24 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
23 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
77,981
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
717.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
708.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
713.8951p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,258,083 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
Completion of the first tranche of the Share Buyback programme
Following the above transaction, the Company confirms that it has completed the first tranche of the £60 million Share Buyback Programme announced on 15 March 2024.
Since the commencement of the Programme, HSBC Bank PLC have purchased, on behalf of the Company, a total of 4,198,089 ordinary shares for cancellation at a volume weighted average price of 714.60p per ordinary share for a total consideration of £30 million.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
