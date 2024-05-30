30 May 2024

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2024 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution VOTES FOR AND DISCRETIONARY %* VOTES AGAINST %* VOTES WITHHELD Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual report 163,770,223 100.00% 0 0.00% 198,465 2. To declare a final dividend 163,968,671 100.00% 17 0.00% 0 3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan 156,342,088 95.37% 7,593,740 4.63% 32,860 4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon 162,696,352 99.23% 1,269,097 0.77% 3,239 5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi 162,685,970 99.22% 1,279,267 0.78% 3,451 6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd 162,693,766 99.23% 1,269,097 0.77% 5,825 7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon 160,875,673 98.12% 3,089,840 1.88% 3,175 8. To elect Mr. B. Fidler 163,910,397 99.97% 55,118 0.03% 3,173 9. To elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola 163,912,759 99.97% 49,230 0.03% 6,699 10. To elect Mr J. Fairbairn 163,515,758 99.75% 415,333 0.25% 37,597 11. To re-appoint the auditors 162,694,842 99.22% 1,272,602 0.78% 1,244 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration 163,963,538 100.00% 3,105 0.00% 2,045 13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 157,710,901 96.19% 6,252,455 3.81% 5,332 14. To renew authority to allot shares 163,290,002 99.59% 675,454 0.41% 3,232 Special Resolutions 15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments 157,009,373 95.76% 6,958,355 4.24% 960 16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital 151,443,822 92.36% 12,524,264 7.64% 602 17. To renew authority to buy own shares 162,647,905 99.21% 1,294,588 0.79% 26,195 18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice 162,078,336 98.85% 1,890,347 1.15% 5

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 188,807,270 and each share attracted one vote. Votes `For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 163,968,688 (86.84% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com . A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300