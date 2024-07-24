Bodycote

24 July 2024

Bodycote plc

 

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

 

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 

23 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

77,981

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

717.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

708.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share: 

(pence per share)

713.8951p

 

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

 

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,258,083 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

 

Completion of the first tranche of the Share Buyback programme

Following the above transaction, the Company confirms that it has completed the first tranche of the £60 million Share Buyback Programme announced on 15 March 2024.

Since the commencement of the Programme, HSBC Bank PLC have purchased, on behalf of the Company, a total of 4,198,089 ordinary shares for cancellation at a volume weighted average price of 714.60p per ordinary share for a total consideration of £30 million.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

 

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Transaction Details:

 

Issuer name:  Bodycote plc

ISIN:   GB00B3FLWH99

LEI:   213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone:  GMT

Currency:  GBP

 

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

13

708

08:57:42

OD_85RyDr9-00

XLON

420

708

08:57:42

OD_85RyDr9-02

XLON

11

708

08:57:42

OD_85RyDrA-00

XLON

32

711

09:29:41

OD_85S6H4n-00

CHIX

10

711

09:29:43

OD_85S6Hb3-00

BATE

200

712

09:42:42

OD_85S9Y9d-00

XLON

5700

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjR-00

XLON

352

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjR-02

CHIX

250

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjS-00

BATE

537

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjS-02

TRQX

599

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjT-00

XLON

851

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjT-02

CHIX

645

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjU-00

AQXE

498

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjU-02

BATE

299

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjV-00

BATE

250

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjV-02

BATE

2005

712

10:03:18

OD_85SEjjW-00

BATE

1

711

10:11:18

OD_85SGkey-00

BATE

18

711

10:19:18

OD_85SIlWv-00

XLON

846

710

10:54:54

OD_85SRj5W-00

XLON

473

710

10:54:54

OD_85SRj5W-02

CHIX

515

710

10:54:54

OD_85SRj5X-00

BATE

1993

710

10:54:54

OD_85SRj5X-02

XLON

945

710

10:54:54

OD_85SRj5Y-00

BATE

390

711

11:15:34

OD_85SWvaE-00

TRQX

200

712

11:25:25

OD_85SZPWk-00

CHIX

210

712

11:25:25

OD_85SZPWl-01

CHIX

357

713

11:51:04

OD_85Sfrou-00

CHIX

794

713

11:51:04

OD_85Sfrou-02

BATE

408

713

11:55:09

OD_85SgtVb-00

BATE

226

713

11:55:13

OD_85SguUV-00

BATE

175

713

11:55:30

OD_85Sgz5g-00

XLON

115

713

11:55:30

OD_85Sgz5g-02

XLON

190

713

11:55:30

OD_85Sgz5h-00

XLON

7

713

11:55:30

OD_85Sgz5i-00

XLON

88

713

11:55:31

OD_85SgzLp-00

XLON

175

713

11:55:31

OD_85SgzLq-00

XLON

175

713

11:55:32

OD_85Sgzbw-00

XLON

104

713

11:55:32

OD_85Sgzbx-00

XLON

112

713

11:55:33

OD_85Sgzs4-00

XLON

87

713

11:55:33

OD_85Sgzs5-01

XLON

1337

714

11:59:21

OD_85ShxAY-00

XLON

556

714

12:06:10

OD_85SjfcL-00

AQXE

390

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzr-02

XLON

105

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzs-01

XLON

140

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzs-03

XLON

370

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzt-00

XLON

1177

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzt-02

XLON

500

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzu-00

XLON

318

714

12:15:06

OD_85Sluzu-02

XLON

200

715

12:39:41

OD_85Ss6ff-00

XLON

2012

715

12:39:41

OD_85Ss6fg-00

XLON

788

715

12:39:41

OD_85Ss6fg-02

XLON

1

715

12:39:51

OD_85Ss9G0-00

XLON

2999

715

12:39:51

OD_85Ss9G1-01

XLON

578

716

13:01:44

OD_85Sxeur-00

XLON

416

716

13:01:44

OD_85Sxeur-02

CHIX

733

716

13:01:44

OD_85Sxeur-04

BATE

392

716

13:01:44

OD_85Sxeus-00

TRQX

694

716

13:14:00

OD_85T0kB8-00

XLON

505

716

13:14:00

OD_85T0kB9-01

BATE

376

716

13:14:00

OD_85T0kB9-03

AQXE

528

716

13:14:00

OD_85T0kBA-00

BATE

50

717

13:36:01

OD_85T6I1t-00

CHIX

1

717

13:36:01

OD_85T6I1v-00

CHIX

98

717

13:36:01

OD_85T6I1v-02

CHIX

39

717

13:44:08

OD_85T8Kif-00

CHIX

34

717

13:44:08

OD_85T8Kig-00

CHIX

238

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9M-00

CHIX

2282

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9M-02

XLON

141

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9N-01

BATE

83

