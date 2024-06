AMSTERDAM, June 23 (Reuters) - A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Dutch airline KLM was returning to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Sunday shortly after taking off for Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, national news agency ANP reported, citing air traffic control.

Flight KLM705 was going to dump fuel over the North sea after turning around over neighbouring Belgium, ANP said, adding that it was unclear why the flight was returning. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman )