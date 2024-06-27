www.bodycote.com
27 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
26 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
38,847
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
690.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
671.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
678.6665p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,754,336 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,701,836 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
10
690
08:18:45
OD_82twE4g-00
XLON
206
690
08:18:45
OD_82twE4r-00
XLON
692
687
08:20:37
OD_82twh0z-00
XLON
87
686
08:32:37
OD_82tziWD-00
XLON
227
686
08:32:37
OD_82tziWE-01
XLON
149
686
08:32:37
OD_82tziWE-03
XLON
77
685
08:56:45
OD_82u5nCu-00
XLON
238
685
08:56:45
OD_82u5nCv-00
XLON
266
684
09:01:55
OD_82u75dV-00
XLON
251
684
09:01:55
OD_82u75dW-00
XLON
578
683
09:06:54
OD_82u8LTu-00
CHIX
186
682
09:06:55
OD_82u8Lh6-00
AQXE
163
682
09:06:55
OD_82u8Lh9-00
AQXE
417
681
09:30:49
OD_82uEMwt-00
XLON
480
680
10:38:27
OD_82uVOaU-00
XLON
1
680
10:38:27
OD_82uVOaV-00
BATE
626
680
10:38:27
OD_82uVOaV-02
CHIX
466
680
10:38:27
OD_82uVOaW-00
BATE
753
678
10:38:27
OD_82uVOcj-00
XLON
2
678
10:38:27
OD_82uVOcj-02
XLON
7
678
10:38:27
OD_82uVOck-01
XLON
336
678
10:38:28
OD_82uVOsM-00
XLON
115
678
10:38:28
OD_82uVOsM-02
XLON
274
680
10:39:21
OD_82uVcfB-00
XLON
117
680
10:39:21
OD_82uVcfB-02
XLON
98
680
10:39:21
OD_82uVcfC-00
XLON
165
680
10:39:21
OD_82uVcfD-00
XLON
195
680
10:39:21
OD_82uVcfD-02
XLON
288
679
10:40:47
OD_82uVypO-00
XLON
193
679
10:40:47
OD_82uVypO-02
XLON
206
680
10:42:42
OD_82uWSxR-00
AQXE
37
680
10:42:42
OD_82uWSxR-02
AQXE
37
680
10:42:42
OD_82uWSxR-04
AQXE
184
683
10:48:43
OD_82uXyrh-00
XLON
176
683
10:48:43
OD_82uXyrh-02
XLON
143
683
10:48:43
OD_82uXyri-00
XLON
264
683
10:48:44
OD_82uXz7m-00
XLON
415
683
10:48:45
OD_82uXzNv-00
XLON
198
683
10:48:45
OD_82uXzNw-00
XLON
191
683
10:48:45
OD_82uXzNw-02
XLON
196
683
10:48:45
OD_82uXzNx-00
XLON
303
683
10:48:46
OD_82uXze4-00
XLON
238
683
10:48:46
OD_82uXze5-00
XLON
101
683
10:48:47
OD_82uXzuB-00
XLON
363
683
10:48:47
OD_82uXzuB-02
XLON
190
683
10:48:48
OD_82uY0Ab-00
XLON
194
683
10:48:49
OD_82uY0QU-00
XLON
238
683
10:48:49
OD_82uY0QU-02
XLON
42
683
10:50:26
OD_82uYPTF-00
XLON
731
683
10:50:26
OD_82uYPTF-02
XLON
11
682
10:56:50
OD_82ua1Wi-00
XLON
500
682
10:56:50
OD_82ua1Wi-02
BATE
530
682
10:56:50
OD_82ua1Wj-00
XLON
243
682
10:56:50
OD_82ua1Wk-00
CHIX
42
684
11:08:51
OD_82ud37c-00
XLON
195
684
11:08:51
OD_82ud37d-00
XLON
206
684
11:08:51
OD_82ud37d-02
XLON
41
684
11:08:51
OD_82ud37e-00
XLON
568
684
11:11:16
OD_82udeqE-00
CHIX
379
682
11:14:12
OD_82ueOb1-00
TRQX
289
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO1x-00
AQXE
145
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO1y-00
CHIX
289
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO1y-02
CHIX
216
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO1z-00
TRQX
504
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO20-00
XLON
42
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO20-02
XLON
69
681
11:30:03
OD_82uiO21-00
TRQX
4
680
11:39:28
OD_82ukkym-00
XLON
442
680
11:39:28
OD_82ukkyu-00
XLON
395
678
12:44:31
OD_82v18MY-00
BATE
386
678
12:44:31
OD_82v18MZ-00
CHIX
267
678
12:44:31
OD_82v18MZ-02
AQXE
664
675
13:07:24
OD_82v6tT4-00
XLON
395
678
13:15:00
OD_82v8o8S-00
