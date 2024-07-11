Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

 

11 July 2024

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

 

Date of purchase: 

10 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,887

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

702.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

695.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

698.5274p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,568,430 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,887,742 Ordinary Shares.                      

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

 

  

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

107

700

09:35:15

OD_84E6qI9-00

XLON

2

701

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFO-00

XLON

320

701

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFO-02

XLON

193

701

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFP-00

XLON

48

701

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFQ-00

XLON

480

701

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFR-00

XLON

659

699

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFU-00

XLON

421

699

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFV-00

CHIX

1240

699

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFV-02

XLON

209

699

09:39:17

OD_84E7rFW-00

TRQX

26

696

09:51:24

OD_84EAuOU-00

TRQX

217

696

10:27:34

OD_84EK0t9-00

XLON

220

696

10:27:34

OD_84EK0tA-01

XLON

9

695

10:49:51

OD_84EPchp-00

TRQX

244

695

10:49:51

OD_84EPchp-02

TRQX

49

695

11:17:08

OD_84EWUYV-00

CHIX

333

695

11:17:08

OD_84EWUYW-00

CHIX

32

695

11:45:51

OD_84Edigm-00

BATE

443

695

11:45:51

OD_84Edign-00

BATE

163

696

12:25:48

OD_84EnmMW-00

XLON

107

696

12:25:48

OD_84EnmMX-00

XLON

42

696

12:25:48

OD_84EnmMY-00

XLON

170

696

12:33:51

OD_84Epo1h-00

XLON

88

696

12:33:51

OD_84Epo1i-01

XLON

37

696

12:33:51

OD_84Epo1i-03

XLON

6

696

12:33:51

OD_84Epo1j-00

XLON

184

696

12:33:51

OD_84Epo1j-02

XLON

239

695

12:39:14

OD_84ErA2X-00

AQXE

184

696

13:05:20

OD_84ExjQb-00

XLON

95

696

13:05:20

OD_84ExjQb-02

XLON

40

696

13:05:20

OD_84ExjQc-00

XLON

41

696

13:05:20

OD_84ExjQd-00

XLON

217

697

13:33:28

OD_84F4oYO-00

XLON

153

696

13:33:28

OD_84F4oYP-01

BATE

30

697

13:33:28

OD_84F4oYQ-00

XLON

220

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooV-00

XLON

170

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooV-02

XLON

48

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooV-04

XLON

58

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooW-01

XLON

95

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooX-00

XLON

96

697

13:33:29

OD_84F4ooX-02

XLON

239

697

13:33:30

OD_84F4p4d-00

XLON

68

697

13:33:30

OD_84F4p4d-02

XLON

191

697

13:33:30

OD_84F4p4d-04

XLON

58

697

13:33:30

OD_84F4p4e-01

XLON

109

697

13:33:30

OD_84F4p4f-00

XLON

32

697

13:33:31

OD_84F4pKl-00

XLON

28

698

13:37:34

OD_84F5qY8-00

XLON

52

698

13:37:35

OD_84F5qoI-00

XLON

26

698

13:37:35

OD_84F5qoJ-00

XLON

11

698

13:37:35

OD_84F5qoJ-02

XLON

52

698

13:37:36

OD_84F5r4O-00

XLON

11

698

13:37:36

OD_84F5r4P-01

XLON

52

698

13:37:37

OD_84F5rKV-00

XLON

11

698

13:37:37

OD_84F5rKW-00

XLON

20

698

13:37:37

OD_84F5rKW-02

XLON

52

698

13:37:38

OD_84F5rae-00

XLON

13

698

13:37:38

OD_84F5raf-00

XLON

31

698

13:37:38

OD_84F5raf-02

XLON

61

698

13:37:39

OD_84F5rqm-00

XLON

13

698

13:37:39

OD_84F5rqm-02

XLON

13

698

13:37:40

OD_84F5s6t-00

XLON

26

698

13:37:40

OD_84F5s6t-02

XLON

13

698

13:37:41

OD_84F5sNK-00

XLON

26

698

13:37:41

OD_84F5sNL-01

XLON

36

700

13:45:44

OD_84F7u1N-00

XLON

574

699

13:51:27

OD_84F9L91-00

CHIX

647

699

13:51:27

OD_84F9L92-00

XLON

444

699

13:51:27

OD_84F9L92-02

BATE

33

698

13:51:27

OD_84F9LHs-00

TRQX

226

698

13:51:27

OD_84F9LHt-00

TRQX

16

697

13:51:29

OD_84F9Lnw-00

XLON

541

697

13:51:29

OD_84F9Lnx-00

XLON

73

697

13:51:29

OD_84F9Lnx-02

XLON

10

696

15:18:55

OD_84FVMXZ-00

CHIX

6

696

15:18:55

OD_84FVMXZ-02

CHIX

11

696

15:18:55

OD_84FVMXa-00

CHIX

127

696

15:21:31

OD_84FW11g-00

XLON

355

696

15:21:31

OD_84FW11n-00

XLON

75

696

15:21:31

OD_84FW11s-00

XLON

341

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CN-00

XLON

307

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CO-01

AQXE

270

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CO-03

XLON

566

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CS-00

CHIX

565

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CS-02

BATE

230

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CT-00

TRQX

68

699

15:37:21

OD_84Fa0CT-02

TRQX

516

701

16:05:25

OD_84Fh4Ip-00

XLON

267

701

16:05:25

OD_84Fh4Iq-00

XLON

59

701

16:05:25

OD_84Fh4Iq-02

XLON

239

701

16:05:26

OD_84Fh4ZH-00

XLON

250

701

16:05:26

OD_84Fh4ZH-02

XLON

215

701

16:13:26

OD_84Fj5Qs-00

CHIX

211

701

16:13:26

OD_84Fj5Qs-02

CHIX

231

701

16:18:32

OD_84FkN2f-00

XLON

247

701

16:18:33

OD_84FkNIm-00

XLON

247

701

16:18:34

OD_84FkNYc-00

XLON

247

701

16:18:35

OD_84FkNol-00

XLON

330

701

16:22:38

OD_84FlP2T-00

XLON

134

701

16:22:38

OD_84FlP2T-02

XLON

6

702

16:29:41

OD_84FnB4g-00

AQXE

167

702

16:29:41

OD_84FnB4g-02

AQXE

43

702

16:29:42

OD_84FnBLB-00

AQXE

11

702

16:29:43

OD_84FnBat-00

AQXE

3

702

16:29:44

OD_84FnBr1-00

AQXE

 

 