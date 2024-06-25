People are at the center of all we do. Our 171,000 diverse teammates operate in more than 65 countries around the world, building and supporting products that connect communities and serve customers in more than 150 countries. We have manufacturing, service and technology partnerships with companies and governments worldwide and contracts with more than 11,000 suppliers.

We also launched the public version of the Cascade Climate Impact Model, a dynamic modeling tool that allows users to analyze strategies and scenarios to reduce aviation's emissions through 2050. We

countries, contributing to reductions in energy use, waste to landfill and water consumption. In 2023, we hosted the first global Sustainable Aerospace Together Forum where we convened global leaders from energy, aviation, finance and policy sectors to discuss solutions for a more sustainable future. We look forward to hosting our second forum in October.

our Battle of the Buildings campaign, with our teammates taking more than 1 million 60-second actions across 189 sites in 28

It starts within our four walls. Boeing increased renewable electricity procurement by 16% in 2023, which translates to 39% renewable electricity across the enterprise through direct purchases and renewable energy credits. We also saw the highest participation rate in Boeing's history in

footprint. Each decision we make has a bearing on the future health of our planet, and we take the responsibility to come up with innovative solutions seriously.

We continue to work to support the commercial aviation industry's ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 by making strides in reducing our carbon

Each day, our Boeing teammates are dedicated to living our core values of safety, quality, integrity and sustainability. When it comes to the safety of Boeing's products and services, every decision and every action matters. We are making daily progress and are holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards.

Everything starts with purpose. At Boeing, our mission is to protect, connect and explore our world and beyond, and it is founded on ensuring safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do. In our first combined Sustainability & Social Impact Report, we are highlighting our progress in support of our environment, our people and our communities.

The Boeing Company 2024 Sustainability & Social Impact Report President & CEO Letter Business Approach Safety & Quality People & Inclusion Climate & Environment Community Reporting & Disclosures 2

Maintaining strong relationships with these partners is critical to our business. Within Boeing, we continue to foster an inclusive workplace where employees can have rewarding careers. We value diverse perspectives and continue to see more women and U.S. racial and ethnic minorities represented at nearly every level of the company compared with a year ago. Boeing has nine employee-led business resource groups that connect teammates with shared interests and help our people grow personally and professionally. We encourage employees to practice Seek, Speak & Listen habits to create an environment where all voices are heard and valued. We are strongest when teammates speak up with ideas and suggestions, and trust that appropriate action will be taken without fear of retaliation. Transforming Our Communities Boeing's commitment to bringing about positive and lasting change also applies to communities around us across the globe. Our team members embody a "giving" mindset and donate time and money with a goal of improving the communities in which they live and work. We encourage

our volunteers in their efforts and match donations to accredited nonprofit organizations. As part of our ongoing work in communities around the world, Boeing supports humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. The safety of our teammates and the communities they call home is of the utmost importance to us, and we maintain an established process to keep all channels of communication open with them throughout any crises they are facing. We continue to nurture a healthy talent network and pipeline through volunteer efforts in support of STEM education in schools and workforce development programs. We are also proud of the work we do to support veterans as they transition to civilian life and in their recovery and rehabilitation journeys. As part of this commitment, Boeing continued its partnership with the Invictus Games, an international event that brings wounded and injured service personnel together to heal through sport. Boeing currently has more than 18,000 military veterans that represent 14% of our U.S. workforce.

Looking Ahead Guided by our mission, we set our goals for the near term and our aspirations for the future. We act transparently and hold ourselves accountable every step of the way. Our work in support of our environment, our people and our communities involves all of us at Boeing, with safety and quality at the core. We also extend our gratitude to the local and global partnerships on these fronts that help us further our endeavors to work toward a bright tomorrow for all of our stakeholders. David L. Calhoun President and CEO