Bodycote : 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021

Bodycote's 2020 full year results will be announced on the 12th March 2021.

A webcast with Stephen Harris (Group Chief Executive) and Dominique Yates (Chief Financial Officer) will commence at 08.30 GMT. You may register for the webcast in advance here.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the website at 07.00 GMT on the 12th March 2021.