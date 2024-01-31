

Boeing Reports Fourth Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 --

Fourth Quarter 2023

Delivered 157 commercial airplanes and recorded 611 net orders

787 production rate at five per month; 737 production rate at 38 per month

Generated $3.4 billion of operating cash flow and $3.0 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP)

Full Year 2023

Delivered 528 commercial airplanes and recorded 1,576 net orders

Total company backlog grew to $520 billion , including over 5,600 commercial airplanes

Generated $6.0 billion of operating cash flow and $4.4 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP)

Table 1. Summary Financial Results Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenues $22,018 $19,980 10 % $77,794 $66,608 17 % GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations $283 ($345) NM ($773) ($3,519) NM Operating margins 1.3 % (1.7) % NM (1.0) % (5.3) % NM Net loss ($30) ($663) NM ($2,242) ($5,053) NM Loss per share ($0.04) ($1.06) NM ($3.67) ($8.30) NM Operating cash flow $3,381 $3,457 (2) % $5,960 $3,512 70 % Non-GAAP* Core operating earnings/(loss) $90 ($642) NM ($1,829) ($4,662) NM Core operating margins 0.4 % (3.2) % NM (2.4) % (7.0) % NM Core loss per share ($0.47) ($1.75) NM ($5.81) ($11.06) NM *Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded fourth quarter revenue of $22.0 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($0.04) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($0.47) (Table 1). Boeing reported operating cash flow of $3.4 billion and free cash flow of $3.0 billion (non-GAAP). Results improved on higher commercial volume and performance.

"While we report our financial results today, our full focus is on taking comprehensive actions to strengthen quality at Boeing, including listening to input from our 737 employees that do this work every day," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "As we move forward, we will support our customers, work transparently with our regulator and ensure we complete all actions to earn the confidence of our stakeholders."

Table 2. Cash Flow Fourth Quarter Full Year (Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating cash flow $3,381 $3,457 $5,960 $3,512 Less additions to property, plant & equipment ($431) ($326) ($1,527) ($1,222) Free cash flow* $2,950 $3,131 $4,433 $2,290 *Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was $3.4 billion in the quarter reflecting higher volume and favorable receipt timing (Table 2).

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter End (Billions) Q4 23 Q3 23 Cash $12.7 $6.8 Marketable securities1 $3.3 $6.6 Total $16.0 $13.4 Consolidated debt $52.3 $52.3 1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $16.0 billion, compared to $13.4 billion at the beginning of the quarter (Table 3). The company has access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Total company backlog at quarter end was $520 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Deliveries 157 152 3 % 528 480 10 % Revenues $10,481 $9,271 13 % $33,901 $26,026 30 % Earnings/(loss) from operations $41 ($603) NM ($1,635) ($2,341) NM Operating margins 0.4 % (6.5) % NM (4.8) % (9.0) % NM

Commercial Airplanes fourth quarter revenue increased to $10.5 billion driven by higher deliveries and favorable mix (Table 4). Operating margin of 0.4 percent also reflects improved performance and lower abnormal costs.

The company continues to cooperate transparently with the FAA following the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident involving a 737-9. Commercial Airplanes is taking immediate actions to strengthen quality on the 737 program, including requiring additional inspections within its factory and at key suppliers, supporting expanded oversight from airline customers and pausing 737 production for one day to refocus its employees on quality. The company has also appointed an outside expert to lead an in-depth independent assessment of Commercial Airplanes' quality management system, with recommendations provided directly to Calhoun and the Aerospace Safety Committee of Boeing's Board of Directors.

The 737 program continues to deliver airplanes and its production rate is now at 38 per month. The 787 program production rate is now at five per month.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes booked 611 net orders, including 411 737, 98 777X, and 83 787 airplanes, began certification flight testing on the 737-10, and resumed production on the 777X program. Commercial Airplanes delivered 157 airplanes during the quarter and backlog included over 5,600 airplanes valued at $441 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenues $6,746 $6,181 9 % $24,933 $23,162 8 % (Loss)/earnings from operations ($101) $112 NM ($1,764) ($3,544) NM Operating margins (1.5) % 1.8 % NM (7.1) % (15.3) % NM

Defense, Space & Security fourth quarter revenue was $6.7 billion. Fourth quarter operating margin was (1.5) percent, primarily driven by $139 million of losses on certain fixed-price development programs. Results were also impacted by unfavorable performance and mix on other programs.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security captured an award from the U.S. Air Force for 15 KC-46A Tankers, began the U.S. Air Force developmental flight test program for the T-7A Red Hawk, and Canada selected the P-8A Poseidon as its multi-mission aircraft. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $59 billion, of which 29 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenues $4,849 $4,567 6 % $19,127 $17,611 9 % Earnings from operations $842 $634 33 % $3,329 $2,727 22 % Operating margins 17.4 % 13.9 % 3.5 pts 17.4 % 15.5 % 1.9 pts

Global Services fourth quarter revenue of $4.8 billion and operating margin of 17.4 percent reflect higher commercial volume and mix.

