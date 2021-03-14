Bodycote : Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020
Bodycote plc
Financial statements
Additional information
Contents
Strategic report
Governance
01 Understanding Bodycote
02 Our markets and technologies
04 Our global network
06 Highlights
08 The investment case
10 Chair's statement
11 Chief Executive's review
14 Strategy and objectives
15 Our business model
16 Measuring progress
18 Our stakeholders
19 Component journey - Dosing device
20 Section 172
22 Business review
24 Component journey - Luxury watchmaking
25 Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's report
28 Component journey - Pinion gear
29 Principal risks and uncertainties
34 Viability statement
35 Component journey - Aluminium dies
Environment, social and governance
44 Board of Directors
46 Corporate governance statement
54 Directors' report
56 Report of the Nomination Committee
59 Report of the Audit Committee
64 Board report on remuneration
76 Directors' responsibilities statement
Financial statements
Independent auditors' report
86 Consolidated income statement
87 Consolidated balance sheet
88 Consolidated cash ﬂow statement
89 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
90 Group accounting policies
98 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements
134 Five year summary
135 Company statement of ﬁnancial position
136 Company statement of changes in equity
137 Company accounting policies
140 Notes to the company ﬁnancial statements
Additional information
145 Subsidiary undertakings
148 Shareholder enquiries
150 Company information
In preparing this Strategic report, the Directors have complied with s414C of the Companies Act 2006.
This Strategic report has been prepared for the Group as a whole and therefore gives greater emphasis to those matters which are signiﬁcant to Bodycote plc and its subsidiary undertakings when viewed as a whole.
Understanding Bodycote
Bodycote is the world's leading provider of thermal processing services. As the partner of choice for many of the world's most respected manufacturing companies, our purpose is to provide a vital link in the manufacturing process that makes the products our customers manufacture ﬁt for purpose.
With our breadth of solutions across multiple technologies, we create value through superior customer service for our customers, across aerospace, defence, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. Our unique business model, expertise, and global infrastructure mean we can adapt to our many customers' needs and continue to deliver long-term success for our shareholders and other stakeholders.
Driving performance with our Core Values
We cultivate a culture of transparency, where honesty and integrity are at the foundation of our business and our relationships. Trust is at the heart of everything we do.
We behave individually and collectively with respect for each other, our stakeholders and the environment, conducting business responsibly, taking ownership of our actions.
We create value for our employees, customers and shareholders, and this is the very essence of Bodycote.
Understanding Bodycote Our markets
Bodycote offers materials solutions for virtually every market sector, providing expertise across both classical heat treatment and specialist thermal processes. Bodycote addresses the markets we serve with our superior levels of service and unmatched ability to satisfy customers' needs. Bodycote supports many market sectors; however, we categorise our business into four major groups:
The aerospace market is highly complex; we primarily treat engine components and landing gear that rely on our solutions to improve performance. Our services provide thermal processing solutions across a wide range of applications which include commercial, business and military aircraft.
Bodycote operates an international network of quality accredited facilities, in support of prime aerospace manufacturers and their supply chains.
Focused on key components in the car, light truck, heavy truck, and bus markets, thermal processing delivers greater strength and durability.
Bodycote has developed strategic partnerships with major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains by offering comprehensive thermal processing support on a global basis.
Using industry-leading thermal processing, we can extend the life of industrial gas turbines, power generation, and oil & gas components (onshore, offshore, and subsea) by reducing the wear caused to them through abrasion, erosion, and corrosion thus helping to minimise downtime.
We serve a very broad range of customers across multiple industry segments in our General Industrial business. These customers range from industrial machinery to agricultural equipment, construction, electronics, and medical equipment.
Our success in this market is due to superior customer service, using the breadth of processes available within Bodycote and extensive technical resources allowing for the development of cost-effective solutions for our customers.
