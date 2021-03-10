Bodycote 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021
Bodycote's 2020 full year results will be announced on the 12th March 2021.
A webcast with Stephen Harris (Group Chief Executive) and Dominique Yates (Chief Financial Officer) will commence at 08.30 GMT. You may register for the webcast in advance here.
A copy of the presentation will be made available on the website at 07.00 GMT on the 12th March 2021.
Disclaimer
Bodycote plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:34:02 UTC.