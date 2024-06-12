Boeing: 10th Boeing 737 MAX delivered to Arajet

Arajet's 10th Boeing 737 MAX has arrived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



This delivery of the 737-8 supports Arajet's growth strategy across the Americas, as the airline plans to more than double its routes over the next few years.



' This tenth aircraft will increase the number of connections we make with the continent. We reaffirm our commitment to democratizing the skies and being able to connect all our countries at the lowest possible prices', said Victor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet.



Since its launch in 2022, Arajet has expanded its all-737 MAX fleet to serve 23 destinations in 16 countries, including Canada, Mexico and Argentina. Arajet's performance earned it recognition as Airline Startup of the Year at the World Aviation Summit in 2023.



With 737-8 aircraft capable of flying up to 3,500 nautical miles, the airline operates some of the longest routes in the region, efficiently linking the Caribbean with North and South America.



By delivering the 10th 737-8 to its fleet, Arajet is reaching an important milestone as the airline further connects the Dominican Republic to the rest of the Americas," said Mike Wilson, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean.





