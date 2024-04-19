Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

 

19 April 2024

 

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

18 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

24,821

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

694.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

680.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

686.9258p

 

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,157,903 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,298,269 Ordinary Shares.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

300

686

09:56:53

OD_7wOsfJq-00

XLON

98

686

09:56:53

OD_7wOsfJq-02

XLON

411

684

10:35:22

OD_7wP2Lwv-00

CHIX

461

682

11:14:50

OD_7wPCHon-00

XLON

149

680

11:50:06

OD_7wPLAK9-00

XLON

225

680

11:50:06

OD_7wPLAK9-02

XLON

26

681

13:32:26

OD_7wPkvYR-00

CHIX

143

681

13:32:26

OD_7wPkvYR-02

CHIX

180

681

13:32:27

OD_7wPkvo2-00

CHIX

208

681

13:32:27

OD_7wPkvo3-00

CHIX

56

681

13:32:27

OD_7wPkvo3-02

CHIX

56

681

13:32:27

OD_7wPkvo4-01

CHIX

1

681

13:36:30

OD_7wPlx1u-00

CHIX

129

681

13:36:30

OD_7wPlx1u-02

CHIX

246

681

13:37:37

OD_7wPmEUJ-00

XLON

538

681

13:37:37

OD_7wPmEUJ-02

XLON

600

681

13:37:37

OD_7wPmEUK-00

XLON

749

681

13:37:37

OD_7wPmEUL-00

XLON

294

685

13:45:54

OD_7wPoJk4-00

XLON

71

685

13:45:54

OD_7wPoJk5-00

XLON

279

685

13:45:54

OD_7wPoJk5-02

XLON

56

685

13:45:56

OD_7wPoKGr-00

XLON

340

685

13:45:56

OD_7wPoKGr-02

XLON

56

685

13:45:56

OD_7wPoKGs-01

XLON

69

683

14:15:23

OD_7wPvjyz-00

CHIX

479

683

14:30:08

OD_7wPzSHK-00

CHIX

530

683

14:30:08

OD_7wPzSHM-00

XLON

308

683

14:30:08

OD_7wPzSHM-02

BATE

33

683

14:30:08

OD_7wPzSHN-01

BATE

274

683

14:30:08

OD_7wPzSId-00

AQXE

936

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4g-00

XLON

202

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4i-00

AQXE

306

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4i-02

TRQX

582

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4i-04

XLON

708

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4j-00

CHIX

341

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4k-00

BATE

11

685

14:36:05

OD_7wQ0x4l-00

CHIX

20

687

14:44:07

OD_7wQ2yQq-00

CHIX

353

687

14:44:07

OD_7wQ2yQq-02

CHIX

1

690

15:04:11

OD_7wQ81eC-00

CHIX

197

690

15:08:14

OD_7wQ92rl-00

CHIX

56

690

15:08:14

OD_7wQ92rl-02

CHIX

56

690

15:08:14

OD_7wQ92rm-01

CHIX

56

690

15:08:15

OD_7wQ938A-00

CHIX

56

690

15:08:15

OD_7wQ938A-02

CHIX

103

688

15:12:08

OD_7wQA1oT-00

XLON

215

688

15:17:02

OD_7wQBGSr-00

XLON

1162

688

15:17:02

OD_7wQBGSr-02

XLON

201

688

15:17:05

OD_7wQBH7C-00

AQXE

168

688

15:18:16

OD_7wQBZik-00

XLON

395

688

15:38:28

OD_7wQGerX-00

XLON

290

688

15:38:58

OD_7wQGmdK-00

CHIX

203

688

15:38:58

OD_7wQGmdL-01

BATE

1202

688

15:38:58

OD_7wQGmdL-03

XLON

84

688

15:38:58

OD_7wQGmdP-00

CHIX

279

687

15:39:01

OD_7wQGnWa-00

AQXE

128

688

15:42:59

OD_7wQHnGc-00

CHIX

185

688

15:42:59

OD_7wQHnGd-01

CHIX

250

688

15:50:53

OD_7wQJmf2-00

TRQX

246

688

15:50:53

OD_7wQJmf3-00

AQXE

397

688

15:50:53

OD_7wQJmf3-02

CHIX

798

688

15:50:53

OD_7wQJmf4-00

XLON

439

687

15:50:57

OD_7wQJnpG-00

XLON

217

691

15:58:55

OD_7wQLnxw-00

TRQX

56

691

15:58:55

OD_7wQLnxw-02

TRQX

163

691

15:58:55

OD_7wQLnxx-01

TRQX

56

691

15:58:57

OD_7wQLoU6-00

TRQX

56

691

15:58:57

OD_7wQLoU7-01

TRQX

2548

691

16:16:34

OD_7wQQFSe-00

XLON

303

691

16:16:34

OD_7wQQFSe-02

TRQX

573

691

16:16:34

OD_7wQQFSe-04

AQXE

18

691

16:16:34

OD_7wQQFSh-00

CHIX

528

691

16:16:34

OD_7wQQFSh-02

CHIX

229

691

16:16:35

OD_7wQQFjC-00

XLON

333

691

16:16:35

OD_7wQQFjD-01

XLON

215

690

16:23:04

OD_7wQRt0V-00

AQXE

53

693

16:28:36

OD_7wQTHHk-00

CHIX

19

693

16:28:36

OD_7wQTHHl-00

CHIX

658

694

16:29:41

OD_7wQTYC3-00

BATE

686

692

16:29:41

OD_7wQTYRV-00

XLON

56

693

16:29:43

OD_7wQTYib-00

CHIX

56

693

16:29:43

OD_7wQTYif-00

CHIX

7

693

16:29:44

OD_7wQTYyu-00

CHIX

 