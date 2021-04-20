Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bodycote plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/20 11:30:00 am
811.25 GBX   -1.31%
11:27aBODYCOTE PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:24aBODYCOTE  : 2021 Notice of AGM
PU
02:10aBODYCOTE  : Notice of AGM and AGM Details
PU
BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/20/2021 | 11:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated
a) Name STEPHEN HARRIS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BODYCOTE PLC
b) LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 17  3/11p



 GB00B3FLWH99
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE DEFERRED BONUS PLAN 2018
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)

£8.145		 39,560 shares exercised and retained
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

© PRNewswire 2021
