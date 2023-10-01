250,000 Equity Shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1076 days starting from 20-OCT-2020 to 1-OCT-2023.
Details:
The Promoter, Mautik Ajit Tolia has agreed not to dispose off 250,000 shares for 3 years from allotment date in the issue.
The entire remaining pre-issue shareholding of the Promoters, consisting of 610,000 shares, will be locked-up for 1 year from the allotment date in the issue.
250,000 Equity Shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.
October 30, 2023
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023