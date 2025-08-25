Boeing has won a US Navy tender for the repair of landing gear for its fighter jets, a contract worth over $315m under an existing framework agreement, the US military announced on Friday evening.
The work on the F/A-18 E/F fleet will be carried out in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada) (37%), St. Louis (Missouri) (21%), Fort Walton Beach (Florida) (18%), Safran, Ontario (Canada) (12%), and Coronado (California) (6%), while various other material suppliers (not yet identified) will take on 6%.
The work is due to be completed in September 2029.
Note that this is not a long-term contract with an option, but a one-off commitment with a spending cap.
Boeing: $315m contract awarded by US Navy
Published on 08/25/2025 at 09:01 am EDT
