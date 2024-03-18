Bodycote

18 March 2024

 

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

15 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

93,401

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

662.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

649.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

655.34p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,362,771 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 93,401 Ordinary Shares.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

  

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1120

660.00

08:05:52

OD_7tBrwyr-00

XLON

548

660.50

08:09:08

OD_7tBsluA-00

BATE

967

660.50

08:19:14

OD_7tBvJVU-00

XLON

414

658.00

08:19:14

OD_7tBvJY2-00

BATE

651

658.00

08:26:03

OD_7tBx1yn-00

XLON

2

662.00

08:33:02

OD_7tByn3E-00

XLON

675

662.00

08:33:02

OD_7tByn3F-01

XLON

260

662.00

08:37:56

OD_7tC01ZA-00

CHIX

87

662.00

08:37:56

OD_7tC01ZA-02

CHIX

261

662.00

08:38:15

OD_7tC06Mb-00

CHIX

1040

662.00

09:00:45

OD_7tC5lW6-00

XLON

577

662.00

09:00:45

OD_7tC5lW6-02

XLON

526

661.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUK-00

XLON

238

660.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUK-02

AQXE

207

660.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUL-00

AQXE

1079

660.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUL-02

BATE

288

660.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUM-00

BATE

277

660.00

09:07:17

OD_7tC7PUM-02

BATE

916

657.00

09:24:41

OD_7tCBn3B-00

XLON

210

657.00

09:24:41

OD_7tCBn3C-00

XLON

490

657.00

09:24:41

OD_7tCBn3C-02

CHIX

65

656.50

09:27:58

OD_7tCCcWs-00

BATE

451

656.50

09:27:58

OD_7tCCcWt-00

BATE

412

655.50

09:28:42

OD_7tCCnrb-00

XLON

819

655.50

09:51:52

OD_7tCIdW8-00

XLON

217

655.50

09:51:52

OD_7tCIdWW-00

XLON

264

655.50

09:52:02

OD_7tCIg03-00

XLON

45

654.00

09:52:02

OD_7tCIg09-00

BATE

676

654.00

09:52:02

OD_7tCIg09-02

BATE

134

655.50

10:06:34

OD_7tCMKuW-00

XLON

23

655.50

10:06:34

OD_7tCMKuf-00

XLON

815

655.50

10:06:34

OD_7tCMKuf-02

XLON

2851

655.50

10:30:18

OD_7tCSJIW-00

XLON

500

655.50

10:30:18

OD_7tCSJIW-02

CHIX

199

655.50

10:30:18

OD_7tCSJIX-00

CHIX

1120

654.50

10:30:20

OD_7tCSJqW-00

BATE

199

654.50

10:30:20

OD_7tCSJqX-00

BATE

705

653.50

10:39:09

OD_7tCUXON-00

XLON

1

654.50

10:47:12

OD_7tCWZ92-00

TRQX

200

655.50

10:52:30

OD_7tCXtzV-00

XLON

300

655.50

10:52:30

OD_7tCXtzW-01

XLON

808

655.50

10:52:30

OD_7tCXtzY-00

TRQX

1097

655.50

10:52:30

OD_7tCXtzZ-00

CHIX

1429

655.00

10:52:31

OD_7tCXuG2-00

XLON

2250

655.00

10:52:31

OD_7tCXuG3-00

XLON

276

654.50

10:52:31

OD_7tCXuGC-00

XLON

100

655.00

10:52:31

OD_7tCXuGE-00

AQXE

300

655.00

10:52:31

OD_7tCXuGF-01

AQXE

307

660.00

10:54:08

OD_7tCYJMp-00

XLON

174

660.00

10:54:08

OD_7tCYJMp-02

XLON

809

658.00

10:54:28

OD_7tCYOYh-00

XLON

1030

658.00

10:54:30

OD_7tCYPB6-00

XLON

60

658.00

10:54:30

OD_7tCYPB7-00

XLON

2167

658.00

10:54:30

OD_7tCYPB7-02

XLON

127

659.00

10:56:27

OD_7tCYtas-00

XLON

384

659.00

10:56:27

OD_7tCYtat-01

XLON

934

659.00

10:56:27

OD_7tCYtb0-00

XLON

22

658.00

10:56:28

OD_7tCYtlj-00

XLON

121

660.00

11:01:33

OD_7tCaB3I-01

XLON

263

660.00

11:01:33

OD_7tCaB3J-00

XLON

90

661.50

11:16:34

OD_7tCdxWM-00

CHIX

94

661.50

11:16:35

OD_7tCdxmU-00

CHIX

86

661.50

11:16:36

OD_7tCdy2f-00

CHIX

81

661.50

11:16:37

OD_7tCdyIl-00

CHIX

94

661.50

11:16:38

OD_7tCdyZU-00

