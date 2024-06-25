Tracks progress on company goals for global aerospace safety, innovation and clean technologies, diversity and inclusion and community engagement.

Highlights "avoid first, remove second" company strategy and adds investments in permanent carbon removals.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its 2024 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, outlining our progress in support of our people, our environment, and our communities.

"We're honored to share the steady progress we've made on sustainability, which will always be anchored in safety and quality," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Brian Moran. "As we recommit to these fundamental values, it is energizing to see our company's focus on helping our industry decarbonize while uplifting our communities and driving a culture of inclusion where everyone's voice is heard."

Progress points in this year's report include:

39% of energy for Boeing's operations was sourced from renewable electricity in 2023 through a combination of direct purchases and renewable energy credits.

A 6.4-point increase in the percentage of our U.S. workforce that is made up of racial/ethnic minorities, and a 1.2-point increase in the percentage of Boeing's global workforce that is women, both since 2020.

100,000-hour increase in employee volunteer hours in 2023, totaling 477,000 hours invested into charitable causes worldwide.

$60 million in employee donations, including a boost from the Boeing Gift Match Program to charitable organizations.

in employee donations, including a boost from the Boeing Gift Match Program to charitable organizations. 100+ influential stakeholders engaged, and 20 major events supported with the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model that analyzes aviation's strategies to cut emissions.

Boeing has been evolving its carbon management approach to an 'avoid first, remove second' strategy.

Avoiding first entails the prevention of carbon emissions by reducing and/or avoiding those emissions at the source, for example, by continuing to invest in renewable energy and efficient infrastructure while encouraging resource conservation.

Removing second means utilizing offsets and removals for hard to abate emissions. To strengthen and diversify our offset portfolio over time, Boeing is increasing its investments in permanent carbon removal projects. Boeing will also support important technology and policy development in support of the Carbon Offsetting Removal Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the global market-based measure our airline customers' support.

Boeing's ongoing efforts to strengthen safety and quality outlined in this report align with the company's 2024 Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Report.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

Contact:

media@boeing.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-2024-sustainability--social-impact-report-shows-steady-progress-for-people-and-planet-302180628.html

SOURCE Boeing