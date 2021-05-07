BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER THE RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The 820,600 Shares underlying the RSUs granted to the Participants represent approximately 0.12% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and have a market value of approximately HK$59.1 million, based on the closing price of HK$72.00 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 7 May 2021.

Details of the Participants and the corresponding number of Shares underlying the RSUs granted are set out below:

Number of Shares underlying the RSUs Participants Position granted Mr. Robert James Martin Executive Director 81,411 Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu Executive Director 44,409 Certain directors of subsidiaries of the Company Subsidiary Directors 209,226 Employees of the Group other than the Executive Directors and Subsidiary Directors mentioned above - 485,554 Total 820,600

Each of the Executive Directors and the Subsidiary Directors is a connected person of the Company, and the grant of Awards to each of them constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the grant of Awards to each of the Executive Directors and Subsidiary Directors forms part of the remuneration package under their respective service contracts with the Company, such grants are exempt from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.73(6) and Rule 14A.95 of the Listing Rules. The Executive Directors abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board approving the grant of Awards to themselves.

3. Vesting of Awards

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the fulfilment of all conditions to the vesting of the Award, the Shares underlying each Award will vest in favour of the relevant Participants in December 2023.