BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

BOC AVIATION LIMITED
中銀航空租賃有限公司 *
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
Stock code: 2588
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
With effect from 17 June 2021, the members of the Board of Directors of BOC Aviation Limited are set out below:
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Mr. Chen Huaiyu
Executive Directors
Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu (Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director)
Mr. Robert James Martin (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Liu Chenggang
Mr. Wang Xiao
Mdm. Wei Hanguang
Mdm. Zhu Lin
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Dai Deming
Mr. Fu Shula
Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler
Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard
-
For identification purpose only