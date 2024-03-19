PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus takes no pleasure in the technical problems plaguing U.S. rival Boeing as they damage the image of the entire aerospace industry, the CEO of the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

"I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry a whole," Guillaume Faury told the "Europe 2024" conference in Berlin, when asked about technical problems at Boeing.

"We are in an industry where quality and safety is top priority," he added.

Boeing was rocked in January by a door plug blowout on one of its 737 MAX 9 jets during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Earlier this month, Boeing also told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the same event in Berlin that Airbus was currently in better shape than Boeing.

"I prefer Airbus' situation to that of Boeing," he said.

