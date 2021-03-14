Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bodycote plc    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 11:35:07 am
797 GBX   -0.62%
10:27aBODYCOTE  : Annual Report 2020
PU
03/12BODYCOTE  : 2020 Full Year Results
PU
03/12BODYCOTE  : 2020 Profit Sinks on Revenue Hit, Restructuring Charges
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bodycote : Annual Report 2020

03/14/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2020

Bodycote plc

Stratteeggicicrereppoortrt

Financial statements

Additional information

Contents

Strategic report

Governance

  • 01 Understanding Bodycote

  • 02 Our markets and technologies

  • 04 Our global network

  • 06 Highlights

  • 08 The investment case

  • 10 Chair's statement

  • 11 Chief Executive's review

  • 14 Strategy and objectives

  • 15 Our business model

  • 16 Measuring progress

  • 18 Our stakeholders

  • 19 Component journey - Dosing device

  • 20 Section 172

  • 22 Business review

  • 24 Component journey - Luxury watchmaking

  • 25 Chief Financial Ofﬁcer's report

  • 28 Component journey - Pinion gear

  • 29 Principal risks and uncertainties

  • 34 Viability statement

  • 35 Component journey - Aluminium dies

36

Environment, social and governance

  • 44 Board of Directors

  • 46 Corporate governance statement

  • 54 Directors' report

  • 56 Report of the Nomination Committee

  • 59 Report of the Audit Committee

  • 64 Board report on remuneration

  • 76 Directors' responsibilities statement

Financial statements

77

Independent auditors' report

  • 86 Consolidated income statement

  • 87 Consolidated balance sheet

  • 88 Consolidated cash ﬂow statement

  • 89 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

  • 90 Group accounting policies

  • 98 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

  • 134 Five year summary

  • 135 Company statement of ﬁnancial position

  • 136 Company statement of changes in equity

  • 137 Company accounting policies

  • 140 Notes to the company ﬁnancial statements

Additional information

145 Subsidiary undertakings

148 Shareholder enquiries

150 Company information

www.bodycote.com/investors for more information

In preparing this Strategic report, the Directors have complied with s414C of the Companies Act 2006.

This Strategic report has been prepared for the Group as a whole and therefore gives greater emphasis to those matters which are signiﬁcant to Bodycote plc and its subsidiary undertakings when viewed as a whole.

Strategic report

Understanding Bodycote

Bodycote is the world's leading provider of thermal processing services. As the partner of choice for many of the world's most respected manufacturing companies, our purpose is to provide a vital link in the manufacturing process that makes the products our customers manufacture ﬁt for purpose.

With our breadth of solutions across multiple technologies, we create value through superior customer service for our customers, across aerospace, defence, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. Our unique business model, expertise, and global infrastructure mean we can adapt to our many customers' needs and continue to deliver long-term success for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Driving performance with our Core Values

We cultivate a culture of transparency, where honesty and integrity are at the foundation of our business and our relationships. Trust is at the heart of everything we do.

We behave individually and collectively with respect for each other, our stakeholders and the environment, conducting business responsibly, taking ownership of our actions.

We create value for our employees, customers and shareholders, and this is the very essence of Bodycote.

Page 41 for more information

1

Stratteeggicicrereppoortrt

Understanding Bodycote Our markets

Bodycote offers materials solutions for virtually every market sector, providing expertise across both classical heat treatment and specialist thermal processes. Bodycote addresses the markets we serve with our superior levels of service and unmatched ability to satisfy customers' needs. Bodycote supports many market sectors; however, we categorise our business into four major groups:

The aerospace market is highly complex; we primarily treat engine components and landing gear that rely on our solutions to improve performance. Our services provide thermal processing solutions across a wide range of applications which include commercial, business and military aircraft.

Bodycote operates an international network of quality accredited facilities, in support of prime aerospace manufacturers and their supply chains.

Focused on key components in the car, light truck, heavy truck, and bus markets, thermal processing delivers greater strength and durability.

Bodycote has developed strategic partnerships with major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains by offering comprehensive thermal processing support on a global basis.

Using industry-leading thermal processing, we can extend the life of industrial gas turbines, power generation, and oil & gas components (onshore, offshore, and subsea) by reducing the wear caused to them through abrasion, erosion, and corrosion thus helping to minimise downtime.

We serve a very broad range of customers across multiple industry segments in our General Industrial business. These customers range from industrial machinery to agricultural equipment, construction, electronics, and medical equipment.

Our success in this market is due to superior customer service, using the breadth of processes available within Bodycote and extensive technical resources allowing for the development of cost-effective solutions for our customers.

2

Bodycote plc annual report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bodycote plc published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 14:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BODYCOTE PLC
10:27aBODYCOTE  : Annual Report 2020
PU
03/12BODYCOTE  : 2020 Full Year Results
PU
03/12BODYCOTE  : 2020 Profit Sinks on Revenue Hit, Restructuring Charges
MT
03/12BODYCOTE  : 2020 Preliminary Results
PU
03/12BODYCOTE  : Earnings Flash (BOY.L) BODYCOTE Reports FY20 Revenue GBP598M
MT
03/12BODYCOTE  : Earnings Flash (BOY.L) BODYCOTE Posts FY20 EPS GBX0.2
MT
03/10BODYCOTE  : 2020 full year results coming 12th March 2021
PU
03/04BODYCOTE PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/05BODYCOTE PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/02BODYCOTE  : announces further expansion in North America
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 601 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2020 15,7 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 108 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 84,9x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 1 519 M 2 112 M 2 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 373
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BODYCOTE PLC
Duration : Period :
Bodycote plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BODYCOTE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 765,56 GBX
Last Close Price 797,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen C. Harris Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dominique Robert Yates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anne C. Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Eva Maud Lindqvist Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Barnet Duncan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BODYCOTE PLC6.91%2 112
ATLAS COPCO AB21.21%69 647
FANUC CORPORATION7.37%47 920
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.16%40 346
SANDVIK AB19.97%35 680
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.66%30 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