BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER THE RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER THE
RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
The Board is pleased to announce that the Company granted Awards of restricted share units in respect of an aggregate of 820,600 Shares to Participants on 7 May 2021 pursuant to the Plan.
Introduction
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 January 2018 in relation to the adoption of the Plan by the Company.
On 7 May 2021, the Company granted Awards of RSUs in respect of an aggregate of 820,600 Shares to Mr. Robert Martin and Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu, both Executive Directors of the Company, certain directors of subsidiaries of the Company (the "Subsidiary Directors") and certain other employees of the Group (collectively, the "Participants") pursuant to the Plan. Grants of Awards of RSUs to Senior Management of the Company have been approved by the Remuneration Committee.
Grant of Awards
Pursuant to the Plan Rules, the Trustee purchased from the secondary market an aggregate of 820,600 Shares for a total consideration of approximately HK$60.8 million for the purpose of satisfying the RSU grants which were made on 7 May 2021. Such Shares are currently held by the Trustee in accordance with the Plan Rules.
The 820,600 Shares underlying the RSUs granted to the Participants represent approximately 0.12% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and have a market value of approximately HK$59.1 million, based on the closing price of HK$72.00 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 7 May 2021.
Details of the Participants and the corresponding number of Shares underlying the RSUs granted are set out below:
Number of
Shares
underlying
the RSUs
Participants
Position
granted
Mr. Robert James Martin
Executive Director
81,411
Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu
Executive Director
44,409
Certain directors of subsidiaries of the Company
Subsidiary Directors
209,226
Employees of the Group other than
the Executive Directors and
Subsidiary Directors mentioned above
-
485,554
Total
820,600
Each of the Executive Directors and the Subsidiary Directors is a connected person of the Company, and the grant of Awards to each of them constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the grant of Awards to each of the Executive Directors and Subsidiary Directors forms part of the remuneration package under their respective service contracts with the Company, such grants are exempt from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.73(6) and Rule 14A.95 of the Listing Rules. The Executive Directors abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions of the Board approving the grant of Awards to themselves.
3. Vesting of Awards
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the fulfilment of all conditions to the vesting of the Award, the Shares underlying each Award will vest in favour of the relevant Participants in December 2023.
