Bodycote : Proposed articles of association showing changes

|
123
|
Appointment of and delegation of powers to committees
|
|
|
4950
|
|
124
|
Proceedings of committees
|
4950
|
125
|
Validity of acts of directors
|
4950
|
126
|
General power of directors to exercise the company's
|
|
|
borrowing powers
|
4950
|
127
|
Restrictions on borrowing powers of directors
|
5051
|
128
|
Meaning of borrowings
|
5051
|
129
|
Protection of third parties if restrictions on borrowing powers
|
|
|
breached
|
5354
|
130
|
Management of the business
|
5354
|
131
|
Power to establish local boards etc.
|
5455
|
132
|
Appointment of attorneys
|
5455
|
133
|
Signature of cheques, bills etc.
|
5455
|
134
|
Establishment of pension or benefit schemes, clubs, funds
|
|
|
etc.
|
5455
|
135
|
Appointment of secretary
|
5556
|
136
|
Appointment of assistant or deputy secretary
|
5556
|
137
|
Restrictions where director and secretary are one and the
|
|
|
same
|
5556
|
138
|
Formalities concerning use of the seal
|
5657
|
139
|
Persons with power to authenticate documents
|
5657
|
140
|
Power to carry profits to reserve
|
5657
|
141
|
Power to declare dividends
|
5758
|
142
|
Apportionment of dividends
|
5758
|
143
|
Dividends payable in any currency
|
5758
|
144
|
Power to pay interim and fixed dividends
|
5758
|
145
|
Share premium account
|
5859
|
146
|
Dividends not to bear interest
|
5859
|
147
|
Deduction of debts due to company
|
5859
|
148
|
Retention of dividends and bonuses payable on shares over
|
|
|
which the company has a lien
|
5859
|
149
|
Retention of dividends and bonuses where a section 793
|
|
|
notice has not been complied with
|
5859
|
150
|
When right of retention under Article 149 ceases
|
5859
|
151
|
Unclaimed and retained dividends
|
5960
|
152
|
Payment of dividends in specie
|
5960
|
153
|
Receipts by joint holders
|
5960
|
154
|
Method of payment of cash dividends
|
6061
|
155
|
Payment as good discharge
|
6063
|
156
|
Cheques etc to be at sole risk
|
6063
|
157
|
Right to stop sending dividend warrants by post
|
6063
|
158
|
Power to specify record dates
|
6064
|
159
|
Power to offer shares in lieu of cash dividends
|
6164
|
160
|
Power to capitalise profits and reserves
|
6265
|
161
|
Requirements concerning minutes
|
6366
|
162
|
Requirements concerning registers
|
6366
|
163
|
Form of registers
|
6467
4 Workshare 10.0 comparison of iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/1 and iManage://ukdm.dla.com/UKMATTERS/124729883/4. Performed on 23/02/2023.