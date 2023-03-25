Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican attacks -sources

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) is withdrawing his nomination after Republican criticism
that he was not qualified to serve as the top aviation
regulator, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Saturday.
Last year, Biden nominated Denver International Airport CEO
Phil Washington to serve as FAA administrator.
The agency has faced questions in recent months after a
series of close-call safety incidents and the Senate Commerce
Committee earlier this week delayed a vote on his nomination
citing outstanding questions by some lawmakers.
One of the sources, a White House official, told Reuters
that "an onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks on Mr.
Washington’s service and experience irresponsibly delayed this
process, threatened unnecessary procedural hurdles on the Senate
floor, and ultimately have led him to withdraw his nomination
today."
The White House official added "politics must not hold up
confirming an Administrator to lead the FAA, and we will move
expeditiously to nominate a new candidate for FAA
Administrator."
Some industry official think the White House could name
acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen as a new nominee. Nolen,
who was named head of the FAA's aviation safety office, has been
the acting FAA administrator since April 2022 and has garnered
wide support from Republicans in Congress.
Washington had garnered support from a wide range of groups,
including a number of aviation unions and a group of family
members of some killed in a 2019 fatal Boeing 737 MAX
crash.
The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for
almost a year.
In January, the FAA halted all departing passenger
airline flights for nearly two hours because of a pilot
messaging database outage, the first nationwide ground stop of
its kind since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
