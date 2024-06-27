Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

 

27 June 2024

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

26 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

38,847

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

690.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

671.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

678.6665p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,754,336 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,701,836 Ordinary Shares.                      

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

10

690

08:18:45

OD_82twE4g-00

XLON

206

690

08:18:45

OD_82twE4r-00

XLON

692

687

08:20:37

OD_82twh0z-00

XLON

87

686

08:32:37

OD_82tziWD-00

XLON

227

686

08:32:37

OD_82tziWE-01

XLON

149

686

08:32:37

OD_82tziWE-03

XLON

77

685

08:56:45

OD_82u5nCu-00

XLON

238

685

08:56:45

OD_82u5nCv-00

XLON

266

684

09:01:55

OD_82u75dV-00

XLON

251

684

09:01:55

OD_82u75dW-00

XLON

578

683

09:06:54

OD_82u8LTu-00

CHIX

186

682

09:06:55

OD_82u8Lh6-00

AQXE

163

682

09:06:55

OD_82u8Lh9-00

AQXE

417

681

09:30:49

OD_82uEMwt-00

XLON

480

680

10:38:27

OD_82uVOaU-00

XLON

1

680

10:38:27

OD_82uVOaV-00

BATE

626

680

10:38:27

OD_82uVOaV-02

CHIX

466

680

10:38:27

OD_82uVOaW-00

BATE

753

678

10:38:27

OD_82uVOcj-00

XLON

2

678

10:38:27

OD_82uVOcj-02

XLON

7

678

10:38:27

OD_82uVOck-01

XLON

336

678

10:38:28

OD_82uVOsM-00

XLON

115

678

10:38:28

OD_82uVOsM-02

XLON

274

680

10:39:21

OD_82uVcfB-00

XLON

117

680

10:39:21

OD_82uVcfB-02

XLON

98

680

10:39:21

OD_82uVcfC-00

XLON

165

680

10:39:21

OD_82uVcfD-00

XLON

195

680

10:39:21

OD_82uVcfD-02

XLON

288

679

10:40:47

OD_82uVypO-00

XLON

193

679

10:40:47

OD_82uVypO-02

XLON

206

680

10:42:42

OD_82uWSxR-00

AQXE

37

680

10:42:42

OD_82uWSxR-02

AQXE

37

680

10:42:42

OD_82uWSxR-04

AQXE

184

683

10:48:43

OD_82uXyrh-00

XLON

176

683

10:48:43

OD_82uXyrh-02

XLON

143

683

10:48:43

OD_82uXyri-00

XLON

264

683

10:48:44

OD_82uXz7m-00

XLON

415

683

10:48:45

OD_82uXzNv-00

XLON

198

683

10:48:45

OD_82uXzNw-00

XLON

191

683

10:48:45

OD_82uXzNw-02

XLON

196

683

10:48:45

OD_82uXzNx-00

XLON

303

683

10:48:46

OD_82uXze4-00

XLON

238

683

10:48:46

OD_82uXze5-00

XLON

101

683

10:48:47

OD_82uXzuB-00

XLON

363

683

10:48:47

OD_82uXzuB-02

XLON

190

683

10:48:48

OD_82uY0Ab-00

XLON

194

683

10:48:49

OD_82uY0QU-00

XLON

238

683

10:48:49

OD_82uY0QU-02

XLON

42

683

10:50:26

OD_82uYPTF-00

XLON

731

683

10:50:26

OD_82uYPTF-02

XLON

11

682

10:56:50

OD_82ua1Wi-00

XLON

500

682

10:56:50

OD_82ua1Wi-02

BATE

530

682

10:56:50

OD_82ua1Wj-00

XLON

243

682

10:56:50

OD_82ua1Wk-00

CHIX

42

684

11:08:51

OD_82ud37c-00

XLON

195

684

11:08:51

OD_82ud37d-00

XLON

206

684

11:08:51

OD_82ud37d-02

XLON

41

684

11:08:51

OD_82ud37e-00

XLON

568

684

11:11:16

OD_82udeqE-00

CHIX

379

682

11:14:12

OD_82ueOb1-00

TRQX

289

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO1x-00

AQXE

145

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO1y-00

CHIX

289

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO1y-02

CHIX

216

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO1z-00

TRQX

504

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO20-00

XLON

42

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO20-02

XLON

69

681

11:30:03

OD_82uiO21-00

TRQX

4

680

11:39:28

OD_82ukkym-00

XLON

442

680

11:39:28

OD_82ukkyu-00

XLON

395

678

12:44:31

OD_82v18MY-00

BATE

386

678

12:44:31

OD_82v18MZ-00

CHIX

267

678

12:44:31

OD_82v18MZ-02

AQXE

664

675

13:07:24

OD_82v6tT4-00

XLON

