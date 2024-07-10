www.bodycote.com
10 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
9 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
8,772
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
702.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
691.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
696.1866p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,586,317 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,869,855 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
725
702
09:57:27
OD_848Lu8N-00
XLON
188
702
10:13:30
OD_848PwmK-00
XLON
301
702
10:13:30
OD_848PwmP-00
XLON
369
701
11:20:54
OD_848guok-00
CHIX
291
700
11:49:11
OD_848o2A0-00
TRQX
54
701
11:51:37
OD_848oe8o-00
XLON
342
701
11:51:37
OD_848oe8o-02
XLON
29
697
12:46:02
OD_8492LQP-00
XLON
514
697
12:46:02
OD_8492LQP-02
XLON
178
696
13:43:50
OD_849Gthd-00
CHIX
368
696
13:43:50
OD_849Gthd-02
CHIX
410
695
13:50:09
OD_849IUIR-00
CHIX
644
695
13:50:09
OD_849IUIS-00
XLON
39
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXZ-00
XLON
303
695
14:31:33
OD_849SuXa-01
AQXE
279
695
14:31:33
OD_849SuXb-00
TRQX
30
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXb-02
XLON
68
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXc-00
XLON
42
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXc-02
XLON
25
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXd-00
XLON
40
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXd-02
XLON
52
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXe-00
XLON
65
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXe-02
XLON
429
694
14:31:33
OD_849SuXe-04
XLON
446
693
14:50:10
OD_849Xazn-00
CHIX
278
693
14:51:30
OD_849Xvzj-00
AQXE
33
691
15:21:48
OD_849fYkO-00
XLON
360
691
15:21:48
OD_849fYkO-02
XLON
505
693
15:56:17
OD_849oF0d-00
XLON
528
693
15:56:17
OD_849oF0d-02
CHIX
233
693
15:56:17
OD_849oF53-00
XLON
55
693
15:56:17
OD_849oF54-00
XLON
21
693
15:56:17
OD_849oF54-02
XLON
111
696
16:24:10
OD_849vGIu-00
CHIX
217
696
16:24:12
OD_849vGpB-00
CHIX
200
697
16:29:41
OD_849wePg-00
AQXE