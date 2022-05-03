Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2388   HK2388011192

BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD

(2388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/03 04:08:35 am EDT
30.00 HKD   +4.71%
Hong Kong stocks cling onto last week's gains, HSBC jumps
RE
12:37aHSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin
RE
TRANSCRIPT : BOC Hong Kong Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
Hong Kong stocks cling onto last week's gains, HSBC jumps

05/03/2022 | 05:03am EDT
HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday managed to hold onto most of their gains from the previous session with heavyweight HSBC rising after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a break-up of the London-headquartered bank.

** The Hang Index gained 0.06% to 21,101.89, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index shed 0.43% to 7,267.25.

** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

** The Hang Seng index has been moving around the 20,000 level for the last few days, and in the near term it remains to be seen how China implements potentially market friendly policies, said Louis Tse, managing director of Hong Kong brokerage Wealthy Securities.

** The benchmark jumped 4% on Friday, its last close, led by tech stocks that rose 10% after China signalled an easing of its crackdown on the once-freewheeling tech sector, as President Xi Jinping seeks to bolster the economy in the face of growth-sapping COVID-19 lockdowns.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped a little on Tuesday, falling 1.38%.

** HSBC's Hong Kong shares marked their best day in six weeks, rising 2.57%, following reports on Friday that Ping An had urged HSBC to explore options including spinning off its Asian business, where it earns the majority of its revenue, or take other steps to increase its valuation.

** Bank of China Hong Kong was the top gainer on the Hang Seng Index, up 4.71%, following strong results after market close on Friday. ** Markets in London and Hong Kong were closed on Monday for a holiday. ** Alibaba's shares were volatile on Tuesday, falling as much as 9% after a state media report said Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after those reports were revised to make clear it was not the company's founder. Shares ended down 1.76%. ** Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong added 2.6%, building on Friday's gains. (Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 3.1 Delayed Quote.10.32%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD 4.71% 30 Delayed Quote.12.13%
HANG SENG 0.06% 21101.89 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -0.43% 7267.25 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.14% 502.3 Delayed Quote.11.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 54 603 M 6 958 M 6 958 M
Net income 2022 27 282 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 303 B 38 598 M 38 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 553
Free-Float 33,9%
