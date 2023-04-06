Advanced search
    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
2023-04-06
642.00 GBX   +0.31%
11:16aBODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/04BODYCOTE PLC - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
04/04Bodycote plc Announces the Appointment of Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 September 2023
CI
BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/06/2023 | 11:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated
a) Name DOMINIQUE YATES
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BODYCOTE PLC
b) LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 17  3/11p



 GB00B3FLWH99
b) Nature of the transaction
  1. EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE DEFERRED BONUS PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2020
  2. EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2020
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£6.44
  1. 19,728 shares exercised
  2.   1,892 shares exercised
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
21,620

£6.44
e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-06
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue and XLON

