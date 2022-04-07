Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/07 04:08:05 am EDT
60.25 HKD   -1.87%
08:05aBOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
06:33aBOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
05:23aBOC AVIATION : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs

04/07/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration of a BoC Aviation model plane at their office in Singapore

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The likely huge insurance claims related to the cancellation of aircraft leases in Russia is already leading to "horrendous" hikes in the cost of renewing policies, the chief executive of major lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday.

Over 400 leased planes worth almost $10 billion remained in Russia after a March 28 deadline to cancel the contracts in line with Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, leaving lessors facing heavy potential writedowns or a long insurance battle.

In a trading update on Thursday, BOC said the net book value of the 17 owned aircraft it was in the process of recovering from Russia - net of all cash collateral held in respect of the aircraft - was $589 million or 2.5% of its total assets.

All letters of credit held in respect of the aircraft had been successfully drawn, it added.

"Because there are going to be huge claims on these insurances this year for confiscation or theft if the aircraft aren't given back, this will then have a knock on effect on insurance costs," Robert Martin told an aviation conference.

"This is one of the unforeseen circumstances that is going to hit us later this year and I'm hearing some horrendous numbers for some of the near term renewals due at the end of March. We fortunately don't go until January next year."

The world's top aircraft lessor AerCap said last week that it had submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia, the largest exposure in the sector.

BOC's Martin said the consequences of the battle ahead may force the aviation business to completely rethink how it does insurance and that having too much concentrated on one single market is not healthy.

Martin said BOC had taken out "some" aircraft it manages from Russia. The Singapore-based lessor said on Thursday that one managed aircraft remains in Russia as well as the 17 it owns.

"We will continue to gradually take the other aircraft out. The only way is by negotiation, there is no magic wand, and I feel sorry for our Russian customers, they've been put in this situation not because of something they've done," Martin said.

"Whatever doesn't get resolved will end up in an insurance claim."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Padraic Halpin


© Reuters 2022
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
08:05aBOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
06:33aBOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
05:23aBOC AVIATION : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
05:23aBOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31..
PU
04/01BOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
03/17BOC AVIATION : Change of company address
PU
03/14BOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2..
PU
03/11TRANSCRIPT : BOC Aviation Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2022
CI
03/11BOC Aviation's Earnings Jump on Higher Lease Rental Income in 2021; Shares Slump 10%
MT
03/10BOC Aviation says sanctions deadline to end Russian leases is 'unrealistic'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOC AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 301 M - -
Net income 2022 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 5 437 M 5 437 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
EV / Sales 2023 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,83 $
Average target price 9,78 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED7.53%5 437
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.55%5 874
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-22.58%4 265
GATX CORPORATION12.33%4 173
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-15.70%2 418
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-12.05%1 694