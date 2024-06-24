www.bodycote.com
24 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
21 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
48,534
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
721.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
711.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
717.1555p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,871,947 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,584,225 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
68
719
09:21:16
OD_82QxKms-00
XLON
474
719
09:21:16
OD_82QxKms-02
XLON
7
719
09:21:16
OD_82QxKmt-00
XLON
242
717
09:21:24
OD_82QxN0P-00
TRQX
65
717
09:22:42
OD_82QxhCF-00
XLON
13
717
09:22:42
OD_82QxhCG-00
TRQX
64
717
09:22:42
OD_82QxhCG-02
XLON
268
717
09:22:42
OD_82QxhCH-01
XLON
75
716
10:09:27
OD_82R9SqP-00
CHIX
237
713
10:21:01
OD_82RCNOF-00
TRQX
54
715
10:45:01
OD_82RIQ8Q-00
XLON
315
715
10:45:01
OD_82RIQ8Q-02
XLON
294
715
10:45:02
OD_82RIQOQ-00
XLON
219
715
10:45:02
OD_82RIQOR-01
XLON
467
714
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjT-00
CHIX
434
714
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjU-00
XLON
498
714
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjU-02
BATE
69
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjV-00
TRQX
105
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjW-00
TRQX
1
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjW-02
AQXE
1
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjX-00
AQXE
1
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjX-02
AQXE
318
713
10:50:03
OD_82RJgjY-01
AQXE
330
713
11:02:06
OD_82RMimX-00
XLON
316
713
11:02:06
OD_82RMimY-00
XLON
203
714
11:14:09
OD_82RPkrt-00
XLON
270
714
11:14:09
OD_82RPkrt-02
XLON
179
715
11:37:41
OD_82RVgDM-00
XLON
491
715
11:37:41
OD_82RVgDM-02
XLON
42
715
11:37:41
OD_82RVgDN-01
XLON
1446
719
12:04:00
OD_82RcIlh-00
XLON
357
719
12:04:00
OD_82RcIli-00
BATE
1
721
12:06:25
OD_82Rcugb-00
CHIX
422
720
12:08:31
OD_82RdRGi-00
CHIX
7086
720
12:08:31
OD_82RdRGi-02
XLON
221
720
12:08:31
OD_82RdRGj-01
TRQX
147
719
12:08:32
OD_82RdRjU-00
CHIX
328
720
12:43:06
OD_82Rm9Gl-00
XLON
310
720
12:43:06
OD_82Rm9Gm-00
XLON
54
720
12:43:06
OD_82Rm9Gm-02
XLON
123
721
12:55:08
OD_82RpB5l-00
XLON
24
721
12:55:08
OD_82RpB5m-01
XLON
90
719
12:55:08
OD_82RpB65-00
AQXE
128
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXX7-00
AQXE
531
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXX8-00
CHIX
358
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXX9-00
BATE
506
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXX9-02
XLON
1567
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXXA-00
XLON
99
719
12:56:35
OD_82RpXXA-02
XLON
67
717
12:56:42
OD_82RpZVG-00
XLON
200
717
12:56:43
OD_82RpZmo-00
XLON
11
717
12:56:43
OD_82RpZmr-00
XLON
1190
717
12:57:21
OD_82RpjgU-00
XLON
11
716
12:57:22
OD_82Rpk0d-00
XLON
547
716
12:57:23
OD_82Rpk0z-00
XLON
103
715
13:20:40
OD_82RvbbB-00
CHIX
276
715
13:20:40
OD_82RvbbB-02
CHIX
210
715
13:55:53
