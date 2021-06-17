Log in
    2588

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

06/17/2021 | 05:44am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED 中銀航空租賃有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") announces that (1) Mr. Li Mang has resigned as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021 and (2) Mr. Wang Xiao is appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021.

RESIGNATION OF MR. LI MANG

The Board announces that Mr. Li Mang has resigned as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021 due to being appointed to a new role in Bank of China.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter with respect to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to Mr. Li for his contribution during his term of office.

APPOINTMENT OF MR. WANG XIAO

The Board announces that Mr. Wang Xiao is appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021.

Mr. Wang Xiao, aged 50, joined Bank of China in August 1992 and is currently in charge of the Global Transaction Banking Department of Bank of China. From December 2007 to October 2020, Mr. Wang served successively as Assistant General Manager of Bank of China New York Branch, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Fujian Branch, General Manager of Bank of China Xiamen Branch and General Manager of Bank of China Ningbo Branch. Mr. Wang graduated from Fudan University in 1992 with a Bachelor's degree in International Finance, and received his Master of Laws degree from Xiamen University in 2003.

In accordance with the Company's Constitution, Mr. Wang Xiao will hold office as a Non-executive Director until the annual general meeting to be held in 2022 and will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Mr. Wang has entered into a formal letter of appointment as a Non-executive Director with the Company setting out the key terms and conditions in relation to his appointment. Mr. Wang is not entitled to receive any director's fee or committee service fees under the terms of his letter of appointment.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang Xiao does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Wang does not have any interest (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) in the shares or underlying shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Wang to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Mr. Wang Xiao to join the Board.

By Order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 June 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chen Huaiyu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Xiao, Mdm. Wei Hanguang and Mdm. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
