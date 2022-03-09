Bodycote : Register for the Bodycote full year results webcast

Register for the Bodycote full year results webcast
Bodycote's 2021 full year results will be released on Monday 14th March 2022 at 07.00 (UK Time).
A copy of the presentation made to city analysts will be made available on the website on the same day.
A webcast will commence at 09.00 (UK Time). You may register for the webcast in advance here.
Disclaimer
Bodycote plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 16:31:07 UTC.