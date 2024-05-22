Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

 

22 May 2024

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

21 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,873

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

768.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

759.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

765.8509p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,854,845 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,601,327 Ordinary Shares.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

194

763

08:35:50

OD_7zVVbNo-00

XLON

262

763

08:35:50

OD_7zVVbNo-02

XLON

78

762

08:49:13

OD_7zVYyHQ-00

XLON

456

762

09:01:15

OD_7zVc06X-00

XLON

192

762

09:01:15

OD_7zVc06X-02

XLON

249

759

09:08:08

OD_7zVdjhG-00

XLON

341

760

09:33:47

OD_7zVkBuT-00

CHIX

581

762

10:42:00

OD_7zW1Mom-00

XLON

121

765

12:17:15

OD_7zWPLcS-00

BATE

385

765

12:22:10

OD_7zWQa8R-00

XLON

299

765

12:22:10

OD_7zWQa8d-00

XLON

52

768

12:48:25

OD_7zWXBtL-00

BATE

2

768

12:52:27

OD_7zWYCqb-00

BATE

298

768

12:52:27

OD_7zWYCqb-02

BATE

10

767

14:00:02

OD_7zWpDrp-00

XLON

7

767

14:13:22

OD_7zWsZtj-00

XLON

3

767

14:13:22

OD_7zWsZtj-02

XLON

465

767

14:13:22

OD_7zWsZtk-01

XLON

261

767

14:18:41

OD_7zWtuqo-00

XLON

229

767

14:18:41

OD_7zWtuqp-00

XLON

1

768

14:33:46

OD_7zWxiQl-00

XLON

1

768

14:33:47

OD_7zWxiX3-00

XLON

660

768

14:33:47

OD_7zWxiX3-02

XLON

2078

768

14:33:47

OD_7zWxiX4-00

XLON

651

768

14:33:47

OD_7zWxiX4-02

CHIX

633

768

14:33:47

OD_7zWxiX6-00

BATE

232

767

14:36:59

OD_7zWyWdN-00

CHIX

399

767

14:45:00

OD_7zX0Xe7-00

XLON

374

767

14:45:00

OD_7zX0Xe8-01

XLON

417

767

14:45:00

OD_7zX0Xe9-00

CHIX

1370

767

14:45:00

OD_7zX0XeA-00

XLON

562

766

14:45:51

OD_7zX0kwQ-00

XLON

375

765

14:55:36

OD_7zX3DFk-00

CHIX

360

765

14:58:07

OD_7zX3qLS-00

XLON

227

765

15:12:01

OD_7zX7LUy-00

XLON

268

765

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnN-00

CHIX

30

765

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnN-02

TRQX

151

765

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnO-00

CHIX

9

764

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnO-02

AQXE

216

765

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnO-04

TRQX

11

764

15:24:28

OD_7zXATnP-01

AQXE

277

764

15:24:37

OD_7zXAW9j-00

AQXE

70

764

15:24:58

OD_7zXAbXh-00

AQXE

374

763

15:37:10

OD_7zXDfzV-00

CHIX

11

764

16:24:39

OD_7zXPd1e-00

XLON

58

764

16:24:39

OD_7zXPd1f-01

XLON

109

764

16:24:39

OD_7zXPd1g-00

XLON

97

764

16:24:39

OD_7zXPd1h-00

XLON

7

765

16:25:36

OD_7zXPrqn-00

AQXE

66

765

16:29:39

OD_7zXQt4N-00

AQXE

37

765

16:29:39

OD_7zXQt4O-01

AQXE

396

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwxz-00

CHIX

103

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwxz-02

CHIX

55

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy0-00

CHIX

1660

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy2-00

XLON

128

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy2-02

BATE

657

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy3-00

BATE

3

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy8-00

TRQX

368

766

16:29:54

OD_7zXQwy9-00

TRQX

5

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEE-00

CHIX

54

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEK-00

CHIX

174

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEV-00

TRQX

180

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEV-02

XLON

235

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEX-00

XLON

196

766

16:29:55

OD_7zXQxEa-00

BATE

43

766

16:29:56

OD_7zXQxUH-00

TRQX

 