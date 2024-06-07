STORY: :: Astronauts welcome the two-member Starliner

crew aboard the International Space Station

:: NASA TV

:: June 6, 2024

:: Barry "Butch" Wilmore, Astronaut

"I'm not sure we could have gotten a better welcome. I mean, we had music, we had, Matt [Dominick] was dancing. It was great. What a wonderful place to be. Great to be back here."

The rendezvous was achieved despite an earlier loss of several guidance-control jet thrusters, some of them due to a helium propulsion leak, which NASA and Boeing said should not compromise the mission.

It autonomously docked with the ISS while both were orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) over the southern Indian Ocean at 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), as the two vehicles soared around the globe in tandem at about 17,500 miles (28,160 km) per hour.