Stock BA BOEING
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Boeing

Boeing Stock price

Equities

BA

US0970231058

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:01 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Boeing 5-day change 1st Jan Change
196.65 USD +1.72% +0.82% +3.23%
12:12pm North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
12:07pm Boeing, Flydubai Enter Deal for 30 Dreamliner Jets MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 76.62 B Sales 2024 * 90.44 B Capitalization 119 B
Net income 2023 * -2,270 M Net income 2024 * 3,412 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,06x
Net Debt 2023 * 39.01 B Net Debt 2024 * 33.65 B EV / Sales 2024 *
1,69x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-52,3x
P/E ratio 2024 *
34,7x
Employees 156,000
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
0,25%
Free-Float 59.69%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Boeing

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Boeing

North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
Boeing, Flydubai Enter Deal for 30 Dreamliner Jets MT
Boeing Receives Purchase Commitment for Up to 90 Jets From SunExpress MT
Emirates and flyDubai place Dubai Airshow jet orders RE
Boeing 737 Max Deal Under Consideration by Chinese Government MT
SunExpress jump starts Dubai Airshow with Boeing jet order RE
SunExpress orders 45 Boeing 737 MAX jets RE
DUBAI AIRSHOW-SUNEXPRESS AIRLINES ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 45 BOEING 7… RE
Dubai's Emirates to order 90 Boeing 777X aircraft -sources RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day DJ
China weighs ending freeze on Boeing purchases with 737 Max deal in US -Bloomberg News RE
CHINA WEIGHS ENDING FREEZE ON BOEING WITH 737 MAX DEAL IN US- BL… RE
Looming Emirates 777X deal to kickstart Dubai Airshow -sources RE
Explainer-What is Lockbit? The digital extortion gang on a cybercrime spree RE
Industrials Rise Amid Wage Agreements -- Industrials Roundup DJ
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Boeing

Expensive tickets keep Lufthansa on the upswing - share price rises DP
Northcoast Research Upgrades Boeing to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $217 MT
UBS Cuts Boeing Price Target to $255 From $275, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Citigroup Cuts Price Target on Boeing to $271 From $285, Maintains Buy Rating MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on Boeing to $200 From $210, Keeps Sector Perform Rating MT
More recommendations

Press releases Boeing

Long-haul carrier Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing AQ
Flydubai Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Its First Widebody Airplanes PR
Emirates Orders Nearly 100 More Boeing Widebody Airplanes PR
SunExpress to Buy up to 90 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Fuel Robust Growth PR
Boeing: Middle East fleet to more than double by 2042 with new-technology widebodies leading the way PR
More press releases

News in other languages on Boeing

Flydubai geht auf die Langstrecke bestellt bei 30 Dreamliner-Jets
Emirates bestellt 95 Boeing-Langstreckenjets
MARKT USA/Leichte Abgaben zu Wochenbeginn
Boeing annonce une commande de 45 appareils 737 MAX à Dubaï
Boeing : les premières commandes tombent au salon de Dubaï
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.72%
1 week+0.82%
Current month+5.26%
1 month+2.80%
3 months-16.57%
6 months-2.02%
Current year+3.23%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
189.57
Extreme 189.57
197.26
1 month
176.25
Extreme 176.25
197.26
Current year
176.25
Extreme 176.25
243.10
1 year
168.52
Extreme 168.52
243.10
3 years
113.02
Extreme 113.02
278.57
5 years
89.00
Extreme 89
446.01
10 years
89.00
Extreme 89
446.01
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Boeing

Managers TitleAgeSince
David Calhoun CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2009
Brian West DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 53 2021
Susan Doniz CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 53 2020
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
David Calhoun CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2009
Lynn Good BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2015
Steven Mollenkopf BRD
 Director/Board Member 54 2020
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Boeing

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES U.S. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ETF - USD ETF iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF - USD
18.43% 4,920 M€ -.--%
FIRST TRUST INDXX AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ETF - USD ETF First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF - USD
8.52% 46 M€ +5.12%
INVESCO AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ETF - USD ETF Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF - USD
7.12% 2,023 M€ +8.20%
BMO SIA FOCUSED NORTH AMERICAN EQUITY FUND ETF - CAD ETF BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund ETF - CAD
6.81% 86 M€ +5.89%
More ETFs positioned on Boeing

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 196.65 +1.72% 4,790,114
23-11-09 193.33 +0.78% 4,576,284
23-11-08 191.83 +0.22% 2,984,208
23-11-07 191.41 -0.80% 4,012,942
23-11-06 192.95 -1.08% 4,222,214

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales break down by market as follows: - defense, space and security (34.6%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.); - commercial aviation (38.7%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services. The remaining sales (26.7%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.9%), Asia (12.6%), Europe (11.9%), Middle East (7.6%), Canada (2.4%), Oceania (2.4%), Africa (0.6%) and other (3.6%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-01-30 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Boeing

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
196.65USD
Average target price
239.52USD
Spread / Average Target
+21.80%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BOEING Stock Boeing
+3.23% 119 B $
DASSAULT AVIATION Stock Dassault Aviation
+17.13% 15 420 M $
TEXTRON INC. Stock Textron Inc.
+7.51% 14 920 M $
JOBY AVIATION, INC. Stock Joby Aviation, Inc.
+54.93% 3 614 M $
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Stock AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
+1.99% 3 562 M $
AVICOPTER PLC Stock Avicopter Plc
-17.35% 3 029 M $
EMBRAER S.A. Stock EMBRAER S.A.
+34.52% 2 877 M $
EVE HOLDING, INC. Stock Eve Holding, Inc.
-2.22% 1 896 M $
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock EHang Holdings Limited
+51.40% 756 M $
LILIUM N.V. Stock Lilium N.V.
-29.04% 420 M $
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Boeing - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer