18 April 2024

 

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

17 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,542

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

697.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

693.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

695.3354p

 

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,182,724 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,273,448 Ordinary Shares.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

500

694

09:04:07

OD_7wIor2t-00

XLON

14

697

09:51:00

OD_7wJ0ehO-00

CHIX

12

697

09:51:00

OD_7wJ0ehP-01

XLON

388

697

09:51:00

OD_7wJ0ehP-03

CHIX

412

697

09:51:00

OD_7wJ0ehQ-00

XLON

419

694

10:58:23

OD_7wJHcXd-00

XLON

397

695

11:57:05

OD_7wJWOfx-00

XLON

333

697

12:28:36

OD_7wJeKnQ-00

XLON

41

697

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYEH-00

BATE

113

697

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYEH-02

CHIX

242

697

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYEI-01

BATE

51

697

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYEJ-00

CHIX

229

697

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYEJ-02

CHIX

211

696

13:25:05

OD_7wJsYF9-00

TRQX

490

694

13:41:12

OD_7wJwc2f-00

XLON

532

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk4-00

XLON

17

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk5-00

TRQX

69

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk5-02

CHIX

48

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk6-00

BATE

195

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk7-00

TRQX

233

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk7-02

BATE

421

696

14:35:35

OD_7wKAIk8-00

CHIX

463

694

14:55:15

OD_7wKFFiJ-00

XLON

281

693

15:00:20

OD_7wKGX11-00

BATE

425

693

15:00:20

OD_7wKGX12-00

XLON

450

693

15:23:43

OD_7wKMQCC-00

XLON

260

693

15:37:44

OD_7wKPwvN-00

TRQX

368

693

15:37:44

OD_7wKPwvT-00

BATE

226

693

15:37:44

OD_7wKPwvV-00

AQXE

202

696

15:39:08

OD_7wKQIii-00

TRQX

206

696

16:27:33

OD_7wKcUNB-00

XLON

294

696

16:28:03

OD_7wKccFi-00

XLON

4000

696

16:28:03

OD_7wKccFi-02

XLON

 