CHIX

57

661.50

11:16:40

OD_7tCdz5C-00

CHIX

260

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK11-00

XLON

94

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK12-00

BATE

1248

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK12-02

XLON

13

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK13-00

AQXE

398

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK14-00

CHIX

98

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK14-02

BATE

38

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK15-00

CHIX

3191

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK16-00

BATE

59

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK16-02

CHIX

581

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK16-04

AQXE

2136

660.00

11:25:57

OD_7tCgK17-01

BATE

134

658.50

11:34:00

OD_7tCiLdd-00

XLON

283

658.50

11:34:00

OD_7tCiLde-00

XLON

101

657.00

11:44:02

OD_7tCksG8-00

AQXE

416

657.00

11:44:02

OD_7tCksG8-02

XLON

368

657.00

11:44:02

OD_7tCksG9-00

AQXE

508

657.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksG9-02

BATE

38

655.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGA-00

TRQX

93

657.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGA-02

BATE

33

655.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGA-04

TRQX

100

657.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGB-00

BATE

73

655.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGB-02

TRQX

347

657.50

11:44:02

OD_7tCksGC-00

BATE

271

655.50

11:44:28

OD_7tCkz2L-00

TRQX

228

655.50

11:56:31

OD_7tCo1Bb-00

CHIX

405

655.50

11:56:31

OD_7tCo1Bc-00

XLON

183

655.50

11:56:31

OD_7tCo1Bc-02

CHIX

410

653.50

11:58:25

OD_7tCoUkr-00

XLON

415

652.00

12:08:24

OD_7tCr0cL-00

XLON

349

653.00

12:27:12

OD_7tCvjyA-00

XLON

586

653.00

12:27:12

OD_7tCvjyB-01

XLON

416

653.00

12:40:42

OD_7tCz8kM-00

XLON

568

653.50

12:51:00

OD_7tD1jTO-00

XLON

211

653.50

12:51:00

OD_7tD1jTO-02

CHIX

294

653.50

12:51:00

OD_7tD1jTP-00

XLON

276

653.50

12:51:00

OD_7tD1jTP-02

CHIX

492

652.50

13:25:20

OD_7tDANQh-00

AQXE

13

652.50

13:25:20

OD_7tDANQi-01

AQXE

456

655.50

13:29:15

OD_7tDBMXd-00

TRQX

738

653.00

13:33:02

OD_7tDCJbI-01

XLON

1262

653.00

13:33:02

OD_7tDCJbI-03

XLON

2000

651.75

13:33:40

OD_7tDCTYe-02

XLON

407

651.00

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4G-00

XLON

453

650.50

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4G-02

CHIX

607

651.00

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4H-00

BATE

80

651.00

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4I-00

BATE

427

651.00

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4I-02

BATE

1084

651.00

13:37:41

OD_7tDDU4J-01

BATE

501

649.50

13:51:39

OD_7tDH09u-00

XLON

118

649.50

13:58:37

OD_7tDIkpP-00

XLON

100

649.50

13:58:37

OD_7tDIkpP-02

XLON

200

649.50

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAA-00

XLON

483

649.00

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAA-02

BATE

127

649.50

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAA-04

XLON

100

649.00

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAB-00

BATE

100

649.00

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAB-02

BATE

100

649.00

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAB-04

BATE

47

649.00

14:01:42

OD_7tDJXAB-06

BATE

868

649.00

14:17:56

OD_7tDNcKd-00

XLON

502

649.00

14:17:56

OD_7tDNcKs-00

XLON

245

649.00

14:17:56

OD_7tDNcKs-02

CHIX

216

649.00

14:17:56

OD_7tDNcKt-01

CHIX

1786

649.00

14:40:41

OD_7tDTLTE-00

XLON

211

