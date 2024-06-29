June 28 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said on Friday that it has returned to Boeing the 737 MAX 9 plane that was involved in a mid-air door panel blowout in January. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
