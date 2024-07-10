Bodycote

10 July 2024

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

9 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

8,772

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

702.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

691.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

696.1866p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,586,317 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,869,855 Ordinary Shares.                      

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

  

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

725

702

09:57:27

OD_848Lu8N-00

XLON

188

702

10:13:30

OD_848PwmK-00

XLON

301

702

10:13:30

OD_848PwmP-00

XLON

369

701

11:20:54

OD_848guok-00

CHIX

291

700

11:49:11

OD_848o2A0-00

TRQX

54

701

11:51:37

OD_848oe8o-00

XLON

342

701

11:51:37

OD_848oe8o-02

XLON

29

697

12:46:02

OD_8492LQP-00

XLON

514

697

12:46:02

OD_8492LQP-02

XLON

178

696

13:43:50

OD_849Gthd-00

CHIX

368

696

13:43:50

OD_849Gthd-02

CHIX

410

695

13:50:09

OD_849IUIR-00

CHIX

644

695

13:50:09

OD_849IUIS-00

XLON

39

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXZ-00

XLON

303

695

14:31:33

OD_849SuXa-01

AQXE

279

695

14:31:33

OD_849SuXb-00

TRQX

30

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXb-02

XLON

68

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXc-00

XLON

42

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXc-02

XLON

25

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXd-00

XLON

40

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXd-02

XLON

52

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXe-00

XLON

65

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXe-02

XLON

429

694

14:31:33

OD_849SuXe-04

XLON

446

693

14:50:10

OD_849Xazn-00

CHIX

278

693

14:51:30

OD_849Xvzj-00

AQXE

33

691

15:21:48

OD_849fYkO-00

XLON

360

691

15:21:48

OD_849fYkO-02

XLON

505

693

15:56:17

OD_849oF0d-00

XLON

528

693

15:56:17

OD_849oF0d-02

CHIX

233

693

15:56:17

OD_849oF53-00

XLON

55

693

15:56:17

OD_849oF54-00

XLON

21

693

15:56:17

OD_849oF54-02

XLON

111

696

16:24:10

OD_849vGIu-00

CHIX

217

696

16:24:12

OD_849vGpB-00

CHIX

200

697

16:29:41

OD_849wePg-00

AQXE

 

 