649.00

14:40:41

OD_7tDTLTF-00

XLON

157

649.50

14:44:00

OD_7tDUBAp-00

XLON

1586

649.50

14:44:00

OD_7tDUBAv-00

XLON

334

649.00

14:51:39

OD_7tDW6b5-00

XLON

78

649.00

14:51:39

OD_7tDW6b5-02

XLON

827

651.00

14:58:27

OD_7tDXokH-00

XLON

127

655.00

15:08:40

OD_7tDaOJH-00

CHIX

413

658.00

15:08:41

OD_7tDaOZU-00

XLON

143

658.00

15:08:41

OD_7tDaOZU-02

XLON

735

656.00

15:08:56

OD_7tDaSTO-00

XLON

877

656.00

15:08:56

OD_7tDaSTP-00

CHIX

413

657.50

15:20:59

OD_7tDdUYm-00

XLON

167

657.50

15:20:59

OD_7tDdUYn-00

XLON

143

657.50

15:20:59

OD_7tDdUYn-02

XLON

98

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJVp-00

BATE

435

655.00

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJVq-00

XLON

2000

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJVq-02

BATE

349

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJXz-01

CHIX

1000

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJXz-03

BATE

586

655.00

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJY0-00

XLON

325

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJY0-02

BATE

141

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJY0-04

CHIX

1776

655.50

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJY1-01

BATE

218

655.00

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJY1-03

AQXE

294

655.00

15:24:15

OD_7tDeJbM-00

AQXE

286

655.00

15:24:19

OD_7tDeKh7-00

AQXE

93

654.50

15:31:54

OD_7tDgEr9-00

XLON

100

654.50

15:31:54

OD_7tDgEr9-02

XLON

293

654.50

15:31:54

OD_7tDgErA-00

XLON

378

654.50

15:31:54

OD_7tDgErA-02

XLON

139

654.00

15:34:33

OD_7tDguEM-00

XLON

3

655.00

15:41:14

OD_7tDiadn-00

BATE

112

655.00

15:41:14

OD_7tDiado-01

BATE

90

655.00

15:48:42

OD_7tDkTBv-00

XLON

226

655.00

15:48:42

OD_7tDkTBw-01

XLON

209

655.00

15:48:42

OD_7tDkTBw-03

XLON

277

655.00

15:48:42

OD_7tDkTBx-00

XLON

5

655.00

15:49:15

OD_7tDkblh-00

BATE

351

655.50

15:56:43

OD_7tDmUJh-00

XLON

215

655.50

15:56:43

OD_7tDmUJi-00

XLON

196

655.50

15:56:43

OD_7tDmUJi-02

XLON

421

655.50

15:56:43

OD_7tDmUJj-00

XLON

216

655.50

15:56:43

OD_7tDmUJk-00

XLON

58

655.50

16:00:46

OD_7tDnVWz-00

XLON

298

655.50

16:00:46

OD_7tDnVWz-02

XLON

220

655.50

16:00:46

OD_7tDnVX0-00

XLON

778

653.50

16:03:39

OD_7tDoEXK-00

XLON

664

653.50

16:03:39

OD_7tDoEXL-00

BATE

936

653.00

16:13:21

OD_7tDqftb-02

AQXE

295

653.00

16:13:46

OD_7tDqmOP-01

TRQX

200

653.00

16:13:46

OD_7tDqmOP-03

TRQX

767

653.00

16:13:46

OD_7tDqmOQ-01

TRQX

200

653.00

16:14:21

OD_7tDqvdk-02

CHIX

246

653.00

16:14:21

OD_7tDqvdl-01

CHIX

1120

653.00

16:14:21

OD_7tDqvdm-00

CHIX

798

652.50

16:19:32

OD_7tDsEPq-00

XLON

900

652.50

16:19:32

OD_7tDsEPq-02

XLON

126

652.50

16:19:32

OD_7tDsEPr-00

XLON

796

652.50

16:19:32

OD_7tDsEPr-02

XLON

1000

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjM-02

BATE

192

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjN-00

BATE

415

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjN-02

BATE

393

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjO-00

BATE

607

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjO-02

BATE

1

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjP-00

BATE

393

653.00

16:24:48

OD_7tDtYjP-02

BATE

431

653.00

16:25:07

OD_7tDtdWn-00

BATE

57

653.00

16:25:07

OD_7tDtdWo-00

BATE

118

653.00

16:25:07

OD_7tDtdWo-02

BATE

20

653.00

16:26:00

OD_7tDtrKM-00

BATE

258

653.00

16:26:40

OD_7tDu1gw-00

XLON

35

653.00

16:27:16

OD_7tDuB5z-00

XLON

1313

653.00

16:27:16

OD_7tDuB60-01

XLON

 