CHIX
1344
678
13:15:00
OD_82v8o8S-02
XLON
80
678
13:15:00
OD_82v8o8T-01
CHIX
284
677
13:25:12
OD_82vBNGh-00
TRQX
446
677
13:26:34
OD_82vBiay-00
XLON
213
676
13:37:39
OD_82vEVTh-00
TRQX
444
676
13:37:39
OD_82vEVTi-00
BATE
374
676
13:37:39
OD_82vEVTi-02
CHIX
262
676
13:37:39
OD_82vEVTj-00
AQXE
221
676
13:41:40
OD_82vFWOe-00
XLON
208
676
13:41:40
OD_82vFWOe-02
XLON
247
674
14:06:47
OD_82vLqIm-00
AQXE
433
674
14:11:16
OD_82vMyCR-00
CHIX
371
674
14:11:16
OD_82vMyCS-00
XLON
8
674
14:11:16
OD_82vMyCS-02
XLON
71
674
14:11:16
OD_82vMyCT-00
XLON
254
675
14:30:43
OD_82vRs0i-00
AQXE
243
675
14:34:44
OD_82vSshq-00
CHIX
15
675
14:42:45
OD_82vUtpq-00
AQXE
279
675
14:42:45
OD_82vUtpq-02
AQXE
4
675
14:43:20
OD_82vV2ss-00
CHIX
7
675
14:44:38
OD_82vVNDO-00
XLON
430
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMh-00
CHIX
32
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMi-00
BATE
400
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMi-02
XLON
278
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMj-00
BATE
119
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMj-02
BATE
141
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMk-00
XLON
29
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMk-02
XLON
39
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMl-01
AQXE
230
677
15:06:37
OD_82vauMm-00
AQXE
391
680
15:18:38
OD_82vdvvL-00
CHIX
60
680
15:18:39
OD_82vdwBR-00
CHIX
59
680
15:18:40
OD_82vdwRc-00
CHIX
59
680
15:18:41
OD_82vdwhm-00
CHIX
59
680
15:18:42
OD_82vdwxp-00
CHIX
59
680
15:22:44
OD_82vexv4-00
CHIX
686
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I3-00
CHIX
76
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I3-02
AQXE
400
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I4-00
XLON
232
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I4-02
AQXE
289
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I5-00
XLON
65
679
15:23:09
OD_82vf4I5-02
XLON
325
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpeZ-00
TRQX
419
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpeZ-02
BATE
593
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpea-00
XLON
231
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpea-02
AQXE
252
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpgq-00
TRQX
66
678
15:30:09
OD_82vgpgr-00
TRQX
752
676
15:34:09
OD_82vhq7l-00
XLON
239
676
15:34:09
OD_82vhq7m-00
TRQX
289
676
15:34:09
OD_82vhq7n-00
CHIX
180
676
15:34:09
OD_82vhq7n-02
CHIX
27
675
15:34:11
OD_82vhqRc-00
BATE
8
675
15:34:24
OD_82vhtsy-00
BATE
3
675
15:34:24
OD_82vhtsz-01
BATE
8
675
15:34:24
OD_82vhtt0-00
BATE
259
675
15:34:55
OD_82vi1ro-00
BATE
232
675
15:34:55
OD_82vi1rp-01
BATE
265
675
15:40:54
OD_82vjXMk-00
CHIX
591
675
15:46:12
OD_82vksD6-00
XLON
235
675
15:46:12
OD_82vksDD-00
XLON
320
674
15:53:24
OD_82vmgTX-00
AQXE
382
674
15:53:24
OD_82vmgTe-00
XLON
31
674
15:53:27
OD_82vmhFg-00
XLON
112
674
15:53:53
OD_82vmo5g-00
XLON
95
674
15:55:33
OD_82vnE7I-00
XLON
603
674
16:10:00
OD_82vqrTi-00
BATE
288
674
16:10:00
OD_82vqrTj-00
XLON
486
674
16:10:00
OD_82vqrTj-02
XLON
438
674
16:10:00
OD_82vqrTk-00
XLON
235
673
16:10:00
OD_82vqrTl-00
CHIX
13
673
16:10:00
OD_82vqrX7-00
CHIX
220
673
16:10:00
OD_82vqrX8-00
CHIX
512
672
16:14:11
OD_82vruri-00
XLON
243
672
16:14:34
OD_82vs0kX-00
XLON
45
672
16:14:37
OD_82vs1Xg-00
XLON
317
671
16:19:18
OD_82vtClR-00
AQXE
367
671
16:19:34
OD_82vtGu7-00
CHIX
59
677
16:27:42
OD_82vvJy3-00
BATE
234
677
16:27:42
OD_82vvJy3-02
BATE
