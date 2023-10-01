Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited is an India-based entertainment content production company. Its gamut of activities covers content production for television, films and digital platforms. The Company is engaged in developing and producing daily soaps for television as well as web series for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, in a variety of regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Bhojpuri. It also provides more shows and online series in other regional languages. Its business activities operate in three verticals: TV-Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels) and regional content in multiple languages. TV-Hindi GEC produces contents for linear broadcast networks like Zee, Sony, Star, Disney, Viacom, Sun and others. Digital Platforms (OTT) produces content for non-linear platforms such as Netflix, Voot, etc. Regional Shows also produce content in regional languages including Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati on both TV and OTT platforms.

Sector Entertainment Production