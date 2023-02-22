Advanced search
    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
2023-02-22
635.00 GBX   -0.78%
Bodycote : receives science-based target initiative approval for emissions targets

02/22/2023 | 09:17am EST
Bodycote receives science-based target initiative approval for emissions targets

Bodycote, the world's largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, is pleased to announce its near-term science-based emissions target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi is an independent global body enabling businesses to set and validate emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science and strict criteria. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies with ambitious climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proofing business growth. Targets are considered 'science-based' if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement - limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Bodycote, with over 165 facilities in 22 countries, commits to reduce its absolute scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base. Scope 1 includes all emissions directly linked and emitted by Bodycote facilities and Scope 2 includes all emissions linked to the Group's purchased inputs, those associated with the purchase of electricity, steam or cooling. Bodycote measures Scope 3 emissions, in line with the SBTi guidelines, but does not report them as SBTi deems the quantum to be immaterial.

Bodycote's services are vital to ensuring the performance and longevity of crucial components in almost every part of the modern world, enabling - amongst many other advantages - longer lifetimes, less machining, less waste and greater fuel efficiency. Both in the products we process and the way we process them Bodycote's services support industry to avoid emissions, commonly referred to as Scope 4. By avoiding emissions from the outset, Bodycote is a major contributor to helping industries to reduce their carbon footprint and help to minimise the adverse impact on the climate.

Commenting on the approval, Stephen Harris, Bodycote Group Chief Executive, said: "We are very pleased to achieve approval of our near-term science-based emissions targets. Managing energy and reducing our environmental impact has long been part of our corporate culture. As a company, Bodycote is focused on ethical and sustainable growth, and proud of our commitment to setting an ambitious target. Leading by example, Bodycote demonstrates the positive impacts of carbon reduction for its stakeholders and encourages other businesses to commit to science-based targets."

About Bodycote

With more than 165 accredited facilities in 22 countries, Bodycote is the world's largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services. Through classical heat treatment and specialist technologies, including thermal spray coatings, Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation. Customers have entrusted their products to Bodycote's care for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com.

For further information, please contact: Michaela Yasin: michaela.yasin@bodycote.com / Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bodycote plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
