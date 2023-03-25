Biden nominee to head FAA withdraws after Republican criticism

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) is withdrawing his nomination after Republican criticism
that he was not qualified to serve as the top aviation
regulator.
Last year, Biden nominated Denver International Airport CEO
Phil Washington to serve as FAA administrator. A spokesperson
for Washington at the airport did not immediately comment.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg late Saturday
confirmed Washington's withdrawal first reported by Reuters.
"The partisan attacks and procedural obstruction he has
faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to withdraw and
am grateful for his service," Buttigieg said on Twitter.
The agency has faced numerous safety questions in recent
months after a series of close-call safety incidents and the
Senate Commerce Committee earlier this week delayed a vote on
his nomination citing outstanding questions by some lawmakers.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a committee Democrat, had not announced
whether she would support him and Senator Jon Tester also was
still considering how to vote, a spokeswoman said this week.
Senator Ted Cruz, ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce
Committee, said late Saturday that it has been clear since his
nomination that "Mr. Washington lacked the aviation experience
necessary to run the FAA ... The Biden administration must now
quickly name someone to head the FAA who has an extensive
aviation background, can earn widespread bipartisan support in
the Senate, and will keep the flying public safe."
Cruz and other Republicans had said Washington, who retired
from the U.S. Army in July 2000, needed a waiver from rules
requiring civilian leadership to head the FAA. The
Transportation Department's general counsel said Washington was
fully qualified and did not need a waiver.
Cruz noted Washington has only about two years of experience
as an airport CEO and criticized Washington's inability to
answer some aviation questions at his confirmation hearing.
The White House insisted Washington was fully qualified.
Cantwell had said he would shakeup the agency saying "we feel
that industry and FAA got too cozy."
A White House official had earlier told Reuters "politics
must not hold up confirming an administrator to lead the FAA,
and we will move expeditiously to nominate a new candidate for
FAA administrator."
The official said "an onslaught of unfounded Republican
attacks on Mr Washington’s service and experience irresponsibly
delayed this process, threatened unnecessary procedural hurdles
on the Senate floor, and ultimately have led him to withdraw his
nomination today."
Washington was originally nominated in July but did not get
a hearing from the Commerce Committee until March 1.
The FAA has had a number of recent safety issues.
In January, the FAA halted all departing passenger airline
flights for nearly two hours because of a pilot messaging
database outage, the first nationwide ground stop of its kind
since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
On Wednesday, the FAA issued a safety alert to airlines,
pilots and others about the "need for continued vigilance and
attention to mitigation of safety risks" after a series of
high-profile near collisions.
Six serious runway incursions have occurred since January
that prompted the agency to convene a safety summit last week.
Some industry officials think the White House could name
acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen as a new nominee. Nolen,
who was named head of the FAA's aviation safety office, has been
the acting FAA administrator since April 2022 and has received
backing from many Republicans in Congress.
Washington had won support from a wide range of groups,
including a number of aviation unions and a group of family
members of some killed in a 2019 fatal Boeing 737 MAX
crash.
The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for
almost a year.
This was the second major Bide nominee to withdraw in recent
weeks. Gigi Sohn, his pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), withdrew dealing a setback for
Democrats who have been unable to take control of the telecom
regulator for more than two years.
