  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27 2022-12-09 pm EST
180.19 USD   +0.62%
03:14pBoeing, Aerospace Firms Rise as Biden Administration Reportedly Drafts Order to Streamline Space Rules
MT
02:56pAir India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - ET
RE
02:50pAir India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - Economic Times
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - Economic Times

12/09/2022 | 02:50pm EST
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Indian carrier Air India is close to signing an order with Boeing Co to acquire up to 150 737 Max jets, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 128 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 179,08 $
Average target price 195,81 $
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-12.33%106 729
AIRBUS SE-1.98%91 472
TEXTRON INC.-6.00%15 240
DASSAULT AVIATION64.53%13 716
AVICOPTER PLC-42.25%3 954
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-30.80%3 695