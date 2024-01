BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. specializes in design, manufacturing and marketing electronic display products. The group's activity is organized around 5 areas of activity: - manufacturing of modules and display panels: for mobile phones, laptops, television sets, MP players, etc.; - production of screens and LCD television sets; - manufacturing of electric components and systems: photovoltaic systems, transmission devices and electric distribution, etc.; - production of electronic components: used in the semiconductor industry; - management of business real estate assets.