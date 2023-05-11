Advanced search
Bodycote : Proposed articles of association showing changes
PU
04/20Jefferies raises Direct Line; BoA cuts boohoo
AN
04/20BODYCOTE PLC : Final dividend
FA
Bodycote : Proposed articles of association showing changes

05/11/2023
Company No. 519057

The Companies Acts 1948 to 1980

- and -

The Companies Act 1985 and the Companies Act 2006

A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

Articles of Association of Bodycote Plc

Adopted by special resolution passed on 17 May 2017 and updated on 24 May 2019 and to be updated on 31 May 2023

Incorporated 27 April 1953

SIGNED

D. DAYAN, Chair

CONTENTS

Article

Page

1

Regulations and articles not to apply

1

2

Interpretation

1

3

The Liability of Members

5

4

Change of Company Name

5

5

Location of Registered Office

6

6

Status of new shares

6

7

Consolidation and sub division of capital

6

8

Fractions of shares

6

9

Reduction of capital and purchase of own shares

7

10

Conditions concerning reduction of capital and purchase of

own shares

7

11

Consent requirements and class meetings generally

7

12

Shares with preferential rights

8

13

Further issues of shares

8

14

Commissions

8

15

Power to allot shares

9

16

Exclusion of pre-emption rights

9

17

Renunciation of allotments

10

18

Non-recognition of trusts

10

19

Issue and execution of share certificates

10

20

Uncertificated Holdings

11

21

Power to make calls

12

22

Liability of joint holders

12

23

Power of chargee to make calls

12

24

Interest on unpaid calls

12

25

When call duly made and payable

13

26

Differentiation of calls

13

27

Payments in advance of calls

13

28

Company's lien on partly paid shares

13

29

Power of directors to sell shares subject to a lien

13

30

Application of sale proceeds

14

31

Registration of purchaser as the holder of the shares

14

32

Notice requiring payment of unpaid calls

14

33

Contents of notice requiring payment

14

34

Forfeiture on non-compliance with notice

15

35

Forfeiture to include dividends

15

36

Notice of forfeiture

15

37

Power to deal with forfeited shares

15

38

Cancellation of forfeiture

15

39

Liability to pay all calls made prior to forfeiture

15

40

Effect of forfeiture on claims against the company in respect

of those shares

16

41

Statutory declaration conclusive of forfeiture

16

42

Surrender in lieu of forfeiture

16

1 Workshare 10.0 comparison of iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/1 and iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/4. Performed on 23/02/2023.

43

Form of Transfer

16

44

Closing the register of transfers

17

45

Directors' power to decline to register transfers

17

46

Further discretion not to recognise a share transfer

document

18

47

Directors' discretion to register uncertificated shares

18

48

Retention of share transfer documents by the company

18

49

No fee payable for registration

18

50

Transmission on death

18

51

Notice of election for registration of transfer

19

52

Rights of person entitled to a share

19

53

Annual general meetings

19

54

General meetings

19

55

Power to call general meetings

19

56

Periods of notice for general meetings and persons entitled

to notice

20

57

Contents of notice

2122

  1. Change in place/electronic platform and/or time of meeting 2223
  2. Meaning of ordinary business and Questions at General

Meeting

2324

60

Circulation of resolutions and other matters on requisition of

members

2425

61

Quorum

2425

62

Adjournment if quorum not present

2526

63

General power of adjournment

2526

64

Notice of adjourned meeting

2526

65

Attendance and participation at different places and by

electronic means

2627

66

Chairman of meeting

2728

67

Security procedures, interruption or adjournment where

facilities inadequate

2728

68

Voting and demands for a poll

2829

69

Declaration of the result of voting

2829

70

Conduct of a poll

2829

71

Time for taking a poll

29

72

Results of a Poll

2930

73

Chairman's casting vote

2930

74

Amendments to resolutions

2930

75

Voting rights of members

3031

76

Voting rights of persons under disability

3132

77

Voting rights of joint holders

3132

78

Objections to and errors in voting

3132

79

Power to appoint a proxy

3233

80

Appointment of proxies

3233

81

Deposit of proxy

3233

82

Time limit on validity of proxy

3334

83

Authority conferred by proxy

3435

2 Workshare 10.0 comparison of iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/1 and iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/4. Performed on 23/02/2023.

