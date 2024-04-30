1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated

a)

Name

BEN FIDLER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17  3/11p

 


 GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2023

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.72 (exercise)

£6.94 (sale)

98,511 shares exercised and

44,945 shares sold to cover tax liability

d)

Aggregated information

 

 


-Aggregated volume

 

e)

Date of the transaction

30-04-2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue and London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 