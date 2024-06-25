The Boeing Company
A Letter From President and CEO David L. Calhoun
Everything starts with purpose. At Boeing, our mission is to protect, connect and explore our world and beyond, and it is founded on ensuring safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do. In our first combined Sustainability & Social Impact Report, we are highlighting our progress in support of our environment, our people and our communities.
People & Inclusion
Climate & Environment
Community
Reporting & Disclosures
Each day, our Boeing teammates are dedicated to living our core values of safety, quality, integrity and sustainability. When it comes to the safety of Boeing's products and services, every decision and every action matters. We are making daily progress and are holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards.
Making Strides for the Environment
We continue to work to support the commercial aviation industry's ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 by making strides in reducing our carbon
footprint. Each decision we make has a bearing on the future health of our planet, and we take the responsibility to come up with innovative solutions seriously.
It starts within our four walls. Boeing increased renewable electricity procurement by 16% in 2023, which translates to 39% renewable electricity across the enterprise through direct purchases and renewable energy credits. We also saw the highest participation rate in Boeing's history in
our Battle of the Buildings campaign, with our teammates taking more than 1 million 60-second actions across 189 sites in 28
countries, contributing to reductions in energy use, waste to landfill and water consumption. In 2023, we hosted the first global Sustainable Aerospace Together Forum where we convened global leaders from energy, aviation, finance and policy sectors to discuss solutions for a more sustainable future. We look forward to hosting our second forum in October.
We also launched the public version of the Cascade Climate Impact Model, a dynamic modeling tool that allows users to analyze strategies and scenarios to reduce aviation's emissions through 2050. We
continue to refine the tool and introduce new features and insights.
Building an Inclusive Culture
People are at the center of all we do. Our 171,000 diverse teammates operate in more than 65 countries around the world, building and supporting products that connect communities and serve customers in more than 150 countries. We have manufacturing, service and technology partnerships with companies and governments worldwide and contracts with more than 11,000 suppliers.
Our Values
How We Operate:
How We Act:
1
Innovate and Operate
To Make the World Better
Start with engineering excellence
Be accountable - from beginning to end Apply Lean principles - eliminate traveled work Crush bureaucracy
Reward predictability and stability - everywhere in our business
Lead on safety, quality, integrity and sustainability
Foster a Just Culture grounded in humility, inclusion and transparency
Import best leadership practices Earn stakeholder trust and preference
Respect one another and advance a global, diverse team
Maintaining strong relationships with these partners is critical to our business.
Within Boeing, we continue to foster an inclusive workplace where employees can have rewarding careers. We value diverse perspectives and continue to see more women and U.S. racial and ethnic minorities represented at nearly every level of the company compared with a year ago.
Boeing has nine employee-led business resource groups that connect teammates with shared interests and help our people grow personally and professionally.
We encourage employees to practice Seek, Speak & Listen habits to create an environment where all voices are heard and valued. We are strongest when teammates speak up with ideas and suggestions, and trust that appropriate action will be taken without fear of retaliation.
Transforming Our Communities
Boeing's commitment to bringing about positive and lasting change also applies to communities around us across the globe. Our team members embody a "giving" mindset and donate time and money with a goal of improving the communities in which they live and work. We encourage
our volunteers in their efforts and match donations to accredited nonprofit organizations.
As part of our ongoing work in communities around the world, Boeing supports humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. The safety of our teammates and the communities they call home is of the utmost importance to us, and we maintain an established process to keep all channels of communication open with them throughout any crises they are facing.
We continue to nurture a healthy talent network and pipeline through volunteer efforts in support of STEM education in schools and workforce development programs. We are also proud of the work we do to support veterans as they transition to civilian life and in their recovery and rehabilitation journeys. As part of this commitment, Boeing continued its partnership with the Invictus Games, an international event that brings wounded and injured service personnel together to heal through sport. Boeing currently has more than 18,000 military veterans that represent 14% of our
U.S. workforce.
Looking Ahead
Guided by our mission, we set our goals for the near term and our aspirations for the future. We act transparently and hold ourselves accountable every step of the way. Our work in support of our environment, our people and our communities involves all of us at Boeing, with safety and quality at the core. We also extend our gratitude to the local and global partnerships on these fronts that help us further our endeavors to work toward a bright tomorrow for all of our stakeholders.
