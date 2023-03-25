Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
197.53 USD   -0.19%
03/25Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican criticism
RE
03/25Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican attacks -sources
RE
03/24Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican attacks -sources

03/25/2023 | 09:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is withdrawing his nomination after Republican criticism that he was not qualified to serve as the top aviation regulator, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Last year, Biden nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to serve as FAA administrator.

The agency has faced questions in recent months after a series of close-call safety incidents and the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this week delayed a vote on his nomination citing outstanding questions by some lawmakers.

One of the sources, a White House official, told Reuters that "an onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks on Mr. Washington’s service and experience irresponsibly delayed this process, threatened unnecessary procedural hurdles on the Senate floor, and ultimately have led him to withdraw his nomination today."

The White House official added "politics must not hold up confirming an Administrator to lead the FAA, and we will move expeditiously to nominate a new candidate for FAA Administrator."

Some industry official think the White House could name acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen as a new nominee. Nolen, who was named head of the FAA's aviation safety office, has been the acting FAA administrator since April 2022 and has garnered wide support from Republicans in Congress.

Washington had garnered support from a wide range of groups, including a number of aviation unions and a group of family members of some killed in a 2019 fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash.

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for almost a year.

In January, the FAA halted all departing passenger airline flights for nearly two hours because of a pilot messaging database outage, the first nationwide ground stop of its kind since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Deepa Babington and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
03/25Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican criticism
RE
03/25Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican attacks -sources
RE
03/24Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain
AQ
03/24American Airlines to Reportedly Pause Philadelphia-Madrid Route Due to Boeing Delivery ..
MT
03/24American Airlines to Reportedly Pause Philadelphia-Madrid Route Due to Boeing Delivery ..
MT
03/24American Airlines to pause a route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays
RE
03/24American Airlines to temporarily suspend route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays - WSJ
RE
03/24American Airlines To Temporarily Suspend Route Due To Boeing Dreamliner Delays - WSJ
RE
03/24American airlines to temporarily suspend route due to boeing dre…
RE
03/24Air Tanzania Cargo Flight, Changing the Cargo Aviation Landscape in Africa
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78 775 M - -
Net income 2023 1 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 93,6x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 197,53 $
Average target price 227,39 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING3.70%118 355
AIRBUS SE5.75%99 461
DASSAULT AVIATION14.98%16 281
TEXTRON INC.-4.32%13 796
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED21.37%4 185
AVICOPTER PLC-0.69%3 956
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer