  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bodycote plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 03:55:43 am
783 GBX   -0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

02/04/2022 | 03:49am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Disclosure triggered by the transfer out of discretionary holdings.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Franklin Templeton Fund Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
HSBC BANK PLC
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London
The Northern Trust Company, London
State Street Bank & Trust Company, London
The Bank of New York Mellon, London

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01 n/a 5.01

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99 0 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA


© PRNewswire 2022
