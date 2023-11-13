Boeing Stock price
Equities
BA
US0970231058
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|196.65 USD
|+1.72%
|+0.82%
|+3.23%
|12:12pm
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms
|DJ
|12:07pm
|Boeing, Flydubai Enter Deal for 30 Dreamliner Jets
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|76.62 B
|Sales 2024 *
|90.44 B
|Capitalization
|119 B
|Net income 2023 *
|-2,270 M
|Net income 2024 *
|3,412 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,06x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|39.01 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|33.65 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,69x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-52,3x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
34,7x
|Employees
|156,000
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
0,25%
|Free-Float
|59.69%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+1.72%
|1 week
|+0.82%
|Current month
|+5.26%
|1 month
|+2.80%
|3 months
|-16.57%
|6 months
|-2.02%
|Current year
|+3.23%
1 week
189.57
197.26
1 month
176.25
197.26
Current year
176.25
243.10
1 year
168.52
243.10
3 years
113.02
278.57
5 years
89.00
446.01
10 years
89.00
446.01
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
David Calhoun CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|65
|2009
Brian West DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|53
|2021
Susan Doniz CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|53
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|18.43%
|4,920 M€
|-.--%
|8.52%
|46 M€
|+5.12%
|7.12%
|2,023 M€
|+8.20%
|6.81%
|86 M€
|+5.89%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|196.65
|+1.72%
|4,790,114
|23-11-09
|193.33
|+0.78%
|4,576,284
|23-11-08
|191.83
|+0.22%
|2,984,208
|23-11-07
|191.41
|-0.80%
|4,012,942
|23-11-06
|192.95
|-1.08%
|4,222,214
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales break down by market as follows: - defense, space and security (34.6%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.); - commercial aviation (38.7%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services. The remaining sales (26.7%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.9%), Asia (12.6%), Europe (11.9%), Middle East (7.6%), Canada (2.4%), Oceania (2.4%), Africa (0.6%) and other (3.6%).
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-01-30 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
196.65USD
Average target price
239.52USD
Spread / Average Target
+21.80%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.23%
|119 B $
|+17.13%
|15 420 M $
|+7.51%
|14 920 M $
|+54.93%
|3 614 M $
|+1.99%
|3 562 M $
|-17.35%
|3 029 M $
|+34.52%
|2 877 M $
|-2.22%
|1 896 M $
|+51.40%
|756 M $
|-29.04%
|420 M $