Alaska Airlines Orders 52 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Further Modernize Fleet

10/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT
SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Alaska Airlines today announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. With the order, the airline is advancing its efforts to build one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the industry.

"This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "We're proud of the strong financial foundation that uniquely positions Alaska to make this commitment to our future, and of the fantastic partnership we share with our hometown aircraft manufacturer at Boeing."

The 737 MAX family provides the carrier with enhanced reliability and improved fuel efficiency to help meet its short- and long-term growth strategy. With the new agreement, Alaska's unfilled orderbook for 737 MAXs totals more than 100 jets. By the end of 2023, the airline expects to have an all-Boeing mainline fleet.

"As Alaska Airlines sustainably grows its fleet, the 737 MAX family offers environmental performance and flexibility to expand service across its route network," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Built in our Renton factory near Alaska's headquarters in Washington state, these airplanes will carry passengers to destinations for years to come."

Alaska Airlines currently operates 35 737-9 airplanes, which the airline configures to seat 178 passengers. With Boeing's largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, the airline will utilize the 737-10 to provide further route flexibility and service. The 737-10 can seat 204 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,100 nautical miles.The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact        
Adam Mertz
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-240-1786
adam.j.mertz@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Media Relations
+1 206-660-6849
jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-orders-52-boeing-737-max-jets-to-further-modernize-fleet-301659378.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2022
