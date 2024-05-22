www.bodycote.com
22 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
21 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,873
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
768.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
759.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
765.8509p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,854,845 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,601,327 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
194
763
08:35:50
OD_7zVVbNo-00
XLON
262
763
08:35:50
OD_7zVVbNo-02
XLON
78
762
08:49:13
OD_7zVYyHQ-00
XLON
456
762
09:01:15
OD_7zVc06X-00
XLON
192
762
09:01:15
OD_7zVc06X-02
XLON
249
759
09:08:08
OD_7zVdjhG-00
XLON
341
760
09:33:47
OD_7zVkBuT-00
CHIX
581
762
10:42:00
OD_7zW1Mom-00
XLON
121
765
12:17:15
OD_7zWPLcS-00
BATE
385
765
12:22:10
OD_7zWQa8R-00
XLON
299
765
12:22:10
OD_7zWQa8d-00
XLON
52
768
12:48:25
OD_7zWXBtL-00
BATE
2
768
12:52:27
OD_7zWYCqb-00
BATE
298
768
12:52:27
OD_7zWYCqb-02
BATE
10
767
14:00:02
OD_7zWpDrp-00
XLON
7
767
14:13:22
OD_7zWsZtj-00
XLON
3
767
14:13:22
OD_7zWsZtj-02
XLON
465
767
14:13:22
OD_7zWsZtk-01
XLON
261
767
14:18:41
OD_7zWtuqo-00
XLON
229
767
14:18:41
OD_7zWtuqp-00
XLON
1
768
14:33:46
OD_7zWxiQl-00
XLON
1
768
14:33:47
OD_7zWxiX3-00
XLON
660
768
14:33:47
OD_7zWxiX3-02
XLON
2078
768
14:33:47
OD_7zWxiX4-00
XLON
651
768
14:33:47
OD_7zWxiX4-02
CHIX
633
768
14:33:47
OD_7zWxiX6-00
BATE
232
767
14:36:59
OD_7zWyWdN-00
CHIX
399
767
14:45:00
OD_7zX0Xe7-00
XLON
374
767
14:45:00
OD_7zX0Xe8-01
XLON
417
767
14:45:00
OD_7zX0Xe9-00
CHIX
1370
767
14:45:00
OD_7zX0XeA-00
XLON
562
766
14:45:51
OD_7zX0kwQ-00
XLON
375
765
14:55:36
OD_7zX3DFk-00
CHIX
360
765
14:58:07
OD_7zX3qLS-00
XLON
227
765
15:12:01
OD_7zX7LUy-00
XLON
268
765
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnN-00
CHIX
30
765
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnN-02
TRQX
151
765
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnO-00
CHIX
9
764
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnO-02
AQXE
216
765
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnO-04
TRQX
11
764
15:24:28
OD_7zXATnP-01
AQXE
277
764
15:24:37
OD_7zXAW9j-00
AQXE
70
764
15:24:58
OD_7zXAbXh-00
AQXE
374
763
15:37:10
OD_7zXDfzV-00
CHIX
11
764
16:24:39
OD_7zXPd1e-00
XLON
58
764
16:24:39
OD_7zXPd1f-01
XLON
109
764
16:24:39
OD_7zXPd1g-00
XLON
97
764
16:24:39
OD_7zXPd1h-00
XLON
7
765
16:25:36
OD_7zXPrqn-00
AQXE
66
765
16:29:39
OD_7zXQt4N-00
AQXE
37
765
16:29:39
OD_7zXQt4O-01
AQXE
396
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwxz-00
CHIX
103
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwxz-02
CHIX
55
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy0-00
CHIX
1660
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy2-00
XLON
128
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy2-02
BATE
657
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy3-00
BATE
3
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy8-00
TRQX
368
766
16:29:54
OD_7zXQwy9-00
TRQX
5
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEE-00
CHIX
54
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEK-00
CHIX
174
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEV-00
TRQX
180
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEV-02
XLON
235
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEX-00
XLON
196
766
16:29:55
OD_7zXQxEa-00
BATE
43
766
16:29:56
OD_7zXQxUH-00
TRQX