395

678

13:15:00

OD_82v8o8S-00

CHIX

1344

678

13:15:00

OD_82v8o8S-02

XLON

80

678

13:15:00

OD_82v8o8T-01

CHIX

284

677

13:25:12

OD_82vBNGh-00

TRQX

446

677

13:26:34

OD_82vBiay-00

XLON

213

676

13:37:39

OD_82vEVTh-00

TRQX

444

676

13:37:39

OD_82vEVTi-00

BATE

374

676

13:37:39

OD_82vEVTi-02

CHIX

262

676

13:37:39

OD_82vEVTj-00

AQXE

221

676

13:41:40

OD_82vFWOe-00

XLON

208

676

13:41:40

OD_82vFWOe-02

XLON

247

674

14:06:47

OD_82vLqIm-00

AQXE

433

674

14:11:16

OD_82vMyCR-00

CHIX

371

674

14:11:16

OD_82vMyCS-00

XLON

8

674

14:11:16

OD_82vMyCS-02

XLON

71

674

14:11:16

OD_82vMyCT-00

XLON

254

675

14:30:43

OD_82vRs0i-00

AQXE

243

675

14:34:44

OD_82vSshq-00

CHIX

15

675

14:42:45

OD_82vUtpq-00

AQXE

279

675

14:42:45

OD_82vUtpq-02

AQXE

4

675

14:43:20

OD_82vV2ss-00

CHIX

7

675

14:44:38

OD_82vVNDO-00

XLON

430

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMh-00

CHIX

32

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMi-00

BATE

400

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMi-02

XLON

278

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMj-00

BATE

119

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMj-02

BATE

141

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMk-00

XLON

29

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMk-02

XLON

39

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMl-01

AQXE

230

677

15:06:37

OD_82vauMm-00

AQXE

391

680

15:18:38

OD_82vdvvL-00

CHIX

60

680

15:18:39

OD_82vdwBR-00

CHIX

59

680

15:18:40

OD_82vdwRc-00

CHIX

59

680

15:18:41

OD_82vdwhm-00

CHIX

59

680

15:18:42

OD_82vdwxp-00

CHIX

59

680

15:22:44

OD_82vexv4-00

CHIX

686

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I3-00

CHIX

76

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I3-02

AQXE

400

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I4-00

XLON

232

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I4-02

AQXE

289

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I5-00

XLON

65

679

15:23:09

OD_82vf4I5-02

XLON

325

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpeZ-00

TRQX

419

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpeZ-02

BATE

593

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpea-00

XLON

231

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpea-02

AQXE

252

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpgq-00

TRQX

66

678

15:30:09

OD_82vgpgr-00

TRQX

752

676

15:34:09

OD_82vhq7l-00

XLON

239

676

15:34:09

OD_82vhq7m-00

TRQX

289

676

15:34:09

OD_82vhq7n-00

CHIX

180

676

15:34:09

OD_82vhq7n-02

CHIX

27

675

15:34:11

OD_82vhqRc-00

BATE

8

675

15:34:24

OD_82vhtsy-00

BATE

3

675

15:34:24

OD_82vhtsz-01

BATE

8

675

15:34:24

OD_82vhtt0-00

BATE

259

675

15:34:55

OD_82vi1ro-00

BATE

232

675

15:34:55

OD_82vi1rp-01

BATE

265

675

15:40:54

OD_82vjXMk-00

CHIX

591

675

15:46:12

OD_82vksD6-00

XLON

235

675

15:46:12

OD_82vksDD-00

XLON

320

674

15:53:24

OD_82vmgTX-00

AQXE

382

674

15:53:24

OD_82vmgTe-00

XLON

31

674

15:53:27

OD_82vmhFg-00

XLON

112

674

15:53:53

OD_82vmo5g-00

XLON

95

674

15:55:33

OD_82vnE7I-00

XLON

603

674

16:10:00

OD_82vqrTi-00

BATE

288

674

16:10:00

OD_82vqrTj-00

XLON

486

674

16:10:00

OD_82vqrTj-02

XLON

438

674

16:10:00

OD_82vqrTk-00

XLON

235

673

16:10:00

OD_82vqrTl-00

CHIX

13

673

16:10:00

OD_82vqrX7-00

CHIX

220

673

16:10:00

OD_82vqrX8-00

CHIX

512

672

16:14:11

OD_82vruri-00

XLON

243

672

16:14:34

OD_82vs0kX-00

XLON

45

672

16:14:37

OD_82vs1Xg-00

XLON

317

671

16:19:18

OD_82vtClR-00

AQXE

367

671

16:19:34

OD_82vtGu7-00

CHIX

59

677

16:27:42

OD_82vvJy3-00

BATE

234

677

16:27:42

OD_82vvJy3-02

BATE

 

 



4007375_0.jpeg