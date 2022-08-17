Bodal Chemicals : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
08/17/2022
"Bodal Chemicals Limited
Q1 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call"
August 10, 2022
Bodal Chemicals Limited
August 10, 2022
MANAGEMENT:
MR. ANKIT PATEL - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,
BODAL CHEMICALS LIMITED
MR. MAYUR PADHYA - CFO, BODAL CHEMICALS
LIMITED
Ankit Patel:
Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals
Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on our call today.
On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor
Relations Advisors. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial
results and investor presentations, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges
and our company's website.
Let me give you a quick snapshot of the recent developments of our company, and
then I will hand over the call to Mr. Mayur Padhya to talk about the financial
performance. Our company, Bodal Chemicals, is India's largest integrated Dyestuffs
and the Dye Intermediates manufacturer. In an environment where Indian suppliers
are preferred as reliable partners globally, we have been able to leverage our
leadership position.
In domestic market our Dyestuff and Dye Intermediate market shares are around
13% and 20%, respectively. Globally, our Dyestuff and Dye Intermediate market
share are around 3% and 6%, respectively. I'm excited to share that over the last 1
year, we have successfully implanted the Chlor Alkali products in our product
portfolio. We are expanding our product basketand entering benzene chemistry
products, and we are confident that we will be able to replicate a similar success in
this new product as well.
Coming to the performance overview during Q1 FY'23. Total revenue for the Q1
FY'23 stood at INR 463 crore, a growth of 8% on a year-on-year basis. Consumption
of end-user industries has been on edge headed by many uncertain global events,
although the rising raw material price has been positively reflected in our Basic
Chemicals and Chlor Alkali business, which has partly negated the adverse
performance of the Dye Intermediates business. We will now touch upon each
Bodal Chemicals Limited
August 10, 2022
business vertical and its recent developments. Dyestuffs and application industries of Dyestuff like textile, leather, paper have shown some moderation during the last quarter. The Dyestuff business for Q1 FY'23 stood at INR 150 crore compared to
INR 131 crore in Q1 FY'22, a growth of 15% on year-on-year basis.
Coming to Dye Intermediates. This segment has seen some pressure due to
unprecedented volatility in key products like H-acid and vinyl sulphone prices. This
quarter, revenue contribution from Dye Intermediate chemicals stood at INR 122
crore. The lukewarm demand from textile manufacturers due to the steep price hike
in cotton has impacted the overall demand for dye intermediates to a certain extent.
Average prices of key products, H-acid and vinyl sulphone have been moderated in
Q1 FY'23 to INR 473 per kg for H-acid and INR 290 per kg for vinyl sulphone.
More than 40%, 45% of these intermediate capacity is captively consumed resulting
in a significant cost advantage for our Dyestuff products. Given the healthy
prospects for Dyestuff, we strategically intend to move up the value chain and
increase our captive consumption of Dye Intermediates.
Moving to Basic Chemicals. Although our Basic Chemical division also reported
healthy performance led by higher raw material prices, close to half of the basic
chemical capacity is purely consumed for Dye Intermediates production. Our overall
Basic Chemical segment contributed around 15% of our total revenue, Q1 FY'23
with a revenue contribution of INR 64 crore. Chlor Alkali business, this segment has
come up well for us and has contributed meaningfully to our overall business. Since
March, there has been a disparity in the price reported in India and China.
The overall cost of production and the demand supply gap has been uncertain on the
back of various geopolitical events. In India, the demand for key products like
caustic soda has been healthy in FMCG, textile and paper industries. The Chlor
Alkali business delivered a strong performance with revenue of INR 86 crore in Q1
FY'23. The upgradation of the Rajpura caustic unit is on track and is expected to be
completed by October '22. Post completion, our Chlor Alkali business will contribute
a significant pie of total revenue.
Our benzene derivatives and sulfuric acid, the Saykha greenfield project is
progressing well and is expected to start a trial run in Q1 FY'24. Indian
manufacturers import a lot of benzene derivatives. Our main goal is to replace
imports and capture business in the pharma and agrochemical markets where such
benzene derivatives are used.
