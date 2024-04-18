www.bodycote.com
18 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
17 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,542
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
697.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
693.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
695.3354p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,182,724 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,273,448 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
500
694
09:04:07
OD_7wIor2t-00
XLON
14
697
09:51:00
OD_7wJ0ehO-00
CHIX
12
697
09:51:00
OD_7wJ0ehP-01
XLON
388
697
09:51:00
OD_7wJ0ehP-03
CHIX
412
697
09:51:00
OD_7wJ0ehQ-00
XLON
419
694
10:58:23
OD_7wJHcXd-00
XLON
397
695
11:57:05
OD_7wJWOfx-00
XLON
333
697
12:28:36
OD_7wJeKnQ-00
XLON
41
697
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYEH-00
BATE
113
697
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYEH-02
CHIX
242
697
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYEI-01
BATE
51
697
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYEJ-00
CHIX
229
697
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYEJ-02
CHIX
211
696
13:25:05
OD_7wJsYF9-00
TRQX
490
694
13:41:12
OD_7wJwc2f-00
XLON
532
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk4-00
XLON
17
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk5-00
TRQX
69
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk5-02
CHIX
48
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk6-00
BATE
195
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk7-00
TRQX
233
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk7-02
BATE
421
696
14:35:35
OD_7wKAIk8-00
CHIX
463
694
14:55:15
OD_7wKFFiJ-00
XLON
281
693
15:00:20
OD_7wKGX11-00
BATE
425
693
15:00:20
OD_7wKGX12-00
XLON
450
693
15:23:43
OD_7wKMQCC-00
XLON
260
693
15:37:44
OD_7wKPwvN-00
TRQX
368
693
15:37:44
OD_7wKPwvT-00
BATE
226
693
15:37:44
OD_7wKPwvV-00
AQXE
202
696
15:39:08
OD_7wKQIii-00
TRQX
206
696
16:27:33
OD_7wKcUNB-00
XLON
294
696
16:28:03
OD_7wKccFi-00
XLON
4000
696
16:28:03
OD_7wKccFi-02
XLON