David L. Calhoun
President and CEO
We showcased the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model at a conference in Dubai, where governments from over 100 countries set a 2030 goal that aviation fuel should be 5% less carbon intensive than conventional jet fuel.
Final assembly of 737 MAX airplanes
in Renton, Washington.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA)
This segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. We are a leading producer of commercial aircraft and offer a family of commercial jetliners designed to meet
a broad spectrum of global passenger and cargo requirements of airlines. This family of commercial jet aircraft in production includes the 737 narrow-body model and the 767, 777 and 787 wide-body models. Development continues on
the 777X program and the 737-7 and 737-10 derivatives.
Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)
This segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift, including rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and commercial derivative aircraft, including anti-submarine and tanker aircraft. In addition, this segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of the following products and related services: strategic defense and intelligence systems, including strategic missile and defense systems; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance
and reconnaissance (C4ISR); cyber and information solutions; intelligence systems, satellite systems; including government and commercial satellites; and space exploration.
Boeing Global Services (BGS)
This segment provides services to our commercial and defense customers worldwide. Global Services sustains aerospace platforms and systems with a full spectrum of products and services, including supply chain and logistics management; engineering, maintenance and modifications; upgrades and conversions; spare parts; pilot and maintenance training systems and services; technical and maintenance documents; and data analytics and digital services.
$77.8B*
Revenue
BCA
$33.9B
BDS
$24.9B
BGS
$19.1B
$10.7T
Market
Outlook
BCA
$3.9T
BDS
$3.1T
BGS
$3.7T
* See Form10-Kfor more information
A Letter From CSO Brian Moran
As a Patron of the World Energy Council, Brian Moran speaks at the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Transparency is core to our values and woven into how we operate at Boeing. I'm honored to join teammates from around the globe as well as my colleagues on the Executive Council to share the progress we've made on our environmental efforts; on diversity and inclusion; and on our positive community impact around
the world.
As Boeing's Chief Sustainability Officer, I am humbled to help advance our sustainability journey and promote a future that will always be anchored in safety and quality - first and foremost. As we recommit to these fundamental values, it is energizing to see our company's focus on helping our industry decarbonize while uplifting our communities and driving a culture of inclusion where everyone's voice is heard.
With more than two decades at Boeing, it's an honor for me to bring my passion for innovation and collaboration with global stakeholders to the CSO role. As we strive to protect, connect and explore the world and beyond, our sustainability mission to promote an even safer and more sustainable aerospace future could not be more befitting.
Over the past few years, I have been fortunate to lead a global team that worked closely with our partners in aviation, energy, policy and finance to progress our ambitious sustainability goals. The actions we take come in many forms, including scaling the availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); investing in innovation and technology demonstrators, illuminating the future through our Cascade Climate Impact Model and working with stakeholders on conservation, compliance and remediation efforts.
Throughout the report, you'll see we've made steady progress in many areas, with more work to do in others. We'll continue to be transparent with
our stakeholders, humbly conveying our actions every step of the way and holding ourselves accountable
as we earn trust and reestablish confidence in this great company.
Brian Moran
Chief Sustainability Officer
Stakeholder Groups and Engagement Channels
EmployeesCustomers
Boeing is committed to transparency and considers stakeholder interests to identify and address key challenges and risks facing the company. Using widely applicable disclosure frameworks, Boeing reports each year on our financial performance and company priorities; our employee demographics and progress toward achieving equity, diversity and inclusion goals; our environmental sustainability performance; our community investments and advocacy; and our aerospace market outlooks.
Our sustainability priorities and enterprise initiatives are managed across our business, with key goals and metrics monitored by company leaders and our Global Sustainability Council. These sustainability priorities are emphasized in this report. Our collaborative relationships inform these priorities and our sustainability goals, driving long-term value for our stakeholders.
