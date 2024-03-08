The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales break down by market as follows: - defense, space and security (34.6%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.); - commercial aviation (38.7%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services. The remaining sales (26.7%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.9%), Asia (12.6%), Europe (11.9%), Middle East (7.6%), Canada (2.4%), Oceania (2.4%), Africa (0.6%) and other (3.6%).