Subsidiary performances. Our subsidiary, Sener Boya, has reported a notable
performance, whereas the other subsidiaries have reported weak performance,
especially the SPS unit due to the lower demand of Dye Intermediate products. In a
medium to long-term view, we foresee these subsidiaries will improve in their
respective region and will bring meaningful business to our company.
In the last few weeks, we are seeing some green shoot events, and we anticipated a
steady performance in the upcoming quarters. We aim to create a sustainable
business model without losing the leadership position in our legacy business. In the
coming years, we expect our business will be less volatile and more diversified as we
will be serving a wide spectrum of end user industries.
Thank you. And now I hand over the call to Mr. Mayur Padhya to walk you through
the financial performance.
Mayur Padhya:
Good evening, everyone. Overall performance of the company has been steady for
Q1 FY'23. Our consolidated performance for Q1 FY'23 is as follows, total revenue
stood at INR 463 crore for Q1 FY'23, a growth of 8% year-on-year basis. EBITDA
stood at INR 54 crore for Q1 FY'23, a degrowth of 3% on year-on-year basis.
Bodal Chemicals Limited
August 10, 2022
EBITDA margin stood at 11.6% for Q1 FY'23. Net profit for the quarter stood at
INR 23 crore for Q1 FY'23, a degrowth of 18% on a year-on-year basis.
As highlighted earlier by Mr. Ankit, the sluggish response from end users has
affected our primary business of Dyestuff and Dye Intermediates. Performance of the
key subsidiary was healthy. Subsidiary, particularly SPS, posted revenue of INR 23
crore. Sener Boya has reported a total income of INR 26 crore. Total income from
the China subsidiary was nearly INR 3 crore.
Segment-wise performance on a consolidated basis for the Q1 FY'23 are as follows,
Dyestuff revenue stood at INR 150 crore. Dye Intermediate revenue stood at INR
122 crore. Basic Chemical revenue stood at INR 64 crore. Chlor Alkali division
revenue stood at INR 86 crore. TCCA revenue stood at INR 10 crore for the quarter.
Total production volume on a standalone basis for the Q1 FY'23 are as follows,
Dyestuff stood at 3,993 metric ton. Dye Intermediate stood at 3,442 metric ton. Basic
Chemical stood at 51,594 metric ton. Chlor Alkali stood at 21,299 metric ton, of
which caustic soda stood at 15,134 metric ton. TCCA stood at 299 metric ton.
With this, I conclude the presentation and open the floor for question and answer.
Anybody who has a question can now start asking questions.
Moderator:
The first question is from the line of Yogesh Tiwari from Arihant Capital. Please go
ahead.
Yogesh Tiwari:
My first question is regarding the Rajpura unit. So like Chlor Alkali, it's about INR
85 crore. So once this gets commissioned in Q2, what would be the revenue
contribution of this unit in FY'23?
Ankit Patel:
See, currently, the rates of, especially caustic rate is much higher than the average 5
or 10-year price. So if you take it at the current rate, then it will be more than INR
400 crore. But if I calculate it with a 5 or 10-year average prices of finished goods
caustic soda, then it will be in the range of INR 300 crore to INR 350 crore.
Yogesh Tiwari:
Annually?
Ankit Patel:
Annually.
Yogesh Tiwari:
For example, if like INR 300 crore additional revenue will come from only this
Rajpura unit for FY'23?
Ankit Patel:
It is not additional. It is going at that same rate. At a normal price, at an average
price, it will be around INR 325 crore. So around INR 80 crore a quarter, which is
going on right now also because of the extra higher price.
Mayur Padhya:
For your clarification, last year, this division has contributed INR 254 crore. So if we
achieve INR 400 crore from this unit, then INR 150 crore is additional revenue from
this division.
Yogesh Tiwari:
That is helpful. And if you can share what was the realization of caustic soda average
realization for Q1 FY'23? And what is the current price of caustic soda in the market,
the range?
Ankit Patel:
The current price is around INR 55 delivered. So on an average, I think the
manufacturers get around INR 53. That is today's market. For most of the August,
we expect the price to be around that much for the month of August because there
are a lot of exports happening from Gujarat. So August is going to be strong.
September also, they are trying to take more export orders, so we can maintain the
higher prices. And for this quarter, the average price was around INR 50, ex-plant.
Page 4 of 13
