Bodycote plc is a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. The Company's segments include Aerospace, Defense & Energy (ADE) and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI) business areas, which include ADE- Western Europe; ADE- North America; ADE-Emerging Markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging Markets. Its heat treatment processes include case hardening, tempering, solution and aging treatment, specialty stainless steel processes (S3P), annealing and normalizing. Its metal joining includes specialized processes such as electron beam welding, vacuum welding and honeycomb brazing. The Companyâs surface technology products and services range from coating services, coating and application development, specialist coating sealing technologies, complete manufacture, and the supply of coating materials and technology transfer. The hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services include Powdermet technologies, isostatic pressing services and HIP supporting services.