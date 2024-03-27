Bodycote

27 March 2024

 

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

26 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,400

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

685.5p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

678.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

682.22p

 

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,133,244 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 322,928 Ordinary Shares.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

