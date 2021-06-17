BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中銀航空租賃有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 17 June 2021, the members of the Board of Directors of BOC Aviation Limited are set out below:

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Mr. Chen Huaiyu

Executive Directors

Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu (Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director)

Mr. Robert James Martin (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Liu Chenggang

Mr. Wang Xiao

Mdm. Wei Hanguang

Mdm. Zhu Lin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Dai Deming

Mr. Fu Shula

Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler

Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard