    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
BOC Aviation : Delivers Three New Airbus A321NEO Aircraft To Scoot Airlines

06/28/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Press Release

BOC Aviation Delivers Three New Airbus A321NEO Aircraft To Scoot Airlines

28 Jun 2021

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has delivered three of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft for lease to Scoot Airlines ('Scoot'). The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines.

Mr. Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: 'We are delighted to have delivered these aircraft to Scoot, and we're pleased to be building a new relationship with another member of the Singapore Airlines Group. We look forward to working with Scoot and our other customers to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft in the future.'

Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The A321neo aircraft offers additional capacity and range, unlocking new network growth possibilities for Scoot while enabling us to elevate the passenger experience in a commercially viable manner. Investing in new-generation aircraft and operating a young, fuel-efficient fleet is a cornerstone of Scoot's strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Combined with being the world's first and only low-cost carrier to attain the highest Diamond status in the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying global audit of airlines, Scoot is on a firm footing to recover and re-establish ourselves as the low-cost carrier of choice in the region for post-pandemic travel.'

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand and positioning it well for a new chapter of growth. Scoot has carried over 65 million guests and now has a fleet of 20 state of the art, widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 29 young and modern Airbus A320 family aircraft, with seven more Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 28 Airbus A320neo and 13 A321neo aircraft on order. Scoot's network presently encompasses 68 destinations across 15 countries and territories.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 549 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 86 airlines in 38 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 March 2021. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Kelly KANG
Tel: +65 6325 9428
Mobile: +65 9126 8066
kelly.kang@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com


Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
