Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

On January 4, 2024, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, was forced to make an emergency landing just six minutes after takeoff when a panel of the plane (called a door plug) snapped off at 16,000 feet, leaving an open gaping hole and a harrowing experience suffered by the passengers. As a result, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded 171 of the 737 Max 9 aircraft indefinitely (also resulting in hundreds of cancelled flights) pending investigations and inspection guidance and has stated that it will intensify oversight of the Company, including conducting a production audit of the 737 Max 9 line and its suppliers, among other potential measures.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Boeing’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

