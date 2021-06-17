BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED 中銀航空租賃有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") announces that (1) Mr. Li Mang has resigned as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021 and (2) Mr. Wang Xiao is appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021.

RESIGNATION OF MR. LI MANG

The Board announces that Mr. Li Mang has resigned as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021 due to being appointed to a new role in Bank of China.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter with respect to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to Mr. Li for his contribution during his term of office.

APPOINTMENT OF MR. WANG XIAO

The Board announces that Mr. Wang Xiao is appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee with effect from 17 June 2021.

Mr. Wang Xiao, aged 50, joined Bank of China in August 1992 and is currently in charge of the Global Transaction Banking Department of Bank of China. From December 2007 to October 2020, Mr. Wang served successively as Assistant General Manager of Bank of China New York Branch, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Fujian Branch, General Manager of Bank of China Xiamen Branch and General Manager of Bank of China Ningbo Branch. Mr. Wang graduated from Fudan University in 1992 with a Bachelor's degree in International Finance, and received his Master of Laws degree from Xiamen University in 2003.