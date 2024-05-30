30 May 2024

 

Bodycote plc -  Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2024 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

 

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

 

Resolution

VOTES

FOR AND DISCRETIONARY

%*

VOTES

AGAINST

%*

VOTES

WITHHELD

Ordinary Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. To receive the annual report

 

163,770,223

100.00%

0

0.00%

198,465

2. To declare a final dividend

 

163,968,671

100.00%

17

0.00%

0

3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan

 

156,342,088

95.37%

7,593,740

4.63%

32,860

4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon 

162,696,352

99.23%

1,269,097

0.77%

3,239

5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi 

162,685,970

99.22%

1,279,267

0.78%

3,451

6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd

 

162,693,766

99.23%

1,269,097

0.77%

5,825

7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon

 

160,875,673

98.12%

3,089,840

1.88%

3,175

8. To elect  Mr. B. Fidler

163,910,397

99.97%

55,118

0.03%

3,173

9. To elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola 

163,912,759

99.97%

49,230

0.03%

6,699

10. To elect Mr J. Fairbairn

 

163,515,758

99.75%

415,333

0.25%

37,597

11. To re-appoint the auditors

 

162,694,842

99.22%

1,272,602

0.78%

1,244

12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration 

163,963,538

100.00%

3,105

0.00%

2,045

13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration

157,710,901

96.19%

6,252,455

3.81%

5,332

14. To renew authority to allot shares 

163,290,002

99.59%

675,454

0.41%

3,232

Special Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

15. To renew general  authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments

157,009,373

95.76%

6,958,355

4.24%

960

16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital

151,443,822

92.36%

12,524,264

7.64%

602

17. To renew authority to buy own shares

162,647,905

99.21%

1,294,588

0.79%

26,195

18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice

162,078,336

98.85%

1,890,347

1.15%

5

 

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

 

 

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 188,807,270 and each share attracted one vote. Votes `For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman.  All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.  The total number of votes cast was 163,968,688 (86.84% of the share register). 

 

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com.  A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website. 

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

 

Tel:  +44 (0)1625 505300

 