OD_82S4TK3-00
XLON
217
715
13:55:53
OD_82S4TK3-02
XLON
463
715
13:55:53
OD_82S4TK4-00
XLON
210
715
13:55:53
OD_82S4TK4-02
XLON
357
715
13:55:53
OD_82S4TK5-00
XLON
700
716
14:06:19
OD_82S75yS-00
XLON
80
716
14:06:19
OD_82S75yT-00
XLON
231
715
14:38:46
OD_82SFGY9-00
AQXE
201
715
14:38:46
OD_82SFGY9-02
TRQX
636
715
14:38:46
OD_82SFGYA-01
XLON
368
714
14:38:46
OD_82SFGYA-03
BATE
171
712
14:38:48
OD_82SFH3x-00
XLON
538
712
14:38:48
OD_82SFH3x-02
XLON
540
711
15:02:16
OD_82SLBQz-00
XLON
418
711
15:02:16
OD_82SLBQz-02
CHIX
646
711
15:02:16
OD_82SLBR0-00
XLON
684
711
15:02:16
OD_82SLBR0-02
XLON
550
716
15:33:56
OD_82ST9l6-00
XLON
199
716
15:33:56
OD_82ST9l7-00
XLON
200
716
15:33:56
OD_82ST9l7-02
XLON
528
717
15:39:00
OD_82SUQg9-00
CHIX
561
717
15:39:00
OD_82SUQgA-01
BATE
113
720
15:58:45
OD_82SZP7F-00
XLON
370
721
16:02:47
OD_82SaQ4T-00
XLON
592
721
16:02:47
OD_82SaQ4U-00
XLON
194
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypu-00
TRQX
278
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypv-00
AQXE
400
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypw-00
XLON
407
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypw-02
BATE
836
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypx-01
XLON
1241
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypy-00
XLON
602
719
16:05:01
OD_82Saypy-02
XLON
368
716
16:05:04
OD_82SazjO-00
CHIX
3512
716
16:05:04
OD_82SazjP-00
XLON
839
715
16:05:59
OD_82SbE3p-00
XLON
219
715
16:05:59
OD_82SbE3p-02
XLON
123
717
16:08:54
OD_82SbxXn-00
XLON
198
717
16:08:54
OD_82SbxXn-02
XLON
287
717
16:08:54
OD_82SbxXo-00
XLON
217
717
16:08:54
OD_82SbxXp-00
XLON
330
717
16:08:54
OD_82SbxXp-02
XLON
158
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVI-00
XLON
200
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVJ-00
XLON
284
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVJ-02
XLON
370
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVJ-04
XLON
253
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVK-00
XLON
101
719
16:12:56
OD_82ScyVL-00
XLON
803
718
16:12:57
OD_82Scymo-00
XLON
250
718
16:13:33
OD_82Sd883-00
AQXE
602
718
16:13:33
OD_82Sd884-00
XLON
384
718
16:13:33
OD_82Sd884-02
BATE
34
718
16:13:33
OD_82Sd885-00
BATE
27
717
16:13:45
OD_82SdB4e-00
XLON
197
717
16:13:45
OD_82SdB4f-00
TRQX
191
717
16:13:45
OD_82SdB4f-02
XLON
148
717
16:13:45
OD_82SdB4g-00
XLON
306
716
16:29:24
OD_82Sh7NP-00
XLON
395
716
16:29:24
OD_82Sh7NP-02
CHIX
162
716
16:29:24
OD_82Sh7NQ-01
XLON
44
717
16:29:40
OD_82ShBgZ-00
TRQX
31
717
16:29:40
OD_82ShBga-00
TRQX
8
717
16:29:41
OD_82ShBwo-00
TRQX
3
717
16:29:41
OD_82ShBwr-00
TRQX
7
717
16:29:41
OD_82ShBwr-02
TRQX
22
718
16:29:47
OD_82ShDVW-00
BATE
165
718
16:29:47
OD_82ShDVX-00
BATE
450
718
16:29:47
OD_82ShDVX-02
BATE
20
718
16:29:48
OD_82ShDlb-00
TRQX
4
718
16:29:49
OD_82ShE1j-00
TRQX
1
718
16:29:49
OD_82ShE1k-00
TRQX
1
718
16:29:50
OD_82ShEHo-00
TRQX
215
718
16:29:52
OD_82ShEoR-00
BATE
54
718
16:29:53
OD_82ShF4K-00
BATE
13
718
16:29:54
OD_82ShFKR-00
BATE
4
718
16:29:55
OD_82ShFad-00
BATE
1
718
16:29:56
OD_82ShFqj-00
BATE
469
717
16:29:59
OD_82ShGd5-00
XLON