During the quarter, Global Services opened its first parts distribution center in India and received a follow-on contract option to provide sustainment for the C-17 Globemaster III.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($58) ($39) ($167) ($191) Earnings/(loss) from operations FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $193 $297 $1,056 $1,143 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($692) ($785) ($1,759) ($1,504) Other income, net $308 $336 $1,227 $1,058 Interest and debt expense ($600) ($640) ($2,459) ($2,561) Effective tax rate (233.3) % (2.2) % (11.8) % (0.6) %

Other unallocated items and eliminations primarily reflects timing of allocations. The fourth quarter effective tax rate primarily reflects tax expense on pre-tax losses driven by an increase in the valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(loss), Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings/(loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margin and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12 and page 13.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for reconciliation of free cash flow to GAAP operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (11) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (12) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (13) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (14) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (15) unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (16) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (17) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (18) potential environmental liabilities; (19) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (20) changes in our ability to obtain debt financing on commercially reasonable terms, at competitive rates and in sufficient amounts; (21) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (22) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and (23) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Investor Relations: Matt Welch or David Dufault BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com Communications: Michael Friedman media@boeing.com

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales of products $65,581 $55,893 $18,920 $17,126 Sales of services 12,213 10,715 3,098 2,854 Total revenues 77,794 66,608 22,018 19,980 Cost of products (59,864) (53,969) (16,724) (15,732) Cost of services (10,206) (9,109) (2,597) (2,384) Total costs and expenses (70,070) (63,078) (19,321) (18,116) 7,724 3,530 2,697 1,864 Income/(loss) from operating investments, net 46 (16) 1 11 General and administrative expense (5,168) (4,187) (1,535) (1,430) Research and development expense, net (3,377) (2,852) (881) (794) Gain on dispositions, net 2 6 1 4 Loss/(earnings) from operations (773) (3,519) 283 (345) Other income, net 1,227 1,058 308 336 Interest and debt expense (2,459) (2,561) (600) (640) Loss before income taxes (2,005) (5,022) (9) (649) Income tax (expense)/benefit (237) (31) (21) (14) Net loss (2,242) (5,053) (30) (663) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (20) (118) (7) (29) Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($2,222) ($4,935) ($23) ($634) Basic loss per share ($3.67) ($8.30) ($0.04) ($1.06) Diluted loss per share ($3.67) ($8.30) ($0.04) ($1.06) Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 606.1 595.2 609.5 598.9

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31

2023 December 31

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $12,691 $14,614 Short-term and other investments 3,274 2,606 Accounts receivable, net 2,649 2,517 Unbilled receivables, net 8,317 8,634 Current portion of financing receivables, net 99 154 Inventories 79,741 78,151 Other current assets, net 2,504 2,847 Total current assets 109,275 109,523 Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net 860 1,450 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,245 and $21,442 10,661 10,550 Goodwill 8,093 8,057 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,094 2,311 Deferred income taxes 59 63 Investments 1,035 983 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of of $1,046 and $949 4,935 4,163 Total assets $137,012 $137,100 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $11,964 $10,200 Accrued liabilities 22,331 21,581 Advances and progress billings 56,328 53,081 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 5,204 5,190 Total current liabilities 95,827 90,052 Deferred income taxes 229 230 Accrued retiree health care 2,233 2,503 Accrued pension plan liability, net 6,516 6,141 Other long-term liabilities 2,332 2,211 Long-term debt 47,103 51,811 Total liabilities 154,240 152,948 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $5.00 – 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061 5,061 Additional paid-in capital 10,309 9,947 Treasury stock, at cost - 402,746,136 and 414,671,383 shares (49,549) (50,814) Retained earnings 27,251 29,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,305) (9,550) Total shareholders' deficit (17,233) (15,883) Noncontrolling interests 5 35 Total equity (17,228) (15,848) Total liabilities and equity $137,012 $137,100

