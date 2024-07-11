www.bodycote.com
11 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
10 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,887
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
702.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
695.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
698.5274p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,568,430 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,887,742 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
107
700
09:35:15
OD_84E6qI9-00
XLON
2
701
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFO-00
XLON
320
701
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFO-02
XLON
193
701
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFP-00
XLON
48
701
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFQ-00
XLON
480
701
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFR-00
XLON
659
699
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFU-00
XLON
421
699
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFV-00
CHIX
1240
699
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFV-02
XLON
209
699
09:39:17
OD_84E7rFW-00
TRQX
26
696
09:51:24
OD_84EAuOU-00
TRQX
217
696
10:27:34
OD_84EK0t9-00
XLON
220
696
10:27:34
OD_84EK0tA-01
XLON
9
695
10:49:51
OD_84EPchp-00
TRQX
244
695
10:49:51
OD_84EPchp-02
TRQX
49
695
11:17:08
OD_84EWUYV-00
CHIX
333
695
11:17:08
OD_84EWUYW-00
CHIX
32
695
11:45:51
OD_84Edigm-00
BATE
443
695
11:45:51
OD_84Edign-00
BATE
163
696
12:25:48
OD_84EnmMW-00
XLON
107
696
12:25:48
OD_84EnmMX-00
XLON
42
696
12:25:48
OD_84EnmMY-00
XLON
170
696
12:33:51
OD_84Epo1h-00
XLON
88
696
12:33:51
OD_84Epo1i-01
XLON
37
696
12:33:51
OD_84Epo1i-03
XLON
6
696
12:33:51
OD_84Epo1j-00
XLON
184
696
12:33:51
OD_84Epo1j-02
XLON
239
695
12:39:14
OD_84ErA2X-00
AQXE
184
696
13:05:20
OD_84ExjQb-00
XLON
95
696
13:05:20
OD_84ExjQb-02
XLON
40
696
13:05:20
OD_84ExjQc-00
XLON
41
696
13:05:20
OD_84ExjQd-00
XLON
217
697
13:33:28
OD_84F4oYO-00
XLON
153
696
13:33:28
OD_84F4oYP-01
BATE
30
697
13:33:28
OD_84F4oYQ-00
XLON
220
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooV-00
XLON
170
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooV-02
XLON
48
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooV-04
XLON
58
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooW-01
XLON
95
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooX-00
XLON
96
697
13:33:29
OD_84F4ooX-02
XLON
239
697
13:33:30
OD_84F4p4d-00
XLON
68
697
13:33:30
OD_84F4p4d-02
XLON
191
697
13:33:30
OD_84F4p4d-04
XLON
58
697
13:33:30
OD_84F4p4e-01
XLON
109
697
13:33:30
OD_84F4p4f-00
XLON
32
697
13:33:31
OD_84F4pKl-00
XLON
28
698
13:37:34
OD_84F5qY8-00
XLON
52
698
13:37:35
OD_84F5qoI-00
XLON
26
698
13:37:35
OD_84F5qoJ-00
XLON
11
698
13:37:35
OD_84F5qoJ-02
XLON
52
698
13:37:36
OD_84F5r4O-00
XLON
11
698
13:37:36
OD_84F5r4P-01
XLON
52
698
13:37:37
OD_84F5rKV-00
XLON
11
698
13:37:37
OD_84F5rKW-00
XLON
20
698
13:37:37
OD_84F5rKW-02
XLON
52
698
13:37:38
OD_84F5rae-00
XLON
13
698
13:37:38
OD_84F5raf-00
XLON
31
698
13:37:38
OD_84F5raf-02
XLON
61
698
13:37:39
OD_84F5rqm-00
XLON
13
698
13:37:39
OD_84F5rqm-02
XLON
13
698
13:37:40
OD_84F5s6t-00
XLON
26
698
13:37:40
OD_84F5s6t-02
XLON
13
698
13:37:41
OD_84F5sNK-00
XLON
26
698
13:37:41
OD_84F5sNL-01
XLON
36
700
13:45:44
OD_84F7u1N-00
XLON
574
699
13:51:27
OD_84F9L91-00
CHIX
647
699
13:51:27
OD_84F9L92-00
XLON
444
699
13:51:27
OD_84F9L92-02
BATE
33
698
13:51:27
OD_84F9LHs-00
TRQX
226
698
13:51:27
OD_84F9LHt-00
TRQX
16
697
13:51:29
OD_84F9Lnw-00
XLON
541
697
13:51:29
OD_84F9Lnx-00
XLON
73
697
13:51:29
OD_84F9Lnx-02
XLON
10
696
15:18:55
OD_84FVMXZ-00
CHIX
6
696
15:18:55
OD_84FVMXZ-02
CHIX
11
696
15:18:55
OD_84FVMXa-00
CHIX
127
696
15:21:31
OD_84FW11g-00
XLON
355
696
15:21:31
OD_84FW11n-00
XLON
75
696
15:21:31
OD_84FW11s-00
XLON
341
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CN-00
XLON
307
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CO-01
AQXE
270
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CO-03
XLON
566
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CS-00
CHIX
565
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CS-02
BATE
230
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CT-00
TRQX
68
699
15:37:21
OD_84Fa0CT-02
TRQX
516
701
16:05:25
OD_84Fh4Ip-00
XLON
267
701
16:05:25
OD_84Fh4Iq-00
XLON
59
701
16:05:25
OD_84Fh4Iq-02
XLON
239
701
16:05:26
OD_84Fh4ZH-00
XLON
250
701
16:05:26
OD_84Fh4ZH-02
XLON
215
701
16:13:26
OD_84Fj5Qs-00
CHIX
211
701
16:13:26
OD_84Fj5Qs-02
CHIX
231
701
16:18:32
OD_84FkN2f-00
XLON
247
701
16:18:33
OD_84FkNIm-00
XLON
247
701
16:18:34
OD_84FkNYc-00
XLON
247
701
16:18:35
OD_84FkNol-00
XLON
330
701
16:22:38
OD_84FlP2T-00
XLON
134
701
16:22:38
OD_84FlP2T-02
XLON
6
702
16:29:41
OD_84FnB4g-00
AQXE
167
702
16:29:41
OD_84FnB4g-02
AQXE
43
702
16:29:42
OD_84FnBLB-00
AQXE
11
702
16:29:43
OD_84FnBat-00
AQXE
3
702
16:29:44
OD_84FnBr1-00
AQXE