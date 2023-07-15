Bodycote 2023 interim results
Bodycote's 2023 interim results will be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023
A webcast with Stephen Harris (Group Chief Executive) and Ben Fidler (Chief Financial Officer) will be held at 10:00am BST
You can register for the webcast here.
