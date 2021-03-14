Bodycote : Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020

Bodycote plc

Strategic report Financial statements Additional information

Environment, social and governance

In preparing this Strategic report, the Directors have complied with s414C of the Companies Act 2006.

This Strategic report has been prepared for the Group as a whole and therefore gives greater emphasis to those matters which are signiﬁcant to Bodycote plc and its subsidiary undertakings when viewed as a whole.

Strategic report

Understanding Bodycote

Bodycote is the world's leading provider of thermal processing services. As the partner of choice for many of the world's most respected manufacturing companies, our purpose is to provide a vital link in the manufacturing process that makes the products our customers manufacture ﬁt for purpose.

With our breadth of solutions across multiple technologies, we create value through superior customer service for our customers, across aerospace, defence, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. Our unique business model, expertise, and global infrastructure mean we can adapt to our many customers' needs and continue to deliver long-term success for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Driving performance with our Core Values We cultivate a culture of transparency, where honesty and integrity are at the foundation of our business and our relationships. Trust is at the heart of everything we do. We behave individually and collectively with respect for each other, our stakeholders and the environment, conducting business responsibly, taking ownership of our actions. We create value for our employees, customers and shareholders, and this is the very essence of Bodycote. Page 41 for more information

1

Understanding Bodycote Our markets

Understanding Bodycote Our markets

Bodycote offers materials solutions for virtually every market sector, providing expertise across both classical heat treatment and specialist thermal processes. Bodycote addresses the markets we serve with our superior levels of service and unmatched ability to satisfy customers' needs. Bodycote supports many market sectors; however, we categorise our business into four major groups:

The aerospace market is highly complex; we primarily treat engine components and landing gear that rely on our solutions to improve performance. Our services provide thermal processing solutions across a wide range of applications which include commercial, business and military aircraft.

Bodycote operates an international network of quality accredited facilities, in support of prime aerospace manufacturers and their supply chains.

Focused on key components in the car, light truck, heavy truck, and bus markets, thermal processing delivers greater strength and durability.

Bodycote has developed strategic partnerships with major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains by offering comprehensive thermal processing support on a global basis.

Using industry-leading thermal processing, we can extend the life of industrial gas turbines, power generation, and oil & gas components (onshore, offshore, and subsea) by reducing the wear caused to them through abrasion, erosion, and corrosion thus helping to minimise downtime.

We serve a very broad range of customers across multiple industry segments in our General Industrial business. These customers range from industrial machinery to agricultural equipment, construction, electronics, and medical equipment.

Our success in this market is due to superior customer service, using the breadth of processes available within Bodycote and extensive technical resources allowing for the development of cost-effective solutions for our customers.

2

Bodycote plc annual report 2020