• Global Aerospace Safety
• Employee Safety and Well-Being
•
Internal websites
• Diversity and inclusion committees
•
Business resource groups
•
Quality stand downs
Investors
- Investor conferences
- Investor meetings and summits
- Working interactions and aligned collaborations
- Product development initiatives
• Industry groups and forums
Regulators
- Nongovernmental organization events and forums
- Government regulator meetings
- Industry groups and forums
Flying Public
- Third-partysurveys
- Media
Throughout 2023, we engaged with key stakeholders through proactive ongoing dialogue, surveys, industry forums and events, and monitoring external data. This dialogue and collaboration informs our approach, goals and actions to drive sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to evolve and refine our stakeholder engagement strategy throughout 2024 and beyond.
• Climate Action
• Environmentally Responsible Operations
• Global Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
• Ethical and Compliant Business
• Data Privacy and Information Security
• Professional Development, Education
and Learning
• Community Engagement
• Responsible Supply Chain
• Economic Performance
Suppliers
- Boeing supplier conferences
- Supplier Code of Conduct and communications
- Industry groups and forums
View our Reporting & Disclosuresto learn more about our approach and alignment to:
- Global Reporting Initiative
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
- Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Sustainability Goals
Global Aerospace Safety
Drive aerospace safety to prevent accidents, injury or loss of life with our Boeing culture and actions rooted in safety
Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Address representation gaps and strengthen equity, diversity and inclusion so that all team members feel supported and inspired to reach their full potential
≥90% believe their manager supports their well-being
Drive aerospace safety via global aerospace safety initiatives to maintain downward trend of worldwide commercial jet fleet 10-year moving average fatal accident rate
Close representation gaps for women globally and underrepresented racial/ethnic minorities in the U.S.
In 2023, 89% of employees agreed with the statement that their manager supports and encourages their well-being Read more about employee well-being on Page 29
Increased promotion of the Speak Up reporting channel resulted in a more than 500% increase in the number of submissions during the first two months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023
Introduced a digital learning platform to employees, enabling them to reflect, learn and apply safety lessons to their work
Renovated Safety Experience Center, incorporating flexible and dynamic formats, as well as a content creation center for SMS safety promotion
Realigned the Boeing Internal Audit team in Commercial Airplanes Quality to report to the Chief Aerospace Safety Office to further the independence of the team to conduct their work as intended
Expanded Competency-Based Training and Assessment programs to five additional operators in 2023 for a total of nine customers, and provided enhanced Flight Operations support to more than 170 global operators
Increased women and U.S. racial/ethnic minority representation at Boeing at nearly every level of the company
Made progress on our six specific 2025 Aspirations we announced in 2021 and continue to report, see Page 23
Continued transparency by expanding our data to include generational diversity
Community Engagement
Build better, more equitable communities through corporate investments and employee engagement programs
Expand opportunities for more than 12.5 million youth, veterans, veterans' families and underserved individuals across communities around the world
Expanded opportunities for over 14.3 million youth, veterans and their families, and underserved individuals around the world in 2023, by collaborating with community partners on programs that advance skills required for the modern workplace, support veterans and their families transitioning back to civilian life, improve environmental sustainability, and expand racial equity and social justice
1. Recordable injury rate performance excludes privacy cases. Goal was established excluding privacy cases; data provided elsewhere in the report is inclusive of privacy cases.
Build and certify our first zero-
Wisk led a team of aviation leaders including Boeing, Insitu Pacific, the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority, and Airways New
emission, electric, autonomous
Zealand to successfully complete a first-of-its-kind flight trial integration of uncrewed aircraft into controlled airspace
aircraft via Wisk
Wisk established a partnership with the City of Sugar Land, Texas, to bring autonomous air taxis to the greater Houston region
- In 2024, updates were made to our Sustainable Operations goal statement to align to our "Avoid First, Remove Second" strategy. Read more about our GHG Strategy for Operations on Page 35. Additionally, prior Supply Chain goal language has been removed in alignment with Climate Action 100+ framework, which does not list purchased goods and services, capital goods, or upstream transportation and distribution as relevant Scope 3 categories for the company's sector. More information on this can be found on Page 42.
- The 2030 GHG reduction target is set with an operational boundary of The Boeing Company, and includes all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Learn more about our organizational boundary in ourGHG Emissions Supplement.
- Renewable electricity is procured through a combination of direct purchases and renewable energy credits.
