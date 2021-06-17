Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

06/17/2021 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中銀航空租賃有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 17 June 2021, the members of the Board of Directors of BOC Aviation Limited are set out below:

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Mr. Chen Huaiyu

Executive Directors

Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu (Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director)

Mr. Robert James Martin (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Liu Chenggang

Mr. Wang Xiao

Mdm. Wei Hanguang

Mdm. Zhu Lin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Dai Deming

Mr. Fu Shula

Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler

Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard

  • For identification purpose only

1

With effect from 17 June 2021, the members of the respective Board committees are set out below:

Strategy

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Risk

and Budget

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Chen Huaiyu

C

Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu

M

Mr. Robert James Martin

M

Mr. Liu Chenggang

M

C

Mr. Wang Xiao

M

M

Mdm. Wei Hanguang

M

M

Mdm. Zhu Lin

M

M

Mr. Dai Deming

C

M

M

Mr. Fu Shula

M

C

M

Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler

M

C

M

Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard

M

M

Notes:

  1. committee chairman M committee member

Hong Kong, 17 June 2021

2

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
05:44aBOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PU
05:44aBOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AN..
PU
06/10BOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - EXCHANGE RATE FOR PAYMENT OF FINAL D..
PU
06/06BOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AN..
PU
06/06BOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PU
06/03BOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GE..
PU
06/03BOC AVIATION  : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL M..
PU
06/01Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan
RE
06/01Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan
RE
06/01BOC AVIATION  : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements i..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 362 M - -
Net income 2021 725 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 6 048 M 6 049 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,69 $
Last Close Price 8,71 $
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED0.97%6 049
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-27.87%6 552
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-11.19%5 369
GATX CORPORATION16.04%3 391
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC37.25%2 757
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.28.49%2 336