Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/11 04:08:15 am EDT
58.90 HKD   -3.13%
08:20aLessor BOC Aviation to buy 80 Airbus aircraft in its largest order
RE
06:35aAirbus Receives Order For 80 Aircraft From Singapore's BOC Aviation
MT
05:29aBOC AVIATION : Orders 80 New Airbus A320NEO Family Aircraft
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lessor BOC Aviation to buy 80 Airbus aircraft in its largest order

04/11/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration of a BoC Aviation model plane at their office in Singapore

(Reuters) - BOC Aviation said on Monday it plans to buy 80 Airbus A320neo family jets in what is the aircraft-leasing firm's largest order.

The order consists of 10 A321XLR aircraft, 50 A321neo aircraft and 20 A320neo aircraft, and the delivery of the jets is scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

"This is the largest single order that we have ever placed and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546," said Robert Martin, the chief executive of BOC Aviation.

The Singapore-based aircraft lessor had entered a deal in March to purchase 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

(The story corrects headline to say BOC Aviation to buy 80 Airbus aircraft, not seeks.)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
08:20aLessor BOC Aviation to buy 80 Airbus aircraft in its largest order
RE
06:35aAirbus Receives Order For 80 Aircraft From Singapore's BOC Aviation
MT
05:29aBOC AVIATION : Orders 80 New Airbus A320NEO Family Aircraft
PU
05:25aBOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE O..
PU
03:53aAirbus Gets Order for 80 Aircraft From BOC Aviation
DJ
04/07BOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
04/07BOC Aviation says lessors seeing 'horrendous' hikes in insurance costs
RE
04/07BOC AVIATION : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/07BOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31..
PU
04/01BOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOC AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 301 M - -
Net income 2022 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 5 383 M 5 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,68x
EV / Sales 2023 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,76 $
Average target price 9,78 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED6.48%5 383
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.29%5 800
GATX CORPORATION12.21%4 157
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-25.90%4 064
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-17.05%2 380
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-12.17%1 684