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Cash flows – operating activities: Net loss ($2,242) ($5,053) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items – Share-based plans expense 690 725 Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution 1,515 1,215 Depreciation and amortization 1,861 1,979 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 46 112 Gain on dispositions, net (2) (6) Other charges and credits, net 3 401 Changes in assets and liabilities – Accounts receivable (128) 142 Unbilled receivables 321 6 Advances and progress billings 3,365 108 Inventories (1,681) 420 Other current assets 389 (591) Accounts payable 1,672 838 Accrued liabilities 779 2,956 Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred 44 1,347 Other long-term liabilities (313) (158) Pension and other postretirement plans (1,049) (1,378) Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net 571 142 Other 119 307 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,960 3,512 Cash flows – investing activities: Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (1,527) (1,222) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 27 35 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70) Contributions to investments (16,448) (5,051) Proceeds from investments 15,739 10,619 Other (158) (11) Net cash (used)/provided by investing activities (2,437) 4,370 Cash flows – financing activities: New borrowings 75 34 Debt repayments (5,216) (1,310) Stock options exercised 45 50 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (408) (40) Other 17 Net cash used by financing activities (5,487) (1,266) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 30 (73) Net (decrease)/increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (1,934) 6,543 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 14,647 8,104 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 12,713 14,647 Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 22 33 Cash & cash equivalents at end of year $12,691 $14,614

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $33,901 $26,026 $10,481 $9,271 Defense, Space & Security 24,933 23,162 6,746 6,181 Global Services 19,127 17,611 4,849 4,567 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (167) (191) (58) (39) Total revenues $77,794 $66,608 $22,018 $19,980 Loss from operations: Commercial Airplanes ($1,635) ($2,341) $41 ($603) Defense, Space & Security (1,764) (3,544) (101) 112 Global Services 3,329 2,727 842 634 Segment operating (loss)/earnings (70) (3,158) 782 143 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (1,759) (1,504) (692) (785) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,056 1,143 193 297 (Loss)/earnings from operations (773) (3,519) 283 (345) Other income, net 1,227 1,058 308 336 Interest and debt expense (2,459) (2,561) (600) (640) Loss before income taxes (2,005) (5,022) (9) (649) Income tax expense (237) (31) (21) (14) Net loss (2,242) (5,053) (30) (663) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (20) (118) (7) (29) Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($2,222) ($4,935) ($23) ($634) Research and development expense, net: Commercial Airplanes $2,036 $1,510 $498 $408 Defense, Space & Security 919 945 267 239 Global Services 107 119 23 30 Other 315 278 93 117 Total research and development expense, net $3,377 $2,852 $881 $794 Unallocated items, eliminations and other: Share-based plans $62 ($114) $95 ($50) Deferred compensation (188) 117 (117) (87) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (95) (95) (24) (24) Research and development expense, net (315) (278) (93) (117) Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,223) (1,134) (553) (507) Sub-total (included in Core operating loss) (1,759) (1,504) (692) (785) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 799 849 136 228 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 257 294 57 69 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,056 1,143 $193 $297 Total ($703) ($361) ($499) ($488)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited) Deliveries Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 Commercial Airplanes 2023 2022 2023 2022 737 396 387 110 110 747 1 5 — 2 767 32 33 15 12 777 26 24 9 6 787 73 31 23 22 Total 528 480 157 152 Defense, Space & Security AH-64 Apache (New) 20 25 3 5 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 57 50 19 14 CH-47 Chinook (New) 11 19 3 9 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 9 9 2 3 F-15 Models 9 12 3 3 F/A-18 Models 22 14 6 3 KC-46 Tanker 13 15 9 6 MH-139 2 4 1 — P-8 Models 11 12 4 2 T-7A Red Hawk 3 — 2 — Commercial Satellites 5 4 2 2 Military Satellites — 1 — 1 Total1 162 165 54 48 1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Total backlog (Dollars in millions) December 31

2023 December 31

2022 Commercial Airplanes $440,507 $329,824 Defense, Space & Security 59,012 54,373 Global Services 19,869 19,338 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 807 846 Total backlog $520,195 $404,381 Contractual backlog $497,094 $381,977 Unobligated backlog 23,101 22,404 Total backlog $520,195 $404,381

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margin, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2022 $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues 22,018 19,980 Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP) 283 (345) Operating margin (GAAP) 1.3 % (1.7) % FAS/CAS service cost adjustment: Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (136) (228) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (57) (69) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (193) (297) Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP) $90 ($642) Core operating margin (non-GAAP) 0.4 % (3.2) % Diluted loss per share (GAAP) ($0.04) ($1.06) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment ($136) (0.23) ($228) (0.38) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (57) (0.09) (69) (0.12) Non-operating pension expense (127) (0.21) (215) (0.35) Non-operating postretirement expense (14) (0.02) (14) (0.02) Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1 70 0.12 110 0.18 Subtotal of adjustments ($264) ($0.43) ($416) ($0.69) Core loss per share (non-GAAP) ($0.47) ($1.75) Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 609.5 598.9 1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margin, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.