  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bodycote plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 11:30:00 am
657.75 GBX   +6.17%
11:32aBODYCOTE : Register for the Bodycote full year results webcast
PU
03/08BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/07FTSE 100 Closes Up as IAG, Vodafone and Rio Tinto Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bodycote : Register for the Bodycote full year results webcast

03/09/2022 | 11:32am EST
Register for the Bodycote full year results webcast

Bodycote's 2021 full year results will be released on Monday 14th March 2022 at 07.00 (UK Time).

A copy of the presentation made to city analysts will be made available on the website on the same day.

A webcast will commence at 09.00 (UK Time). You may register for the webcast in advance here.

Disclaimer

Bodycote plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BODYCOTE PLC
02/07JENNIE DALY : FTSE Rises, Pound Faces Hit as BOE Contends With Slower Growth, Rising Infla..
DJ
02/07FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financials Gain
DJ
02/07FTSE 100 Tipped to Start Higher; U.S. CPI Data Key This Week
DJ
02/07Bodycote CFO to Retire
MT
02/07Bodycote plc Announces Dominique Yates, Intention to Retire from the Company
CI
02/07Bodycote plc Announces Dominique Yates Intention to Retire from the Board
CI
02/04BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Analyst Recommendations on BODYCOTE PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 617 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2021 58,5 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 1 181 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 747
Free-Float -
Chart BODYCOTE PLC
Bodycote plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BODYCOTE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 619,50 GBX
Average target price 901,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Harris Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dominique Robert Yates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Alexander Dayan Non-Executive Chairman
Eva Maud Lindqvist Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Barnet Duncan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BODYCOTE PLC-28.42%1 546
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.25%53 432
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.62%34 897
FANUC CORPORATION-21.90%31 565
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.59%30 003
SANDVIK AB-22.09%24 743