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9X-00

CHIX

141

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9X-02

BATE

188

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9X-04

CHIX

638

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9Y-00

BATE

413

716

13:56:47

OD_85TBW9Y-02

TRQX

57

715

13:56:56

OD_85TBYQw-00

BATE

42

715

13:57:11

OD_85TBcKZ-00

BATE

405

715

13:57:42

OD_85TBkMB-00

BATE

199

715

13:59:44

OD_85TCFzw-00

BATE

44

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYrv-00

XLON

449

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYrw-00

AQXE

216

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYrw-02

BATE

923

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYrx-01

XLON

290

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYrx-03

BATE

162

715

14:16:49

OD_85TGYry-01

XLON

46

714

14:20:28

OD_85THTjf-00

CHIX

250

714

14:20:28

OD_85THTjf-02

CHIX

177

714

14:20:28

OD_85THTjg-01

CHIX

180

715

14:42:07

OD_85TMvlh-00

AQXE

303

715

14:42:07

OD_85TMvli-00

AQXE

370

713

14:53:01

OD_85TPfha-00

XLON

119

713

14:53:01

OD_85TPfhr-00

XLON

2011

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftI-00

XLON

426

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftI-02

XLON

238

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftI-04

CHIX

250

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftJ-00

XLON

1089

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftJ-03

XLON

2269

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftJ-05

BATE

631

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftK-00

XLON

418

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftK-01

CHIX

104

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftK-04

XLON

1653

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftK-06

BATE

146

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftK-07

XLON

250

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftL-01

XLON

477

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftL-02

TRQX

504

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftM-00

XLON

814

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftM-02

XLON

560

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftM-04

CHIX

1001

713

14:57:00

OD_85TQftN-00

XLON

16

716

15:25:01

OD_85TXjNk-00

CHIX

37

716

15:25:01

OD_85TXjNl-00

CHIX

39

716

15:25:01

OD_85TXjNn-00

CHIX

11

716

15:25:01

OD_85TXjNo-00

CHIX

7

716

15:25:02

OD_85TXjeG-00

CHIX

338

716

15:25:09

OD_85TXlSo-00

AQXE

30

716

15:25:09

OD_85TXlSp-01

AQXE

92

716

15:25:17

OD_85TXnXn-00

XLON

293

716

15:25:17

OD_85TXnXo-00

XLON

220

716

15:25:17

OD_85TXnXp-00

XLON

322

716

15:29:01

OD_85TYjp0-00

TRQX

113

716

15:29:01

OD_85TYjp0-02

TRQX

55

717

15:33:04

OD_85TZl20-00

CHIX

37

717

15:33:04

OD_85TZl21-00

CHIX

38

717

15:33:04

OD_85TZl21-02

CHIX

56

717

15:33:05

OD_85TZlIA-00

TRQX

22

717

15:33:14

OD_85TZndN-00

AQXE

212

717

15:33:14

OD_85TZndO-01

AQXE

9

717

15:33:17

OD_85TZoPm-00

XLON

161

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67I-00

XLON

452

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67J-01

TRQX

395

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67J-03

XLON

15

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67K-00

BATE

12

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67K-02

BATE

4186

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67L-00

XLON

19

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67M-00

BATE

22

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67M-02

BATE

2222

716

15:50:19

OD_85Te67N-01

BATE

434

716

15:50:28

OD_85Te8ds-00

XLON

76

717

15:53:05

OD_85TenT0-00

CHIX

161

717

15:53:05

OD_85TenT1-01

CHIX

148

717

15:53:05

OD_85TenT2-00

CHIX

589

716

15:55:28

OD_85TfOSv-00

CHIX

32

717

15:56:34

OD_85Tffq5-00

AQXE

26

717

16:00:37

OD_85Tgh3g-00

AQXE

31

717

16:00:37

OD_85Tgh3h-01

AQXE

31

717

16:04:39

OD_85Thi0e-00

AQXE

29

717

16:04:39

OD_85Thi0f-00

AQXE

179

717

16:04:39

OD_85Thi0f-02

AQXE

334

717

16:04:39

OD_85Thi0g-00

AQXE

1122

716

16:05:18

OD_85Ths3x-02

TRQX

362

716

16:05:18

OD_85Ths3x-03

XLON

982

716

16:05:18

OD_85Ths3y-00

XLON

414

715

16:05:42

OD_85ThyDr-00

XLON

84

715

16:12:32

OD_85Tjh2J-00

BATE

256

715

16:12:32

OD_85Tjh2J-02

BATE

160

715

16:12:32

OD_85Tjh2K-00

BATE

2

715

16:12:42

OD_85TjjZZ-00

BATE

500

715

16:12:42

OD_85TjjZZ-02

BATE

500

715

16:12:42

OD_85TjjZZ-04

BATE

352

715

16:12:42

OD_85TjjZa-00

BATE

146

715

16:12:42

OD_85TjjZa-02

BATE

250

715

16:13:01

OD_85TjoQj-00

BATE

214

715

16:13:01

OD_85TjoQj-02

BATE

265

715

16:13:01

OD_85TjoQj-04

BATE

3

715

16:13:01

OD_85TjoQk-01

BATE

168

715

16:13:01

OD_85TjoQk-03

BATE

168

713

16:16:59

OD_85TkoT7-02

BATE

2332

713

16:23:23

OD_85TmQMi-00

BATE

390

713

16:23:47

OD_85TmWbb-02

BATE

 

 