Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-29 am EST
58.35 HKD   +0.60%
09:08aSMBC joins list of lessors pursuing Russian claims through the courts
RE
11/21Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $6.5 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
11/18Boc Aviation : Morgan Stanley Twenty-First Annual Asia Pacific Summit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

SMBC joins list of lessors pursuing Russian claims through the courts

11/29/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows SMBC Aviation Capital logo displayed in front of the model of an airplane and a Russian flag

DUBLIN (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital has joined most of the world's largest aircraft lessors in pursuing insurance claims through the courts over jets it owns that are stuck in Russia, an Irish High Court filing showed.

Irish-headquartered SMBC recorded an impairment of $1.6 billion earlier this year to cover the full financial impact of having 34 jets stuck in Russia after European Union sanctions that forced the termination of all Russian leases.

The filing, issued against Lloyd's of London on Nov. 28, did not include details on the size of the claim by SMBC, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

"SMBC Aviation Capital confirms it has commenced litigation in the Irish courts against the insurers of aircraft lost in Russia. Appropriate insurance is in place and we expect to be paid in accordance with our insurance policies," SMBC said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Lloyd's of London said it was not at liberty to share information on any specific claim, policy or policyholder.

SMBC is set to become the world's second largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft when it completes a $6.7 billion acquisition of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation shortly.

The proceedings are the fourth to be initiated in the Irish courts following filings by major lessors Avolon, BOC Aviation Ltd and CDB Aviation.

Lessors are suing dozens of insurers around the world for around $6.5 billion, including a $3.5 billion lawsuit filed by the world's biggest aircraft lessor, AerCap Holdings NV, at London's High Court related to more than 100 seized planes.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -1.17% 59.38 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 0.60% 58.35 Delayed Quote.1.58%
PSI 20 INDEX -0.07% 5814.75 Real-time Quote.5.54%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.46% 2260 Delayed Quote.33.52%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.02% 4672 Delayed Quote.18.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.45% 60.83 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
09:08aSMBC joins list of lessors pursuing Russian claims through the courts
RE
11/21Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $6.5 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
11/18Boc Aviation : Morgan Stanley Twenty-First Annual Asia Pacific Summit
PU
11/16CDB Aviation latest lessor to take insurers to court
RE
11/14BOC Aviation takes insurers to court over claim for jets in Russia
RE
11/14Boc Aviation : Daiwa Investment Conference
PU
11/10Boc Aviation : Singapore Investor Day
PU
11/10Boc Aviation : Singapore Investor Day 2022
PU
11/09Insider Buy: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
MT
11/02Boc Aviation : Citi China Investor Conference 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 224 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 930 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 5 149 M 5 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,93x
EV / Sales 2023 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,42 $
Average target price 9,42 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED1.58%5 149
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-13.53%4 248
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.38%4 018
GATX CORPORATION7.41%3 880
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.10.92%1 908
FTAI AVIATION LTD.-43.26%1 631