Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2388   HK2388011192

BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD

(2388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/02 11:59:57 pm EDT
30.00 HKD   +4.71%
12:37aHSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin
RE
03/29TRANSCRIPT : BOC Hong Kong Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
03/29BOC HONG KONG : 2021 Annual Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin

05/03/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Tuesday, building on last Friday's gains, helped by index heavyweight HSBC which rose after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a break-up of the London-headquartered bank.

** The Hang Index gained 0.12% to 21,114.25 in the morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index shed 0.27% to 7,278.98. ** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday. ** HSBC's Hong Kong shares rose 1.85% on Tuesday after Friday reports, including from Reuters, that Ping An had urged HSBC to look at options including spinning off the Asian business, where it earns the majority of its revenue, or taking other steps to increase its valuation. ** Markets in London and Hong Kong were closed on Monday for a holiday. ** The Hang Seng index "has been revolving around the 20,000 level for the last few days. In the near term, we are waiting to see how China implements all these potentially market friendly policies," said Louis Tse, managing director of Hong Kong brokerage Wealthy Securities. ** Hong Kong tech stocks rose sharply on Friday after China signalled an easing of its crackdown on the once-freewheeling tech sector, as President Xi Jinping seeks to bolster the economy in the face of growth-sapping COVID-19 lockdowns. ** Alibaba's shares were volatile on Tuesday, falling as much as 9% after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after those reports were revised to make clear it was not the company's founder. Shares were down 1.57% at midday ** The Hang Seng Tech Index shed 0.93%. ** Also among the leaders was Bank of China (Hong Kong) up 4.7% after posting strong results after market close on Friday. ** Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong added 3%, building on Friday's gains. (Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.24% 101.21 Delayed Quote.-14.80%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.65% 3.08 Delayed Quote.10.32%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD 4.71% 30 Delayed Quote.12.13%
HANG SENG 0.12% 21114.25 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -0.27% 7278.98 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.03% 501.7 Delayed Quote.11.74%
All news about BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
12:37aHSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin
RE
03/29TRANSCRIPT : BOC Hong Kong Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
03/29BOC HONG KONG : 2021 Annual Results Announcement
PU
03/29BOC Hong Kong Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable ..
CI
03/29BOC Hong Kong Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/20Melco Chairman-backed SPAC Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
03/03Boc Hong Kong Limited Appoints Madam Fung Yuen Mei Anita as Independent Non-Executive D..
CI
2021BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021BOC HONG KONG () : 2021 first half profit after tax reaches HK$13,591million
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 54 603 M 6 958 M 6 958 M
Net income 2022 27 282 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 303 B 38 598 M 38 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 553
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,65 HKD
Average target price 34,87 HKD
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Sun Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng Gang Liu Chief Financial Officer
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Xiang Qun Zhong Chief Operating Officer
Beng Seng Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD12.13%38 598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.77%287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.98%165 353