4 April 2023

Bodycote plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Bodycote plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola as Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2023. She will become a member of the Remuneration, Nomination and Audit committees of the Board.

Beatriz is an experienced international public company Chief Financial Officer working for Ferroglobe PLC, listed on NASDAQ. She has diverse international and sector experience with extensive experience in capital markets.

She has a Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Barcelona and began her career at Audigest, Spain, before moving to PPG Industries, Spain. She spent several years at Vestas Wind Systems in Spain and then at Trafigura in Switzerland. From 2016 to 2018 Beatriz was CFO of Bekaert in Belgium, and was appointed CFO of Ferroglobe PLC in 2019, based in the UK. She was also a Non-Executive Director of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group in the UK from 2016 to 2018.

Daniel Dayan, Chair of Bodycote, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Beatriz as a new Board member. We expect her finance and international experience to be most valuable and look forward to working with her."

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Chief Executive Officer

Tel No +44 (0)1625 505 300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain / Susanne Yule

Tel No +44 (0) 2037271340



About Bodycote

With more than 165 accredited facilities in 22 countries, Bodycote is the world’s largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services. Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys for a wide range of manufacturing industries. Customers in these industries have entrusted their products to Bodycote’s care for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com.

Notes

A full list of Beatriz’s current and past Directorships is below:

Current Directorships

Ferroglobe PLC (2019 – to date)

Past Directorships

Bekaert (2016-2018)

Past Non-Executive Directorships

Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (2016 – 2018)

9.6.11R and 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules. There are no further details that are required to be disclosed in respect of Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola’s appointment under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.