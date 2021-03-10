Log in
BODYCOTE PLC    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/10 10:41:47 am
780.75 GBX   +0.81%
BODYCOTE  : 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021
PU
BODYCOTE PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
BODYCOTE PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Bodycote : 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021

03/10/2021 | 10:35am EST
Bodycote 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021

Bodycote's 2020 full year results will be announced on the 12th March 2021.

A webcast with Stephen Harris (Group Chief Executive) and Dominique Yates (Chief Financial Officer) will commence at 08.30 GMT. You may register for the webcast in advance here.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the website at 07.00 GMT on the 12th March 2021.

Disclaimer

Bodycote plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 601 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2020 15,7 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 108 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,5x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 1 472 M 2 045 M 2 047 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 373
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BODYCOTE PLC
Duration : Period :
Bodycote plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BODYCOTE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 759,06 GBX
Last Close Price 774,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen C. Harris Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dominique Robert Yates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anne C. Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Eva Maud Lindqvist Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Barnet Duncan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BODYCOTE PLC3.89%2 045
ATLAS COPCO AB17.57%67 377
FANUC CORPORATION0.18%44 875
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.69%38 194
SANDVIK AB19.08%35 301
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.26%30 240
