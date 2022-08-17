Bodal Chemicals : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Bodal Chemicals Limited

August 10, 2022

EBITDA margin stood at 11.6% for Q1 FY'23. Net profit for the quarter stood at

INR 23 crore for Q1 FY'23, a degrowth of 18% on a year-on-year basis.

As highlighted earlier by Mr. Ankit, the sluggish response from end users has

affected our primary business of Dyestuff and Dye Intermediates. Performance of the

key subsidiary was healthy. Subsidiary, particularly SPS, posted revenue of INR 23

crore. Sener Boya has reported a total income of INR 26 crore. Total income from

the China subsidiary was nearly INR 3 crore.

Segment-wise performance on a consolidated basis for the Q1 FY'23 are as follows,

Dyestuff revenue stood at INR 150 crore. Dye Intermediate revenue stood at INR

122 crore. Basic Chemical revenue stood at INR 64 crore. Chlor Alkali division

revenue stood at INR 86 crore. TCCA revenue stood at INR 10 crore for the quarter.

Total production volume on a standalone basis for the Q1 FY'23 are as follows,

Dyestuff stood at 3,993 metric ton. Dye Intermediate stood at 3,442 metric ton. Basic

Chemical stood at 51,594 metric ton. Chlor Alkali stood at 21,299 metric ton, of

which caustic soda stood at 15,134 metric ton. TCCA stood at 299 metric ton.

Yogesh Tiwari: My first question is regarding the Rajpura unit. So like Chlor Alkali, it's about INR

85 crore. So once this gets commissioned in Q2, what would be the revenue

contribution of this unit in FY'23?

Ankit Patel: See, currently, the rates of, especially caustic rate is much higher than the average 5

or 10-year price. So if you take it at the current rate, then it will be more than INR

400 crore. But if I calculate it with a 5 or 10-year average prices of finished goods

caustic soda, then it will be in the range of INR 300 crore to INR 350 crore.

Yogesh Tiwari: Annually?

Ankit Patel: Annually.

Yogesh Tiwari: For example, if like INR 300 crore additional revenue will come from only this

Rajpura unit for FY'23?

Ankit Patel: It is not additional. It is going at that same rate. At a normal price, at an average

price, it will be around INR 325 crore. So around INR 80 crore a quarter, which is

going on right now also because of the extra higher price.

Mayur Padhya: For your clarification, last year, this division has contributed INR 254 crore. So if we

achieve INR 400 crore from this unit, then INR 150 crore is additional revenue from

this division.

Yogesh Tiwari: That is helpful. And if you can share what was the realization of caustic soda average

realization for Q1 FY'23? And what is the current price of caustic soda in the market,

the range?

Ankit Patel: The current price is around INR 55 delivered. So on an average, I think the

manufacturers get around INR 53. That is today's market. For most of the August,

we expect the price to be around that much for the month of August because there

are a lot of exports happening from Gujarat. So August is going to be strong.

September also, they are trying to take more export orders, so we can maintain the