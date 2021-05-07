Log in
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER THE RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中 銀 航 空 租 賃 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER THE

RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company granted Awards of restricted share units in respect of an aggregate of 820,600 Shares to Participants on 7 May 2021 pursuant to the Plan.

  1. Introduction
    Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 January 2018 in relation to the adoption of the Plan by the Company.
    On 7 May 2021, the Company granted Awards of RSUs in respect of an aggregate of 820,600 Shares to Mr. Robert Martin and Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu, both Executive Directors of the Company, certain directors of subsidiaries of the Company (the "Subsidiary Directors") and certain other employees of the Group (collectively, the "Participants") pursuant to the Plan. Grants of Awards of RSUs to Senior Management of the Company have been approved by the Remuneration Committee.
  2. Grant of Awards
    Pursuant to the Plan Rules, the Trustee purchased from the secondary market an aggregate of 820,600 Shares for a total consideration of approximately HK$60.8 million for the purpose of satisfying the RSU grants which were made on 7 May 2021. Such Shares are currently held by the Trustee in accordance with the Plan Rules.
  • For identification purpose only

1

The 820,600 Shares underlying the RSUs granted to the Participants represent approximately 0.12% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and have a market value of approximately HK$59.1 million, based on the closing price of HK$72.00 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 7 May 2021.

Details of the Participants and the corresponding number of Shares underlying the RSUs granted are set out below:

Number of

Shares

underlying

the RSUs

Participants

Position

granted

Mr. Robert James Martin

Executive Director

81,411

Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu

Executive Director

44,409

Certain directors of subsidiaries of the Company

Subsidiary Directors

209,226

Employees of the Group other than

the Executive Directors and

Subsidiary Directors mentioned above

-

485,554

Total

820,600

Each of the Executive Directors and the Subsidiary Directors is a connected person of the Company, and the grant of Awards to each of them constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the grant of Awards to each of the Executive Directors and Subsidiary Directors forms part of the remuneration package under their respective service contracts with the Company, such grants are exempt from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.73(6) and Rule 14A.95 of the Listing Rules. The Executive Directors abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board approving the grant of Awards to themselves.

3. Vesting of Awards

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the fulfilment of all conditions to the vesting of the Award, the Shares underlying each Award will vest in favour of the relevant Participants in December 2023.

2

4. Definitions

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Adoption Date"

"Award"

"Board"

"Company"

18 December 2017

an award granted under the Plan in the form of an RSU

the board of Directors

BOC Aviation Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Directors"

"Group"

"Listing Rules"

"Plan"

the directors of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the restricted share unit long term incentive plan adopted by the Company on the Adoption Date, as may be amended from time to time in accordance with the provisions therein

"Plan Rules"

"Remuneration Committee"

"RSU"

"Senior Management"

the rules governing the Plan adopted by the Company on the Adoption Date

a sub-committee of the Board

a restricted share unit, which is a contingent right to receive Shares, awarded pursuant to the Plan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Chief Commercial Officer (Asia Pacific and the Middle East) and Chief Commercial Officer (Europe, Americas and Africa)

3

"Shares"

"Stock Exchange"

"Trustee"

Hong Kong, 7 May 2021

fully paid ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company or, if there has been a sub-division, reduction, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, the shares forming part of the ordinary share capital of the Company of such nominal amount as shall result from any such sub-division, reduction, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong

By Order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chen Huaiyu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Mdm. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