84

Power to appoint attorney

3435

85

Validity of votes cast by proxy or power of attorney

3435

86

Circumstances in which shares disenfranchised

3536

87

Disenfranchisement may apply to only part of a member's

holding

3637

88

Signature of statements on behalf of body corporate

3637

89

Right to require additional information

3637

90

When disenfranchisement ceases to apply

3738

91

Registration of information received

3738

92

Cancellation of notices

3738

93

Representation of corporate members

3738

94

Number of directors

3839

95

Directors' share qualification and rights concerning general

meeting

3839

96

Fees of non-executive directors

3839

97

Reimbursement of expenses

3839

98

Payment of additional remuneration in special circumstances

3839

99

Directors' interests in contracts with the company

3839

100

Restrictions on a director's power to vote where he has an

interest

3940

102

Declaration of director's interests in contracts

4142

103

Shares held by the company

4142

104

Appointment of directors to executive office

4243

  1. Remuneration etc. of directors appointed to executive office 4243
  2. Application of retirement by rotation provisions to chief

executive

4243

107

Application of retirement by rotation provisions to all other

executive directors

4243

108

Delegation to directors holding executive office

4243

109

Vacation of office of a director

4344

110

Number of directors subject to retirement by rotation

4445

111

Selection of directors to retire by rotation

4445

112

Re-election or replacement of retiring directors

4445

113

Resolutions for the appointment of directors

4546

114

Power to alter limits on the number of directors

4546

115

Removal of directors by special or ordinary resolution

4546

116

Directors' power to appoint additional directors or to fill

casual vacancies

4647

117

Power to appoint alternate directors and their status

4647

118

Directors' meetings

4748

119

Quorum for a board meeting

4849

120

Resolutions in writing

4849

121

Powers of directors to act notwithstanding reduction below

minimum number

4849

122

Appointment of chairman

4950

3 Workshare 10.0 comparison of iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/1 and iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/4. Performed on 23/02/2023.

123

Appointment of and delegation of powers to committees

4950

124

Proceedings of committees

4950

125

Validity of acts of directors

4950

126

General power of directors to exercise the company's

borrowing powers

4950

127

Restrictions on borrowing powers of directors

5051

128

Meaning of borrowings

5051

129

Protection of third parties if restrictions on borrowing powers

breached

5354

130

Management of the business

5354

131

Power to establish local boards etc.

5455

132

Appointment of attorneys

5455

133

Signature of cheques, bills etc.

5455

134

Establishment of pension or benefit schemes, clubs, funds

etc.

5455

135

Appointment of secretary

5556

136

Appointment of assistant or deputy secretary

5556

137

Restrictions where director and secretary are one and the

same

5556

138

Formalities concerning use of the seal

5657

139

Persons with power to authenticate documents

5657

140

Power to carry profits to reserve

5657

141

Power to declare dividends

5758

142

Apportionment of dividends

5758

143

Dividends payable in any currency

5758

144

Power to pay interim and fixed dividends

5758

145

Share premium account

5859

146

Dividends not to bear interest

5859

147

Deduction of debts due to company

5859

148

Retention of dividends and bonuses payable on shares over

which the company has a lien

5859

149

Retention of dividends and bonuses where a section 793

notice has not been complied with

5859

150

When right of retention under Article 149 ceases

5859

151

Unclaimed and retained dividends

5960

152

Payment of dividends in specie

5960

153

Receipts by joint holders

5960

154

Method of payment of cash dividends

6061

155

Payment as good discharge

6063

156

Cheques etc to be at sole risk

6063

157

Right to stop sending dividend warrants by post

6063

158

Power to specify record dates

6064

159

Power to offer shares in lieu of cash dividends

6164

160

Power to capitalise profits and reserves

6265

161

Requirements concerning minutes

6366

162

Requirements concerning registers

6366

163

Form of registers

6467

4 Workshare 10.0 comparison of iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/1 and iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/4. Performed on 23/02/2023.

Disclaimer

Bodycote plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
